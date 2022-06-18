Log in
    ZEEL   INE256A01028

ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(ZEEL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-06-17 am EDT
214.80 INR   +0.59%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

06/18/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
Disclosures under Regulation 29(1)/29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

SHARES ACQUIRED /

SHARES HELD AFTER

DATE OF

NAME(S) OF

SHARES

Holdings Prior to Acquisition/Disposal

DISPOSED

THE ACQUISITION/

CREDIT/DEBIT

PROMOTER

DISPOSAL

OF SHARES IN

COMPANY

REGULATION

AND/OR

ACQUIRED /

% OF

% OF

DEPOSITORY

SYMBOL

DISPOSED -

NAME

TYPE

PERSONS IN

TRANSACTION

NUMBER

% OF TOTAL

NUMBER

TOTAL

NUMBER

TOTAL

ACCOUNT1/TRA

PROMOTER

TYPE

EQUITY SHARE

EQUITY

EQUITY

NSFER OF

GROUP

CAPITAL

SHARE

SHARE

PHYSICAL

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

SHARES

LIFE

Zee

INSURANCE

ZEEL

Entertainmen

29(1)

CORPORATION

Acquisition

47910464

4.99

200000

0.02

48110464

5.01

08-Jun-2022

t Enterprises

OF INDIA SHARE

Limited

ESCROW

ACCOUNT

Disclaimer: SEBI Circular dated Mar 7, 2022 with regards to Automation of disclosure requirements under SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ("SAST Regulations")-System Driven Disclosures - Ease of doing business, as per circular point 8(iii) require the Stock Exchanges to disseminate on its website the disclosures required under SAST Regulations and received from the depositories, in a pdf format. The data/information displayed in this pdf file is based on the reports received from depositories and hence, the Exchange will not be responsible for any inaccurate/incorrect data/information. In case any discrepancy is noticed, the same can be informed to Listed companies, Stock Exchanges and Depositories

Disclaimer

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 17:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 80 641 M 1 033 M 1 033 M
Net income 2022 11 782 M 151 M 151 M
Net cash 2022 19 302 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 206 B 2 643 M 2 643 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 3 338
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 214,80 INR
Average target price 327,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Punit Subhash C. Goenka Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Rohit Kumar Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Rajarangamani Gopalan Chairman
Nitin Mittal President-Technology & Data
Sachin Rumde Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-33.04%2 643
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-42.01%34 510
FOX CORPORATION-13.09%17 272
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-22.81%7 221
RTL GROUP S.A.-13.94%6 496
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.5.78%6 479