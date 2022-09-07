Zee Media : Annual Report - FY 2021-22

Zee Media Corporation Limited I Annual Report 2021-22
At Zee Media, we don't run after glory.
We work towards it.
Be it our major push towards the southern market, where we have launched 4 new digital channels in all four South Indian languages or having 1 billion cumulative page views just in March 2022, we are reaching newer milestones faster than ever.
At the same time, being the biggest news network in the country has also been exceptionally rewarding for our stakeholders, as you will discover in the following sections.
Which is quite in line with our success over the past many years.
Zee Media - a multi-platform news consumption network, catering to global audience
The concept: Colorful eyeballs represent the wide-spread audience and numerous achievements that makes ZMCL the largest* media entity in India.
Caution regarding forward looking statements
Certain statements in this annual report concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. We have tried wherever possible to identify such statements by using words such as 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'expect', 'project', 'intend', 'plan', 'believe' and words of similar substance in connection with any discussion of future performance. We cannot guarantee that these forward- looking statements will be realized, although we believe we have been prudent in assumptions. The achievement of results is subject to risks, uncertainties and even inaccurate assumptions. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, our actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Readers should bear this in mind.
We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
ZEE MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED
corporate overview
management reportS Financial StatementS
Navigate through this report
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
One Network - Many Achievements
1
One Network - Many Numbers
4
One Network - Many Achievements
6
Chairman's Message
8
Board of Directors
10
One Network - Many Recognitions
13
One Network - Many Achievers
14
One Network - Many Channels
15
One Network - Many Facets
23
One Network - Many Stories
25
One Network - Many Touchpoints
27
Corporate Information
30
MANAGEMENT REPORTS
Management Discussion and Analysis
31
Notice
51
Board's Report
73
Corporate Governance Report
114
Certification on Financial Statements
147
Business Responsibility Report
149
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Standalone Financial Statements
158
Financial Ratio & Analysis
234
Consolidated Financial Statements
237
ANNuAL REPORT 2021-22
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
