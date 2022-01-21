Zee Media : Corporate Governance Report 31 Dec 2021

General information about company
Scrip code
532794
NSE Symbol
ZEEMEDIA
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE966H01019
Name of the entity
ZEE MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2021
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2022
Reporting Quarter
Quarterly
Date of Report
31-12-2021
Risk management committee
Not Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Top 2000 listed entities
ANNEXURE I
Format to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether Regular chairperson appointed
Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
No
Title
Name of the
DIN
Category
Initial
Date of
Date
Tenu
Whether
No. of
No of
No of post
(Mr./M
Director
(Chairperson
Appoin
of
re of
Birth
special
passing
Directors
Independ
membership
s)
/Executive/Non-
Appoint
tment
cessa
direc
resolutio
hip in
ent
s in Audit/
Chairpers
Executive/
ment
tion
tor
n
listed
Directorsh
Stakeholder
on in
Independent/
(in
passed?
entities
ip in listed
Committee(s
Audit/
Nominee)
mont
including
) including
Stakehold
hs)
this
this listed
er
entity
Committe
e held in
SUSANTA
Independent
07917
Director, Chairman &
01-Sep-
15-Apr-
Mr.
KUMAR
16
NA
3
7
003
Non Executive
2020
1959
PANDA
RAJ KUMAR
02223
30-Mar-
29-Sep-
33
11-Oct-
1
2
GUPTA
210
2019
2021
1946
SURENDER
08206
01-Jul-
26-Aug-
0
SINGH
770
1956
AMITABH
00222
26-Mar-
27-Sep-
260
1953
DINESH
02048
20-Sep-
20-Jun-
Executive Director
097
1969
GARG
Mrs.
SWETHA
09167
01-Aug-
5
11-Mar-
GOPALAN
355
1984
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
02223210
RAJ KUMAR GUPTA
Non-Executive - Independent
Chairperson
30-03-2019
Director
2
07917003
SUSANTA KUMAR
Member
12-11-2020
PANDA
3
02048097
DINESH KUMAR
Executive Director
20-09-2019
GARG
Nomination and remuneration committee
Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson
Sr
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
02223210
Non-Executive - Independent
Chairperson
26-03-2020
Textual
Information(1)
07917003
SUSANTA KUMAR
Member
01-09-2020
08206770
SURENDER SINGH
Non-Executive - Non
Independent Director
Sr Text Block
Textual Information(1)
Mr. Raj Kumar Gupta was elevated as Chairman of the Committee with effect from August 10, 2021
