    532794   INE966H01019

ZEE MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED

(532794)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
15.18 INR   +3.76%
15.18 INR   +3.76%
07:35aZEE MEDIA : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
07/29Zee Media Corporation Limited Approves the Appointment of Grant Thornton Bharat LLP as Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2022-23
CI
07/29Zee Media Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Zee Media : Newspaper Advertisements

08/01/2022 | 07:35am EDT
MUMBAI | 30 JULY 2022

NOTICE

Disclosure of Annual Report of the Schemes of Sundaram Mutual Fund

Notice Notice is hereby given to the Unitholders of the schemes of Sundaram Mutual Fund ("the Fund") that in accordance with Regulation 56 (1) of SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/IMD/DF2/CIR/P/2018/92 dated June 5, 2018, the Annual Report and Abridged Annual Report of the schemes of the Fund for the year / period ended March 31, 2022 has been hosted on the website of Sundaram Mutual Fund viz. www.sundarammutual.com and on the website of AMFI viz., www.amfiindia.com.

Further, Unitholders may also request for a physical or electronic copy of the Annual Report / Abridged Annual Report, by writing to us at customerservices@sundarammutual.com from their registered email ids or by sending an SMS through registered mobile number on 73389 33443 or by calling on our toll free number 1860 425 7237 or by submitting a written request at any of the nearest branches (ISCs) of the Fund (please refer our website www.sundarammutual.com for the list of branches).

Unit holders are requested to update their PAN, KYC, email address, mobile number, nominee details with AMC and also advised to link their PAN with Aadhar Number. Further, unit holders can view the Investor Charter available on website of the Fund as well as check for any unclaimed redemptions or Income Distribution (IDCW) Payments.

For Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd

Place: Chennai

R Ajith Kumar

Date: July 30, 2022

Secretary & Compliance Officer

For more information please contact:

Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd (Investment Manager to Sundaram Mutual Fund) CIN: U93090TN1996PLC034615

Corporate Office: 1st & 2nd Floor, Sundaram Towers, 46, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai-14.

Contact No. (India) 1860 425 7237, (NRI) +91 40 2345 2215 Fax: +91 44 2841 8108. www.sundarammutual.com

Regd. Office: No. 21, Patullos Road, Chennai 600 002.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited(Investment Manager for Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund) Registered Oﬃce: One World Center, Tower 1, 17th Floor, Jupiter Mills, Senapati Bapat

Marg, Elphinstone Road, Mumbai - 400 013. Tel.: 4356 8000. Fax: 4356 8110/8111. CIN: L65991MH1994PLC080811

Notices

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with Regulation 56 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996 and circulars issued from time to time, the scheme wise Annual report and abridged summary thereof for the year ended March 31, 2022 are hosted on the website of the Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund viz. https://mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com/and on the website of AMFI viz. www.amﬁindia.com

The scheme wise annual report or abridged summary thereof shall be emailed to those investors, whose email addresses are registered with the Mutual Fund. Investors can request for a physical copy or electronic copy of the scheme wise annual report or abridged summary thereof through any of the following modes:

  1. Telephone: Call at our Investor Contact Centre at 1800-270-7000 (Toll free)
  2. Email: Send an email to care.mutualfunds@adityabirlacapital.com
3) SMS: Send a SMS to 567679 from investor's registered mobile number. SMS format: AR PAN. Example: AR ABCD12345H

4) Written Request (letter) to:

  1. Registered oﬃce or any of the Investor Service Centres of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited. or
  2. Computer Age Management Services Limited. (CAMS) at Rayala Towers, 158, Anna Salai, Chennai - 600 002.

For Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.

(Investment Manager for Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund)

Sd/-

Place : Mumbai

Authorised Signatory

Date : July 29, 2022

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme

related documents carefully.

Website: www.zeemedia.in Email: complianceofficer@zeemedia.esselgroup.com Tel: 0120-7153000

Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022

Standalone

Consolidated

Quarter ended on

Year ended on

Quarter ended on

Year ended on

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-21

31-Mar-22

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-21

31-Mar-22

14,815

13,711

65,488

20,696

17,018

86,686

766

345

6,680

1,256

1,371

13,924

766

22,095

10,947

1,256

(340)

(7,271)

455

21,808

8,355

819

(906)

(11,772)

393

21,741

8,373

742

(978)

(11,725)

6,254

4,708

6,254

6,254

4,708

6,254

-

-

54,537

-

-

39,374

0.07

4.63

1.47

0.13

(0.19)

(2.07)

0.07

3.49

1.45

0.13

(0.14)

(2.07)

The above is an extract of the detailed format of unaudited financial results filed by the Company with the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. The full format of the unaudited financial results is available on the Stock Exchange websites (www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com) and also on the Company's website www.zeemedia.in.

This financial statement has been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), as applicable and guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Dinesh Kumar Garg

Place: Noida

Executive Director - Finance and CFO

Date: 29th July, 2022

DIN: 02048097

ADC India Communications Ltd.

CIN: L32209KA1988PLC009313

Regd. Office: No.10C, 2nd Phase, 1st Main, Peenya Industrial Area, Bangalore-560058 Tel:+91 80 28396102 / 28396291

Email: support@adckcl.com

Website: www.adckcl.com

N O T I C E

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and D i s c l o s u r e R e q u i r e m e n t s ) Regulations, 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 09, 2022, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

This information is also available on the website of BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com and shall also be available on the website of Company www.adckcl.com.

For ADC India Communications Ltd R.Ganesh

Company Secretary

Place : Bangalore

Date : July 29, 2022

e{Zdma, 30 2022 13

^maV {~Obr

grAm¶EZ

. … Eb31300E'EM1946nrEbgr005017

Z

6 dm 'Obm,

-400 025

X

. … 022-24306237,

. … 022-24370624,- … bblcorporate@bharatbijlee.com,

www.bharatbijlee.com

30

2022

{V'mhrgmR>r

{dÎmr¶

CVmam

(é. bmImV)

{V'mhr

30.06.2022

31.03.2022

30.06.2021

31.03.2022

Q>rn 3)

1

27714

34930

28802

126574

2

H$mbmdYrgmR>r {Zìdi

(H$a

Am{U AndmXmË'H$

2141

1586

1810

7456

3

H$mbmdYrgmR>r

{Zìdi

Z'$m/

(AndmXmË'H$

2141

1586

1810

7456

4

H$mbmdYrgmR>r

{Zìdi

Z'$m/

(AndmXmË'H$

1633

1161

1368

5558

5

H$mbmdYrgmR>r

CËnÞ

(H$mbmdYrgmR>r

Z'$m/

Am{U BVa

CËnÞ

Yê$Z)

1080

413

4731

15392

6

g'^mJ

é. 10/-

565

565

565

565

7

Am{U

à{V g'^mJ

àmár

é. 10/-

(é.)

28.89

20.54

24.20

98.34

{Q>nm …

1.

darb 'm{hVr

AXa

2015 À¶m

33

gmXa

30

2022

{V'mhrgmR>rÀ¶m {dÎmr¶

Vn{ebdma {ddaUmMm

EH$ CVmam

. 30

2022

{V'mhrgmR>rÀ¶m {dÎmr¶

{ddaU

(www.bseindia.com Am{U

www.nseindia.com) da Am{U

… (www.bharatbi-

jlee.com) da CnbãY

.

2.

{dÎmr¶

darb {ddaU

Am{U 28

2022

.

30

2022

{V'mhrgmR>r darb

{dÎmr¶

.

3.

31

2022

{V'mhrMr

hr

{dÎmr¶

Am{U 31

2022

{dÎmr¶

{Vgè¶m

àH$m{eV

Xaå¶mZ

Or

AYrZ

.

{R>H$mU …

{Z{Ib . XmZmZr

… 28

2022

CnmÜ¶j Am{U ì¶dñWmnH$s¶

nÎmm:

. 2,

. 201-202E Am{U 200E-202~r,

Vi 'Obm,

-

qbH$

MH$mbm,

-400093.

-{bbmdmH$[aVm Omhra

- ñWmda {'iH$VrMr

(

2002 À¶m {Z¶' 8(6) ghdmMVm {Z¶' 9

Á¶mAWu,

{b. hr

A{Y{Z¶', 1956

ñWm{nV

'$m¶ZmpÝeAb

2002

2002) À¶m H$b' 3

A

Z

. 2,

. 201-202 Am{U 200E-200~r,

Vi'Obm,

-

qbH$

-400093

Agm

Am{U

^maV

-

{b. gh {Zînm{XV

25.03.2021

1) lr. {edXmg

Zm¶a, .

.,

2. .

., 3)

. {d'bm

VmaU

{b.

nrEg-12/2020-21

{VÀ¶m

2002 À¶m

H$b' 5

Ë¶mVrb VmaU

EH${ÌV

h¸$, Zm'm{YH$ma Am{U

^maV

-

{b.

darb gXa

{dÎmr¶ 'Îmm

.

^maV

-

{b., À¶m

'$m¶ZmpÝeAb

2002

Am{U

éëg, 2002

àXmZ

dmna H$ê$Z 60

{d{hV H$mbmdYrV

1) lr.

{edXmg

Zm¶a, .

., 2. .

., 3) . {d'bm

^maV

-

{b.

Ë¶mdarb

ì¶mOmgh 1)

é. 86,07,098/-

bmI gmV> hOma

'mÌ) Mr

WH$~mH$s a¸$' àXmZ H$aÊ¶mgmR>r

lr. {edXmg

Zm¶a, .

., Am{U

.

2) é. 1,04,65,417/-

EH$

Mma bmI nmgï>> hOma

gVam 'mÌ) Mr

WH$~mH$s a¸$' àXmZ

H$aÊ¶mgmR>r

.

. Am{U

.

3) é.

22,28,352/-

~mdrg bmI AÇ>mdrg hOma

~mdÞ 'mÌ) Mr

WH$~mH$s a¸$' àXmZ H$aÊ¶mgmR>r

Ë

. {d'bm

Am{U

gXa

H$b'

13(2)

04.07.2018

'mJUr

Omar

.

gXa

H$b'

13(2)

04.07.2018

gXa 'mJUr

Am{U H$b' 13(4) ghdmMVm

éëg

àXmZ

A{YH$mamMm dmna H$éZ ^maV

-

{b. À¶m

20.11.2018

n[a{eï>mV A{YH$

{'iH$VrMm

H$ãOm

.

darb

gh-

gXa 'mJUr

WH$~mH$sMr

H$aÊ¶mV

09.12.2020

S>rE',

09.07.2022

Imbrb n[a{eï>mV A{YH$

{'iH$VrMm àË¶j

H$ãOm

Am{U

Am{U Zdeº$s ('amR>r)

12.07.2022

àH$m{eV

.

g

WH$~mH$s

Z

OZVm Am{U

Am{U

H$s,

A{YH$mar

'$m¶ZmpÝeAb

2002

gXa

àmßV

àXmZ dOm

H$b' 13(2)

darb gXa 'mJUr

WH$~mH$sMr

H$aÊ¶mgmR>r

Imbrb VmaU {'iH$Vr {dH$Ê¶mg

Am{U

VmaU

{'iH$VtÀ¶m

'mJ{dÊ¶mV

. {'iH$VtMr

¶ .

Am{U

AmYmam{edm¶''

H$aÊ¶mV

g

amIrd qH$'V

B.A.a.

dmT

H .

(é.

(é.

(é.V)

1.

. 203 (

385

. .), 2 am 'Obm, E

qdJ,

lr

grEMgE

{b.,

gbmga

ZJa,

-421503,

.

15.00

1.50

1,00,000/-

( .

.

., Am{U

. {d'bm

ImË¶m'Yrb

JhmU)

2.

â

. 204

575

. .), 2 am 'Obm, E qdJ,

lr

grEMgE {b., gbmga ZJa,

(

-421503,

.

22.20

2.20

1,00,000/-

( .

.

., Am{U

. {d'bm

ImË¶m'Yrb JhmU)

EH${ÌV

. 1 Am{U

. H$[aVm

bmdUmè¶m ì¶º$sZm àmYmÝ¶

.

AQ>r Am{U eVu

1.

gXa

-{bbmd 07.09.2022

g. 10.00

. 12.00 Xaå¶mZ

5

{dñVmamgh

.

2.

-{bbmd

hm

'mÝ¶Vmàmá

. gr1

>

https://www.bankeauctions.com (

. gr1

B

H$aÊ¶mV

.

-{bbmd

ànÌ,

-{bbmdmÀ¶m AQ>r Am{U

eVu

g'm{dï>

-{bbmd

www.asrecindia.co.in

Am{U

https://www.bankeauctions.com

CnbãY

.

Am¶S>r YmaU

Amdí¶H$

. . gr1

-

lr. ^m{dH$

+91

8866682937,

. +91-124 4302020/21, +91 7291981124/ 1125/1126,

gujarat@c1india.com, support@bankeauctions.com.

3.

H$aÊ¶mV

Am{U

Am¶S>r Am{U

~

H$i{dÊ¶mV

.

-{bbmdmdarb

Amdí¶H$

à{ejU

.

qH$dm

O~m~Xma amhUma ZmhrV. Aem AmH$pñ'V KQ>Zm Q>miÊ¶mgmR>r

B. Aem

Amdí¶H$ ì¶dñWm H$aÊ¶mMm g"m

.

4.

à

Vn{eb

kmZ Am{U 'm{hVr Am{U

.

à

A{YH$mar

qH$dm

B. gmR>r O~m~Xma amhUma ZmhrV.

gmXa

{'iH$Vrbm ~mYH$

Am{U {bbmdmgmR>r

Zm'm{YH$ma,

Amdí¶H$

.

-{bbmdmMr Om{hamV hr H$mhr KQ>H$ Zmhr

Am{U

gmXarH$aU qH$dm

dMZ 'mZÊ¶mV

. {'iH$V

bm kmV

qH$dm AkmV {dÚ'mZ

{dH$Ê¶mV

.

A{YH$mar/VmaU

Ì¶ñW

O~m~Xma amhUma Zmhr

5.

{'iH$V amIrd qH$'VrImbr {dH$br OmUma Zmhr Am{U

{b. À¶m AYrZ amhrb. {Z{dXm

{d{hV ñdénmVrb

¶m

{b.

A{YH$mar,

. 2,

. 201/202E Am{U 200-202~r, Vi'Obm,

-

qbH$

MH$mbm,

-400093

qH$dm sunil.korgaonkar@asrecindia.co.in

H

gmXa

Amdí¶H$

.

ànÌ gmXa H$aÊ¶mMr

VmarI

06.09.2022

.

4.00 dm.

.

Ceram àmá

ànÌ qH$dm BAa {dMmamV

OmUma Zmhr.

BAa{edm¶

VS>H$m'$S>H$s ZmH$maÊ¶mV

.

6.

EH$Va

. 009020110001517,

EgEgAm¶,

emIm,

Zmd/

Zmd …

-nrEg-12/2020-21

Am¶E'$Eggr

BKID0000090,

BAa O'm

Amdí¶H$

.

7.

¶eñdr

Bgmam AZm'V a¸$' (BAa) hr

^mJ

. Am{U

A¶eñdr

BAa Ë¶mM

naV H$aÊ¶mV

. BAada ì¶mO

Zmhr.

Ëd[aV

Am{U

naVmì¶mH$[aVm

ImË¶mMm Vn{eb

H$aÊ¶mV

.

8.

¶eñdr

Ëd[aV

Ë¶mM {Xder qH$dm

H$m'H$mOmÀ¶m {XdgmÀ¶m

qH$'VrMr

25% a¸$' (O'm

BAa a¸$' Yê$Z)

O'm

Am{U

O'm H$aÊ¶mV

BAa Oá H$aÊ¶mV

Am{U {'iH$VrMr

H$aÊ¶mV

.

9.

qH$'VrÀ¶m

a¸$' {'iH$VrÀ¶m

{ZpíMVrÀ¶m 15 ì¶m {Xder qH$dm

qH$dm VmaU

d

¶eñdr

'mÝ¶

OmUmè¶m dmT>rd

àXmZ H$amdr

. darb {d{hV H$mbmdYrV

àXmZmV

O'm

a¸$' Oá H$aÊ¶mV

Am{U {'iH$VrMr

H$aÊ¶mV

Am{U

{'iH$V qH$dm

{dH$Ê¶mV

Aem

^mJmdarb

  • bmJVrb.

10.

'$m¶ZmpÝe¶b

2002 Am{U

éëg, 2022 À¶m

AYrZ am{hb.

11.

02.09.2022

g. 11.00

. 3.00

{Z[ajU H$é eH$VmV H$é eH$VmV.

g Vn{eb: lr.

nr.

-

. 9820834318, 022 - 61387027 Am{U

. aí'r

BamZr-

. 9223275105, 022 - 61387022

H$aVm

.

12.

H$maU Z

qH$dm

qH$dm

Am{U/qH$dm

AQ>r/eVu

h¸$

.

13.

¶eñdr

OrEgQ>r H$[aVm

B.

.

14.

CƒV'

hr VmaU

AYrZ amhrb.

15.

gXa

{h

WH$~mH$s

Z

darb

Am{U

éëg

VmaU {'iH$VrÀ¶m

/ Om'rZXma / JhmUdQ>Xma

15

éëg,

~Omdbr

.

{

: 29.07.2022

ghr/-

{R>H$mU …

A{YH$mar,

{b.

The Mumbai

is now 93spirityearsof old!

www.freepressjournal.in

Omhra

H$s, lr'.

gbrb

Am{U lr. gbrb eaX

lr.

ImS>rbH$a Am{U lr'.

ImS>rbH$a

Jmd

Am{U

{Oëhm

pñWV,

Am{U

grQ>rEg

. 44 ^mJ Am{U 45 YmaH$ O{'Zrda

~

""{JaramO

-

hmD$qgJ

Aem kmV

6

ì¶m 'Oë¶mda

. 35,

664

.

. {~ëQ> An

Agm

{'iH$V

""gXa {'iH$V'' Agm

H$aÊ¶mg

.

Á¶mAWu, lr. ES>Ja EM.

Am{U .

lr{Zdmg {dZm¶H$

Xaå¶mZ

H$ama

""gXa {'iH$V'' À¶m

Zm'm{YH$ma

.

ì¶º$sMm ""gXa {'iH$V''

qH$dm {VÀ¶m

^mJmda dmagm,

JhmU,

XmZ, YmaUm{YH$ma, Ý¶mg, nadmZm,

dmX qH$dm AÝ¶

Xmdm

Agë¶mg

Xmdm

{

Imbrb

nÎ¶mda

øm

àH$meZmÀ¶m

15

Amdí¶H$

Aem ì¶º$sMm

Agm

Xmdm

Am{U

'mÂ¶m

.

… 30.07.2022

ghr/-

. [aVrH$m E'.

439/2,

qbH$ .

qbH$

'mbmS> (n),

-400064.

gmóm,

nrEZ~r àJVr

1bm 'Obm,

gr-9, Or

-400051,

.-022-26532756, 26532794

cs8325@pnb.co.in

H$ãOm

-15

EgEb-10~r)

EH$

A{YH$

ñWmda {'iH$VtH$arVm

Á¶mAWu,

gm'mÝ¶ H$ãOm

(ñWmda {'iH$VrH$arVm)

A{YH$mar

'$m¶ZmpÝe¶b

2002

Am{U

ê$ëg 2002 À¶m H$b' 13

àXmZ

A{YH$mamMm dmna H$ê$Z

àmá Pmë¶mÀ¶m

60

a³H$'

AXm H$aÊ¶mgmR>r

'mJUr

Omar H$aÊ¶mV Ambr

.

a³H$' AXm H$aÊ¶mg

Am{U

H$s,

ê$ëg 2002 À¶m {Z¶' 8 ghdmMVm

A{Y{Z¶'mÀ¶m H$b' 13 À¶m Cn-H$b' (4)

àXmZ

A{YH$mamMm dmna H$ê$Z

Imbrb

{'iH$VrMm

H$ãOm

.

Am{U

H$s, gXa {'iH$Vrer

ì¶dhma H$ê$

. gXa {'iH$Vrer

ì¶dhma hm

a³H$' Am{U Ë¶mdarb ì¶mOmÀ¶m ^mamAYrZ amhrb.

A.

JhmU

'mJUr

H$ãOm

'mJUr

.

h'rXma

{MQ>H$dë¶mMr

WH$~mH$s

'mbH$)

VmarI

VmarI

a¸$' (ê$.)

Zmd

1

lr.

. 102, 103, 202, 203,

10.02.2022

28.07.2022

é. 1,38,04,696.00

lr.

Xmg

Xmê$ImZmdmbm,

. 7,

1, ~mbgm'

EH$

.

EM.

{O. am¶JS> 410206.

bmI Mma hOma

Xmê$ImZmdmbm Am{U

. 102, 103, 201 Am{U

eømÊUd 'mÌ)

.

EM.

104,

.

4,

1.

Xmê$ImZmdmbm

{P{Þ¶m,

{O.

am¶JS> 410206.

2

. {àVr S>r.

. 101 Am{U 102 ~r qdJ,

09.09.2021

28.07.2022

é.

lr.

Xmg

Am{U lr. {X{bn

1bm

'Obm,

Ama.Eg.

63,12,109.87

. 177,

-23,

bmI ~mam hOma

Zdr

{nZ-410206

ZD$ Am{U

^mJ Am{U {d^mJ.

'mÌ)

3

lr.

Ab' ImZ

. 302, 3am

'Obm,

04.04.2019

28.07.2022

é. 46,55,050.66/-

lr.

Xmg

. 4,

.

bmI

264, 265 Am{U 266

10

hOma

ImaKa Zdr

-400710

ghmgð>

'mÌ)

VmaU

^aÊ¶mH$[aVm CnbãY

H$b' 13 À¶m

H$b' (8) À¶m

bj

OmV

.

ghr/-

: 29.07.2022

A{YH$mar,

{R>>H$mU:

‡ȡǑ¡š"ȪŠȣ

˜Ʌ€ȭͧ "Ȫȡ_Û ͕f•f›DĐDCI Ȣf›

f•f› ǑŠjŒȢ E Đ DCD ™ȡ

"Ǖ£ÜȢ˜…Ȣ› -ȡ'Ȣ'ȡš

ĮȢ

'ȡš€Ǖ

€çŽ"ȡšȡ™Ž"ȡ™€™ȡȲ…ȯǑ'"ȡȲ€DJBDDBDǙ

šȪ‡ȢǓ"'"ˆȡ›ȯ›ȯ]¡ȯ 'š"£Ǖ ÜȢ˜'"Ǖ

˜™ -ȡ'Ȣ'ȡš ĮȢ

Ǖ'ȡš€ €çŽ"ȡšȡ™ŽǙ

"ȡ™€

™ȡȲ…ȯ "ȡȲ

€˜Ȣ

€šÖ™ȡ-ȡ-

"Ǖ£ÜȢ'ȡš€ -ȡ'Ȣ'ȡš ĮȢ˜Ȣ͕

šȪ‡

žȪ€ ͧ

'Ȳ ™ȡȲ"Ȣ Ǒ' DGBGDBDD Í™ȡ

"ğȡÛ™ȯͪ"ȲȢ€ȯ›ȣ]¡ȯ

'šĤ€šŽȡš

×™ȡȲÍ™ȡ€ŠȲ-ȡȢ›€ȪŽȡ…ȡ]Ǖ Ǖ

¢ȯ" ã™

×™ȡȲ"Ȣ

¡ȣ ‡ȡǑ¡šȡ

˜[ ȡ""ğȡ

Ĥͧ ƨ

ˆȡã™ȡ"ȡ

Ǘ" CG Ǒ'

ȡȲ…ȯ ] ˜

'Ȣ¢€͕šȡÏ™`×"ȡ'"žã€Ǖ ͕˜Ȳ-Ǖ_ž¡š͕‡"ȯ

‡€ȡƒš͕œ˜‡›ȡ͕ž¡ȣ'-'ͧ 'Ȳ˜ȡ'͕[

˜Ȳ-Ǖ _DE™ȡȲÍ™ȡžȢ "€[Ȳ

ȡ'ȡȡ

ĤèǕ Ĥ€šŽȢ ‡š šȣ› ˜'ȢǕ ™ȡ-ȡ- €ȪŽȡ…ȡ ›ȯȢ ]¢ȯ" ]›ȡ "ȡ¡ȣ š 'š "£Ǖ ÜȢ˜'"Ǘ ĮȢ 'ȡš€Ǖ €çŽ"ȡšȡ™ŽǙ "ȡ™€™ȡȲ…ȯ"ȡ€˜Ȣ€šÖ™ȡ™ȯ›™ȡ…Ȣ

Ȳ-Ȳ'ȢȡȲ"Ȣ"ɉ'Ë™ȡȢ

;ĤȢŽ ȡȲ-ȯǕ 'Ȣ¢€͕šȡÏ™`×"ȡ'"žã€Ǖ ͕˜Ȳ-Ǖ_ž¡š

ǔ‡ã¡ȡͬ'€ȡšȣ͕˜Ȳ-Ǖ _ž¡š€ǐšȡ

38%/,&127,&(

127,&( LV KHUHE JLYHQ WKDW >@ 6XMHHW .XPDU *RYLQGDUDMX >@ $VZDUD *RYLQGDUDMX 5R $ 7RZHU /RGKD (YRT 1HZ &XႇH3DUDGH:DGDOD(DVW0XPEDL

LQWHQGVWRSXUFKDVHIURP0DFURWHFK 'HYHORSHUV /WG 8QLW 1R DGP VTIWFDUSHWWK)ORRU$ZLQJ 1HZ&XႇH3DUDGH/RGKD(YRT&6 1RSW 9LOODJH 6DOWSDQ 7DOXND 'LVWULFW0XPEDL DORQJZLWKWZRFDU SDUNLQJ VSDFH E H[HFXWLRQ RI

UHJLVWHUHG $JUHHPHQW IRU OHJDO FRQVLGHUDWLRQ>6DLG3UHPLVHV@$Q SHUVRQKDYLQJDQULJKWWLWOHLQWHUHVW FODLP RU GHPDQGV RI DQ QDWXUH ZKDWVRHYHU LQ UHVSHFW RI WKH VDLG SUHPLVHV DUH KHUHE UHTXLUHG WR PDNH WKH VDPH NQRZQ LQ ZULWLQJ DORQJ ZLWK WKH GRFXPHQWDU SURRI WKHUHRIWRWKHXQGHUVLJQHGDW% WK )ORRU RGVVH %XLOGLQJ /RGKD 3DUDGLVH &RPSOH[ Rႇ (DVWHUQ ([SUHVV+LJKZD DMLZDGH7KDQH :ZLWKLQGDVIURPWKH

GDWH RI SXEOLFDWLRQ KHUHRI IDLOLQJ ZKLFKLWVKDOOEHSUHVXPHGWKDWWKHUH LVQRFODLPRIZKDWVRHYHUQDWXUHRQ WKH6DLG3UHPLVHV RUVXFKFODLP ZLOOEHFRQVLGHUHGWREHZDLYHGDQG

DEDQGRQHGKHUHDIWHU

$GYRFDWHV+LJK&RXUW 05DMNXPDU &R

