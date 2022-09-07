Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Zee Media Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532794   INE966H01019

ZEE MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED

(532794)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-05
18.65 INR   -1.32%
04:50aZEE MEDIA : Annual Report - FY 2021-22
PU
04:50aZEE MEDIA : Notice of 23rd AGM
PU
08/01ZEE MEDIA : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zee Media : Annual Report - FY 2021-22

09/07/2022 | 04:50am EDT
Zee Media Corporation Limited I Annual Report 2021-22

At Zee Media, we don't run after glory.

We work towards it.

Be it our major push towards the southern market, where we have launched 4 new digital channels in all four South Indian languages or having 1 billion cumulative page views just in March 2022, we are reaching newer milestones faster than ever.

At the same time, being the biggest news network in the country has also been exceptionally rewarding for our stakeholders, as you will discover in the following sections.

Which is quite in line with our success over the past many years.

Zee Media - a multi-platform news consumption network, catering to global audience

Scan this QR code to visit the Investor Relations section of our website

The concept: Colorful eyeballs represent the wide-spread audience and numerous achievements that makes ZMCL the largest* media entity in India.

Caution regarding forward looking statements

Certain statements in this annual report concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. We have tried wherever possible to identify such statements by using words such as 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'expect', 'project', 'intend', 'plan', 'believe' and words of similar substance in connection with any discussion of future performance. We cannot guarantee that these forward- looking statements will be realized, although we believe we have been prudent in assumptions. The achievement of results is subject to risks, uncertainties and even inaccurate assumptions. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, our actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Readers should bear this in mind.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2 | ZEE MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED

corporate overview

management reportS Financial StatementS

Navigate through this report

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

One Network - Many Achievements

1

One Network - Many Numbers

4

One Network - Many Achievements

6

Chairman's Message

8

Board of Directors

10

One Network - Many Recognitions

13

One Network - Many Achievers

14

One Network - Many Channels

15

One Network - Many Facets

23

One Network - Many Stories

25

One Network - Many Touchpoints

27

Corporate Information

30

MANAGEMENT REPORTS

Management Discussion and Analysis

31

Notice

51

Board's Report

73

Corporate Governance Report

114

Certification on Financial Statements

147

Business Responsibility Report

149

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Standalone Financial Statements

158

Financial Ratio & Analysis

234

Consolidated Financial Statements

237

ANNuAL REPORT 2021-22| 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zee Media Corporation Limited published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 08:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 491 M 81,3 M 81,3 M
Net income 2021 757 M 9,48 M 9,48 M
Net Debt 2021 2 838 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 664 M 146 M 146 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 893
Free-Float 60,0%
