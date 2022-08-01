Zee Media : Newspaper Advertisements

Disclosure of Annual Report of the Schemes of Sundaram Mutual Fund
Notice Notice is hereby given to the Unitholders of the schemes of Sundaram Mutual Fund ("the Fund") that in accordance with Regulation 56 (1) of SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/IMD/DF2/CIR/P/2018/92 dated June 5, 2018, the Annual Report and Abridged Annual Report of the schemes of the Fund for the year / period ended March 31, 2022 has been hosted on the website of Sundaram Mutual Fund viz. www.sundarammutual.com and on the website of AMFI viz., www.amfiindia.com.
Further, Unitholders may also request for a physical or electronic copy of the Annual Report / Abridged Annual Report, by writing to us at customerservices@sundarammutual.com from their registered email ids or by sending an SMS through registered mobile number on 73389 33443 or by calling on our toll free number 1860 425 7237 or by submitting a written request at any of the nearest branches (ISCs) of the Fund (please refer our website www.sundarammutual.com for the list of branches).
Unit holders are requested to update their PAN, KYC, email address, mobile number, nominee details with AMC and also advised to link their PAN with Aadhar Number. Further, unit holders can view the Investor Charter available on website of the Fund as well as check for any unclaimed redemptions or Income Distribution (IDCW) Payments.
For more information please contact:
Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd (Investment Manager to Sundaram Mutual Fund) CIN: U93090TN1996PLC034615
Notice is hereby given that in accordance with Regulation 56 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996 and circulars issued from time to time, the scheme wise Annual report and abridged summary thereof for the year ended March 31, 2022 are hosted on the website of the Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund viz. https://mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com/and on the website of AMFI viz. www.amﬁindia.com
The scheme wise annual report or abridged summary thereof shall be emailed to those investors, whose email addresses are registered with the Mutual Fund. Investors can request for a physical copy or electronic copy of the scheme wise annual report or abridged summary thereof through any of the following modes:
Telephone: Call at our Investor Contact Centre at 1800-270-7000 (Toll free)
Email: Send an email tocare.mutualfunds@adityabirlacapital.com
3) SMS: Send a SMS to 567679 from investor's registered mobile number. SMS format: AR PAN. Example: AR ABCD12345H
4) Written Request (letter) to:
Registered oﬃce or any of the Investor Service Centres of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited. or
Computer Age Management Services Limited. (CAMS) at Rayala Towers, 158, Anna Salai, Chennai - 600 002.
Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022
Standalone
Consolidated
Quarter ended on
Year ended on
Quarter ended on
Year ended on
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-22
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
31-Mar-22
14,815
13,711
65,488
20,696
17,018
86,686
766
345
6,680
1,256
1,371
13,924
766
22,095
10,947
1,256
(340)
(7,271)
455
21,808
8,355
819
(906)
(11,772)
393
21,741
8,373
742
(978)
(11,725)
6,254
4,708
6,254
6,254
4,708
6,254
-
-
54,537
-
-
39,374
0.07
4.63
1.47
0.13
(0.19)
(2.07)
0.07
3.49
1.45
0.13
(0.14)
(2.07)
The above is an extract of the detailed format of unaudited financial results filed by the Company with the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. The full format of the unaudited financial results is available on the Stock Exchange websites (www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com) and also on the Company's website www.zeemedia.in.
This financial statement has been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), as applicable and guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and D i s c l o s u r e R e q u i r e m e n t s ) Regulations, 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 09, 2022, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
This information is also available on the website of BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com and shall also be available on the website of Company www.adckcl.com.
