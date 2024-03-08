Company may be due to their regulatory issues in Russia. So, if these are the things which are the subject matter of the non-compliance of the condition precedent, those things can be settled or reconciled in arbitration tribunal or NCLT I don't know. So, you can please tell us about this and what happened today in the institutional investors meet which was there today, what was the stance of the institutions? I think we need full transparency on those things because we are a part of the 96% of the shareholders and we have suffered a lot from 2019 onwards due to various court cases against the management and all those things.

Mahesh Pratap Singh: Just to sum up Sameer you had three questions. First was competitive intensity with what's happening. Second was NCLT and arbitration. And third was institutional investor meet. So, we'll take one by one, but I just wanted to sum it up so that we can address it.

R. Gopalan:What I want to say is that as far as the competition is concerned let me say, we have only entertainment and we are not in sports. And basically, in entertainment what we find is that the bulk of our advertisement revenue comes from FMCG companies. We need to be even more creative in cornering the increased pie of the advertisement revenue which is going to flow as a result of the improvement in the economy, rural incomes going up and consequent improvement in advertisement budget of various FMCG companies. So, that is something which we are capable of making it and we will have to enhance our efforts to see that we get a greater pie for that. That I think based on our performance and our capabilities, I'm sure we will be in a position to get back. This is one.

And second as far as NCLT issue is concerned, it's sub-judice. And you talked about arbitration, yes, we would like to use both the forums to see that we are able to get a good deal for the shareholders. Our intention is to see by using these forums can the merger take place. We want the NCLT to direct implementation of the merger scheme under the statutory provisions which govern the merger. So, that is our aim which we are going ahead. To us the advice is that it's the right forum given our position that the termination by Sony was premature. So, we will continue to pursue all the options available to us based on the evolving situation and further legal advice.

On institutional discussion, what we really are looking at is, how we can improve our performance and ensure that the Company gets back to its old days of high EBITDA and revenue increase. We want to create that back again and we assured them that

