Zee Media : Notice of 23rd AGM

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Corporate Overview Management Reports Financial Statements NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the 23rd (Twenty Third) Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Members of Zee Media Corporation Limited will be held on Friday, the 30th day of September, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing ('VC')/Other Audio-Visual Means ('OAVM'), to transact the following businesses: Ordinary BusinessES: To receive, consider and adopt the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 together with the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon and the Annual Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 together with the report of the Auditors thereon.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions as Ordinary Resolutions : "RESOLVED THAT the Annual Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, including the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2022, the statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flow for the Financial Year ended on that date and the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon, as circulated to the Members, be and is hereby adopted. " "RESOLVED THAT the Annual Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, including the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2022, the statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flow for the Financial Year ended on that date and the Report of the Auditors thereon, as circulated to the Members, be and is hereby adopted. " To re-appoint Mr. Surender Singh (Director Identification Number: 08206770), as Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation, and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution : "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Surender Singh (Director Identification Number: 08206770), who retires by rotation at this Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company." 3. To re-appoint M/s. Ford Rhodes Parks & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 102860W/W100089) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company and fix their remuneration. To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 139, 141, 142 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force), and pursuant to the recommendations of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company, Ford Rhodes Parks & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 102860W/W100089) be and are hereby re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the second term of 5 (five) consecutive years from the conclusion of this 23rd Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 28th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027, at such remuneration, as may be mutually agreed between the Board of Directors of the Company and the said Auditors. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the 'Board' which term shall be deemed to include any committee thereof) be and are hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as may be deemed proper, necessary, or expedient, including filing the requisite forms or submission of documents with any authority or accepting any modifications to the clauses as required by such authorities, for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution and for matters connected therewith, or incidental thereto." Annual Report 2021-22 | 51 Special BusinessES: To ratify the Remuneration of Cost Auditors for the Financial Year 2022-23.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution :

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act'), read with Rule 14 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, and such other applicable provisions, if any, of the Act (including any statutory modification(s) or re- enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force), the Cost Audit Fees of ` 1,25,000/- (Rupees One Lakh and Twenty Five Thousand only), excluding taxes and reimbursement of out of pocket expenses, as recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, be and is hereby confirmed, ratified and approved to be paid to Chandra Wadhwa & Co, (Firm Registration No. 000239), Cost Accountants, as the Cost Auditors of the Company, to conduct the audit of the relevant cost records of the Company, as prescribed under the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as the 'Board', which term shall be deemed to include any Committee thereof which the Board may have constituted) of the Company be and are hereby authorised to do all acts and take all such steps as may be necessary, proper or expedient to give effect to this Resolution. " To re-appoint Mr. Dinesh Kumar Garg (Director Identification Number: 02048097) as a Whole Time Director of the Company.

To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 2(51), 2(94), 196, 197, 198, 203 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act') read with Schedule V of the Act, the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (including any statutory modifications or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force), applicable provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company and based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board, and subject to such other approvals / permissions, if any, the consent of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded for re-appointment of Mr. Dinesh Kumar Garg (Director Identification Number: 02048097) as a Whole Time Director of the Company (designated as Executive Director - Finance) for a period of 3 (three) consecutive years with effect from September 20, 2022 till September 19, 2025 (both days inclusive), at the following terms and remuneration: Basic Salary: ` 330,900/- per month, with the authority to the Board of Directors to determine any merit based revisions from time to time, within the scale of ` 2,00,000/- to ` 5,00,000/- per month, during the term of his re-appointment. Allowances & Perquisites: In addition to the basic salary, Mr. Dinesh Kumar Garg shall be entitled to: Allowances and reimbursements as per rules of the Company including Personal Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Children Education Allowance, Medical reimbursement and Leave Travel Allowance which in aggregate shall not be exceeding ` 3,37,708/- per month, with an authority to the Board of Directors to determine any revision from time to time, within the scale of ` 3,00,000/- to ` 6,00,000/- per month; Perquisites as per rules of the Company including personnel accident and medical insurance, use of chauffeur driven company car, telecommunication facilities at residence etc. Perquisites shall be evaluated as per Income Tax Rules, wherever applicable. In the absence of any such rules, perquisites shall be evaluated at actual cost; 52| ZEE MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED Corporate Overview Management Reports Financial Statements Company's contribution to provident fund, any superannuation fund / annuity fund, gratuity and leave encashment as per the rules of the Company; and Performance based Variable Pay: Performance based variable pay to be paid at the discretion of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board, based on performance criteria and such other parameters as may be considered appropriate, from time to time, shall be ` 18,02,986/- per annum. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors are authorized to determine any revision from time to time in the range of ` 10,00,000 to ` 25,00,000 per annum. Other Terms and Conditions: No sitting fees shall be paid for attending the meetings of the Board of Directors or Committees thereof. Reimbursement of entertainment expenses and mobile expenses incurred in the course of business of the Company. Mr. Garg's term of re-appointment shall not be liable to retire by rotation. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT subject to necessary permissions/approvals, the Board of Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to fix, vary, reduce or amend the remuneration and other terms of his re-appointmentfrom time to time, as it may deem expedient or necessary during the tenure of his re-appointment,within the limits as approved by the members. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT consent of the members be and is hereby accorded pursuant to Section 197, Schedule V and other applicable provisions of the Act, if any, and subject to requisite applicable approvals, if necessary, where in any Financial Year during the tenure of Mr. Dinesh Kumar Garg as Whole Time Director, the Company has no profits or its profits are inadequate, the Company shall pay to Mr. Dinesh Kumar Garg, Whole Time Director, remuneration by way of salary, perquisites and performance based variable pay approved herein supra, including any variations. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the 'Board', which term shall be deemed to include any Committee thereof which the Board may have constituted or hereinafter constitute to exercise its powers including the powers conferred by this resolution) be and are hereby authorized to do and perform or cause to be done all such acts, deeds, matters and things, as may be required or deemed necessary or incidental thereto, and to settle and finalize all issues that may arise in this regard, without further referring to the Members of the Company, including without limitation, finalizing and executing any agreement, deeds and such other documents as may be necessary and to delegate all or any of the powers vested or conferred herein to any Director(s) or Officer(s) of the Company as may be required to give effect to the above resolution." 6. To approve payment of commission to Non-Executive Directors (including Independent Directors) of the Company. To consider and if thought fit, to pass, the following resolution, as an Ordinary Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Section 149, 197, 198 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ('Act') and the Rules made thereunder read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any amendment(s), statutory modification(s) or re- enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), Regulation 17(6)(a) and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 or any other law for the time being in force, and in accordance with provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company, and pursuant to the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company, the Non-Executive Directors (including Independent Directors) of the Company be paid remuneration by way of commission, upto 1% of net profits of the Company, computed in accordance with the provisions of Sections Annual Report 2021-22 | 53 198 of the Act for a period of five years commencing from April 1, 2022, in addition to sitting fees for attending the meetings of Board and/or any Committee thereof and reimbursement of expenses for participation in the Board and other meetings, to be divided amongst the Non- Executive Directors in such manner and subject to such criteria as the Board of Directors of the Company may determine from time to time. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors or any duly constituted committee of the Board, be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things including deciding on the manner of payment of commission and settle all questions or difficulties that may arise with regard to the aforesaid resolution as it may deem fit and to execute any agreements, documents, instructions, etc. as may be necessary or desirable in connection with or incidental to give effect to the aforesaid resolution" By order of the Board For Zee Media Corporation Limited Place: Noida Ranjit Srivastava Date: August 30, 2022 Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Membership No. A18577 Registered Office: 14th Floor, A Wing, Marathon Futurex, N M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400013 CIN: L92100MH1999PLC121506 Website: www.zeemedia.in E-mail: complianceofficer@zeemedia.esselgroup.com 54| ZEE MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED Corporate Overview Management Reports Financial Statements NOTES: Considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ('MCA') has, vide its circular dated May 5, 2022, read together with erstwhile circulars issued in regard to General Meetings (collectively referred to as 'MCA Circulars'), permitted convening the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') through Video Conferencing ('VC') or Other Audio Visual Means ('OAVM'), without physical presence of the members at a common venue. In accordance with the MCA Circulars, provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ('Act') and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), the AGM of the Company is being held through VC / OAVM, which does not require physical presence of members at a common venue. The deemed venue for the 23 rd AGM shall be the Registered Office of the Company. An Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013, which sets out the details relating to the Special Businesses to be transacted at the AGM, is annexed hereto. Pursuant to MCA Circulars, since this AGM is being held through VC/OAVM, physical attendance of Members has been dispensed with. Accordingly, the facility for appointment of proxies by the Members will not be available for the AGM and hence the Proxy Form and Attendance Slip are not annexed to this Notice. Pursuant to Section 113 of the Act, Corporate/Institutional members intending to appoint their authorized representative(s) to attend the AGM through VC/OAVM on its behalf and to vote through remote E-Voting are requested to send (in advance), scanned copy (PDF/JPG Format) of a duly certified copy of the relevant Board Resolution / Letter of Authority / Power of Attorney, together with the respective specimen signatures of those representative(s), to the Scrutinizer through e-mail to pcs.jga@gmail.com and complianceofficer@zeemedia.esselgroup.com, with a copy marked to evoting@nsdl.co.in Mandatory Linkage of PAN with Aadhaar: SEBI has vide its Circulars mandated furnishing of details of PAN, e-mail address, mobile number, bank account and nomination by shareholders holding securities in physical form. Further, it has also been stated that folios wherein any one of the cited document / details are not furnished or made available on or after April 1, 2023, the relevant folio(s) shall be frozen by the Registrars and Transfer Agent of the Company (RTA). Keeping the above statutory requirements in view, members holding shares in physical form are requested to furnish valid PAN, KYC details, Bank details, Nomination details etc. immediately to the Company/RTA, to ensure that their folios are not frozen on or after April 1, 2023. Members holding shares in electronic (DEMAT) form are requested to verify and update immediately any changes in their address or bank database etc. to their respective Depository Participants with whom they are maintaining their Demat accounts. The forms for furnishing the requisite information / details / documents can be downloaded from the website of the Company or from the website of the RTA at www.zeemedia.in and www. linkintime.co.in respectively. Regulation 40 of the Listing Regulations, provides that requests for effecting the transfer of listed securities shall not be processed unless the securities are held in dematerialised form with a Depository. Therefore, for effecting any transfer, the securities shall mandatorily be required to be in Demat form. Further, SEBI through its circular dated September 7, 2020 had fixed March 31, 2021 as the cut-off date for re-lodging of transfer deeds and such transferred shares shall be issued only in Demat mode. Members can contact the Company's Registrar and Transfer Agents, for assistance in this regard i.e. Link Intime India Private Limited. Green Initiative: Members who have not registered their e-mail address are requested to register their e-mail address for receiving all communication including Annual Report, Notices, etc., from the Company electronically. Inspection: All documents referred to in this Notice and other statutory registers shall be open for inspection by the Members online during the AGM through VC/OAVM. Submission of questions or queries prior to AGM/ Registration of Speakers: Members seeking any information with regard to the accounts or any other matter to be placed at the AGM, are requested to write to the Company from September 21, 2022 to September 25, 2022 through e-mail on complianceofficer@zeemedia. Annual Report 2021-22 | 55

