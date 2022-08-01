Zee Media : Newspaper Advertisements

4 MUMBAI | 30 JULY 2022 1 > •

NOTICE

Disclosure of Annual Report of the Schemes of Sundaram Mutual Fund

Notice Notice is hereby given to the Unitholders of the schemes of Sundaram Mutual Fund ("the Fund") that in accordance with Regulation 56 (1) of SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/IMD/DF2/CIR/P/2018/92 dated June 5, 2018, the Annual Report and Abridged Annual Report of the schemes of the Fund for the year / period ended March 31, 2022 has been hosted on the website of Sundaram Mutual Fund viz. www.sundarammutual.com and on the website of AMFI viz., www.amfiindia.com.

Further, Unitholders may also request for a physical or electronic copy of the Annual Report / Abridged Annual Report, by writing to us at customerservices@sundarammutual.com from their registered email ids or by sending an SMS through registered mobile number on 73389 33443 or by calling on our toll free number 1860 425 7237 or by submitting a written request at any of the nearest branches (ISCs) of the Fund (please refer our website www.sundarammutual.com for the list of branches).

Unit holders are requested to update their PAN, KYC, email address, mobile number, nominee details with AMC and also advised to link their PAN with Aadhar Number. Further, unit holders can view the Investor Charter available on website of the Fund as well as check for any unclaimed redemptions or Income Distribution (IDCW) Payments.