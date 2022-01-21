Log in
    532794   INE966H01019

ZEE MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED

(532794)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zee Media : Corporate Governance Report 31 Dec 2021

01/21/2022 | 02:32am EST
General information about company

Scrip code

532794

NSE Symbol

ZEEMEDIA

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE966H01019

Name of the entity

ZEE MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2021

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2022

Reporting Quarter

Quarterly

Date of Report

31-12-2021

Risk management committee

Not Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 2000 listed entities

ANNEXURE I

Format to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

  1. Composition Of Board Of Director

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether Regular chairperson appointed

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

No

Title

Name of the

DIN

Category

Initial

Date of

Date

Tenu

Date of

Whether

Date of

No. of

No of

No of

No of post

(Mr./M

Director

(Chairperson

Date of

Appoin

of

re of

Birth

special

passing

Directors

Independ

membership

of

s)

/Executive/Non-

Appoint

tment

cessa

direc

resolutio

special

hip in

ent

s in Audit/

Chairpers

Executive/

ment

tion

tor

n

resolutio

listed

Directorsh

Stakeholder

on in

Independent/

(in

passed?

n

entities

ip in listed

Committee(s

Audit/

Nominee)

mont

including

entities

) including

Stakehold

hs)

this

including

this listed

er

listed

this listed

entity

Committe

entity

entity

e held in

listed

entities

including

this listed

entity

SUSANTA

Independent

07917

Director, Chairman &

01-Sep-

01-Sep-

15-Apr-

Mr.

KUMAR

16

NA

3

3

7

3

003

Non Executive

2020

2020

1959

PANDA

Director

Mr.

RAJ KUMAR

02223

Independent

30-Mar-

29-Sep-

33

11-Oct-

Yes

29-Sep-

1

1

2

1

GUPTA

210

Director

2019

2021

1946

2021

Mr.

SURENDER

08206

Non Executive

01-Jul-

26-Aug-

NA

3

0

2

0

SINGH

770

Director

2020

1956

Mr.

AMITABH

00222

Non Executive

26-Mar-

27-Sep-

NA

2

0

1

1

KUMAR

260

Director

2020

1953

DINESH

02048

20-Sep-

20-Jun-

Mr.

KUMAR

Executive Director

NA

1

0

2

0

097

2019

1969

GARG

Mrs.

SWETHA

09167

Independent

01-Aug-

01-Aug-

5

11-Mar-

NA

1

1

0

0

GOPALAN

355

Director

2021

2021

1984

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

02223210

RAJ KUMAR GUPTA

Non-Executive - Independent

Chairperson

30-03-2019

Director

2

07917003

SUSANTA KUMAR

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

12-11-2020

PANDA

Director

3

02048097

DINESH KUMAR

Executive Director

Member

20-09-2019

GARG

Nomination and remuneration committee

Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

02223210

RAJ KUMAR

Non-Executive - Independent

Chairperson

26-03-2020

Textual

GUPTA

Director

Information(1)

2

07917003

SUSANTA KUMAR

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

01-09-2020

PANDA

Director

3

08206770

SURENDER SINGH

Non-Executive - Non

Member

01-09-2020

Independent Director

Sr Text Block

Textual Information(1)

Mr. Raj Kumar Gupta was elevated as Chairman of the Committee with effect from August 10, 2021

Disclaimer

Zee Media Corporation Limited published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 491 M 87,2 M 87,2 M
Net income 2021 757 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net Debt 2021 2 838 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 356 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 893
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart ZEE MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zee Media Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary Chief Executive Officer
Dinesh Kumar Garg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Susanta Kumar Panda Chairman
Vijayant Kumar Chief Technology Officer
Ranjit Srivastava Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEE MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED12.14%126
FOX CORPORATION3.50%21 797
DISCOVERY, INC.16.78%18 651
RTL GROUP S.A.7.21%8 659
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-18.20%7 800
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.3.19%6 679