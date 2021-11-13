Zee Media : Postal Ballot Notice - November 12, 2021 11/13/2021 | 10:20pm EST Send by mail :

Tel: 0120 - 2511064-73 CIN: L92100MH1999PLC121506, E-Mail: complianceofficer@zeemedia.esselgroup.com Website: www.zeemedia.in POSTAL BALLOT NOTICE [Pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014] Dear Member(s), Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 110 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"), read with Rule 20 and Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, (the "Rules"), applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations"), and other applicable laws and regulations (including any statutory modification or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force), to transact the Special Businesses set out below and proposed to be passed by the Members of Zee Media Corporation Limited (the "Company"), by passing the Special and Ordinary Resolutions through Postal Ballot Mechanism. In view of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and pursuant to General Circular Nos. 14/2020, 17/2020, 22/2020, 33/2020, 39/2020 and 10/2021 dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020, June 15, 2020, September 28, 2020, December 31, 2020 and June 23, 2021 respectively issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA Circulars") and in compliance with the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, the resolutions as appended below is proposed before the Members of the Company through Postal Ballot Mechanism and remote e-voting by electronic means only. In terms of MCA Circulars, the Company will send Postal Ballot Notice only by e-mail to all its members who have registered their e-mail addresses with the Company or depository / depository participants and the communication of assent / dissent of the members on the resolutions proposed in this notice will only take place through the remote e-voting system. This Postal Ballot is accordingly being initiated in compliance with the MCA Circulars. Members are also requested to carefully read all the instructions given in the Notes forming part of this Postal Ballot Notice. The said notice of Postal Ballot is also available on the website of the Company at www.zeemedia.in Accordingly, in compliance with the requirements of the MCA Circulars, hard copy of Postal Ballot Notice along with Postal Ballot Form and pre-paid business reply envelope will not be sent to the members for this Postal Ballot. Pursuant to Section(s) 108 and 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules 20 and 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, Regulation 44 of Listing Regulations and in accordance with MCA Circulars, the Company is pleased to provide Remote E-Voting facility through E-Voting Platform of National Securities Depository Limited ("NSDL"), which would enable Members to exercise their right to vote on the resolutions appended to this Notice, by electronic means only ("e-voting"). Your consideration and approval is sought for the Resolutions annexed herewith. The Explanatory Statement under Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with rules made thereto, setting out the material facts and the reason for the Resolutions, is also appended herewith. Mr. Jayant Gupta, Practicing Company Secretary (CP No.: 9738) of Jayant Gupta & Associates, Company Secretaries, has been appointed by the Board of Directors of your Company as the Scrutinizer for conducting the Postal Ballot process in a fair and transparent manner. After completion of the scrutiny of the electronic votes, the Scrutinizer will submit his report to the Chairman or any other authorized personnel of the Company who shall countersign the same. The result of Postal Ballot process (by way of remote e-voting) will be declared on or before December 16, 2021, by 5:00 p.m. (IST). The said result would be displayed at the Registered Office & Corporate Office of the Company, on the website of the Company viz. www.zeemedia.in and on the website of NSDL at www.evoting.nsdl.com under download section. The results shall simultaneously be intimated to the National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") and BSE Limited ("BSE"), where the equity shares of the Company are listed. The result of the Postal Ballot shall also be communicated through Newspaper Advertisement. In accordance with Secretarial Standard on General Meetings (SS-2), issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, the Resolutions, if approved, with requisite majority, shall be deemed to have been passed on the last date specified by the Company for E-Votingi.e. Tuesday, the 14th day of December, 2021. SPECIAL BUSINESSES: ITEM NO. 1: ALTERATION OF MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION OF THE COMPANY To consider and to give assent / dissent for passing the following resolution as a Special Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 4, 13, 15 and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification or amendment or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) and subject to the requisite approvals, consents, permissions and sanctions, if any, by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai and / or any other appropriate authority and subject to such terms, conditions, amendments or modifications as may be required or suggested by any such appropriate authority(ies), which the 1 Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as the "Board", which term shall be deemed to include any committee which the Board may have constituted or hereinafter constitute to exercise its powers including the powers conferred by this resolution or any person authorised by the Board or its committee for such purpose) is authorized to accept, as it may deem fit, the approval of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded for effecting the following modifications and amendments in the existing Memorandum of Association of the Company:- Part A of the Objects Clause (Clause III) be titled as ' The Objects to be pursued by the Company on its Incorporation are: ' Part B of the Objects Clause (Clause III) be titled as ' Matters which are necessary for furtherance of the Objects specified in Clause III (A) are' and Clauses thereunder shall be re-numbered starting from 1 to 64 respectively. Following new Clause 65 be inserted after Clause 64 under Part B of the Objects Clause (Clause III):

65. To undertake Corporate Social Responsibility ('CSR') activities in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder or in such other manner as the Company deems fit. Part C of the Objects Clause (Clause III) titled "Other Objects" comprising of the existing Clauses 67 to 81 of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, be deleted in full. The existing Clause IV be substituted with the following new Clause IV: IV. The liability of the members is limited and this liability is limited to the amount unpaid, if any, on the shares held by them. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT wherever required, under the applicable provisions, the reference to various sections of the Companies Act, 1956 be replaced with the reference to the corresponding sections of the Companies Act, 2013, and the words 'Companies Act, 1956' be substituted with the words 'Companies Act, 2013', in the Memorandum of Association of the Company . RESOLVED FURTHER THAT for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution, the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to do all acts, deeds, matters and things as they may in their absolute discretion deem fit, necessary, proper or desirable and to settle any question, difficulty or doubt that may arise in this regard and to sign and execute all necessary documents, applications, returns and writings as may be necessary in the best interest of the Company, to accede to such modifications and alterations to the aforesaid resolution as may be suggested by the Registrar of Companies or such other competent authority for the purpose of giving effect to this Resolution." ITEM NO. 2: ADOPTION OF NEWLY SUBSTITUTED ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF THE COMPANY To consider and to give assent / dissent for passing the following resolution as a Special Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 5, 14, 15 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s), amendments thereto or re-enactment thereof) for the time being in force and subject to necessary approval(s), if any, from the competent authorities, the existing Articles of Association of the Company be and are hereby altered and substituted with the new set of Articles of Association, as uploaded on the website of the Company, and the same be and are hereby approved and adopted, as the Articles of Association of the Company, to the exclusion, substitution and supersession of the existing Articles of Association of the Company. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution, the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as the "Board", which term shall be deemed to include any committee which the Board may have constituted or hereinafter constitute to exercise its powers including the powers conferred by this resolution or any person authorised by the Board or its committee for such purpose) be and is hereby authorized to do all acts, deeds, matters and things as they may in their absolute discretion deem necessary, proper or desirable and to settle any question, difficulty or doubt that may arise in this regard and to sign and execute all necessary documents, applications, returns and writings as may be necessary in the best interest of the Company, to accede to such modifications and alterations to the aforesaid resolution as may be suggested by the Registrar of Companies or such other competent authority for the purpose of giving effect to this Resolution." ITEM NO. 3: ISSUE OF UPTO 13,50,00,000 (THIRTEEN CRORES AND FIFTY LAKH) WARRANTS, EACH CONVERTIBLE INTO, OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR, ONE FULLY PAID EQUITY SHARE OF THE COMPANY WITHIN A PERIOD OF 18 (EIGHTEEN MONTHS) FROM THE DATE OF ALLOTMENT OF WARRANTS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE APPLICABLE LAW ("WARRANTS") TO THE ENTITY FORMING PART OF PROMOTER GROUP OF THE COMPANY, ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS To consider and to give assent / dissent for passing the following resolution as a Special Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 42, 62(1)(c) and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, including rules notified thereunder, read with the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 and other applicable rules made thereunder (including any statutory amendments thereto or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force and hereinafter collectively referred as "Act"), and in accordance with enabling provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, and the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time ("SEBI ICDR Regulations"), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time ("Listing Regulations"), and subject to all other applicable laws, rules, regulations, circulars, notifications, guidelines and clarifications issued thereunder, if any, from time to time, by various authorities including but not limited to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA"), the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and/ or any other competent authorities (hereinafter referred to as "Applicable Regulatory Authorities") to the extent applicable, and subject to all other necessary approval(s), permission(s), consent(s) 2 and sanction(s), if required, of concerned statutory, regulatory and other appropriate authorities, as may be applicable or necessary including SEBI, National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") and BSE Limited ("BSE"), and subject to such conditions and modifications as may be prescribed by any of them while granting such approval(s), permission(s), consent(s) and sanction(s), which may be agreed to by the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as the "Board", which term shall be deemed to include any committee which the Board may have constituted or hereinafter constitute to exercise its powers including the powers conferred by this resolution or any person authorised by the Board or its committee for such purpose), and subject to any other alterations, modifications, corrections, changes and variations that may be decided by the Board in its absolute discretion, the consent of the members of the Company ("Members") be and is hereby accorded to the Board to create, offer, issue and allot, from time to time, in one or more tranches, up to 13,50,00,000 (Thirteen Crores and Fifty Lakh) Warrants of the Company for consideration to be received in cash, with each Warrant convertible into or exchangeable with, 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of the Company having face value of ₹ 1/- (Rupee One Only) ("Equity Share") each ("Warrants") at a price (including the Warrant Subscription Price and the Warrant Exercise Price) of ₹ 12.20/- (Rupees Twelve decimal point two zero only) each ("Warrant Issue Price"), aggregating upto ₹ 164,70,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred and Sixty Four Crores and Seventy Lakhs Only) ("Total Issue Size") on a preferential basis, to promoter group entity listed below ("Warrant Holder" / "Proposed Allottee"), with the upfront payment of Warrant Subscription Price of ₹ 3.05/- (Rupees Three decimal point zero five Only) for each Warrant, which is equivalent to 25% (twenty five per cent) of the Warrant Issue Price ("Warrant Subscription Price"), entitling the Warrant Holder to seek conversion of Warrant(s) in one or more tranches, within a maximum period of 18 (eighteen) months from the date of allotment of Warrants, upon the payment of Warrant Exercise Price of ₹ 9.15/- (Rupees Nine decimal point one five only), equivalent to 75% (Seventy five per cent) of the Warrant Issue Price ("Warrant Exercise Price"), and be allotted one fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company of face value of ₹ 1/- each at a price of ₹ 12.20/- per share (including premium of ₹ 11.20/- per share), against each Warrant, with the amount paid against each Warrant be adjusted against the issue price for the resultant Equity Share, in such manner and upon such terms and conditions as may be deemed appropriate by the Board in accordance with the terms of this issue, provisions of SEBI ICDR Regulations, or other applicable laws in this respect: Sr. Name of the Proposed Allotee Category Number of Warrants No. 1 Asian Satellite Broadcast Private Limited Promoter Group Upto 13,50,00,000 (Thirteen Crores and Fifty Lakh only) RESOLVED FURTHER THAT In accordance with the provision of Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the "Relevant Date" for the purpose of calculating the minimum price for the Preferential Issue of Warrants and for the Equity Shares to be allotted on exercise of the Warrants is Friday, the 12 th day of November, 2021, being the date 30 days prior to the date of passing of the Special Resolution by Members. The minimum price of the Warrants so issued and for the Equity Shares to be allotted on exercise of the Warrants shall not be less than the price arrived at in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations for preferential issue, being the highest of the following: the average of the weekly high and low of the volume weighted average price of the Company's Equity Shares quoted on the Stock Exchange (National Stock Exchange of India Limited, being the Stock Exchange with higher trading volumes for the said period) during the twenty six weeks preceding the "Relevant Date"; or the average of the weekly high and low of the volume weighted average prices of the Company's Equity Shares quoted on the Stock Exchange (National Stock Exchange of India Limited, being the Stock Exchange with higher trading volumes for the said period) during the two weeks preceding the "Relevant Date". The minimum price for the preferential issue on the aforesaid Relevant Date pursuant to regulation 164(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations is ₹ 12.19 (Rupees Twelve decimal point one nine only). RESOLVED FURTHER THAT without prejudice to the generality of the above resolution, the issue of the Warrants and Equity Shares to be allotted on exercise of Warrants under the preferential allotment shall be subject to the following terms and conditions: The Warrant holder shall, subject to the SEBI ICDR Regulations and other applicable rules, regulations and laws, be entitled to apply for and be allotted 1 (One) fully paid Equity Share against each Warrant; An amount equivalent to 25% of the Warrant Price shall be payable against each Warrant at the time of subscription and allotment of each Warrant ("Warrant Subscription Price") and the balance 75% of the Warrant Price shall be payable by the Warrant holder against each Warrant at the time of allotment of fully paid Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of the right attached to Warrant(s) to subscribe to Equity Shares ("Warrant Exercise Price"). The amount paid against Warrants shall be adjusted / set-off against the issue price for the resultant Equity Shares; The Warrants shall be allotted in dematerialized form within a period of 15 days from the date of passing of the special resolution by the Members, provided that where the allotment of Warrants is subject to receipt of any approval(s) or permission(s) from any regulatory authority or Government of India, the allotment shall be completed within a period of 15 days from the date of receipt of last of such approval or permission; The Equity Shares to be allotted on exercise of the Warrants, shall be in dematerialized form, fully paid up and ranking pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company in all respects (including with respect to dividend and voting powers) from the date of allotment thereof, and be subject to the requirements of all applicable laws and shall be subject to the provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company; The Equity Shares allotted pursuant to exercise of Warrants shall be listed and traded on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited subject to receipt of requisite permissions, sanctions and approvals; 3 In terms of Regulation 166 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the price of Warrants determined above and the number of Equity Shares to be allotted on exercise of the Warrants shall be subject to appropriate adjustments, if applicable. If the amount payable on account of the re-computation of price is not paid within the time stipulated in the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the Warrants shall continue to be locked- in till the time such amount is paid by the Warrant Holder; Apart from the said right of adjustment mentioned above, the Warrants do not give any rights / entitlements to the Warrant holder as a shareholder of the Company; Upon each exercise of the option by Warrant Holder in the prescribed manner, the Company shall issue and allot appropriate number of Equity Shares and perform all such actions as may be required including crediting the Equity shares to the designated securities demat account of the Warrant Holder; The Warrant holder shall be entitled to all future corporate actions including but not limited to issue of bonus / rights, if any, and the Company shall reserve proportion of such entitlement for the Warrant holder; The Warrants and the Equity Shares allotted pursuant to exercise of such Warrants shall be subject to lock-in for such period as specified in the provisions of Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations; The Rights attached to warrants may be exercised by the Warrant holder, in one or more tranches, at any time, before the expiry of 18 months from the date of allotment of the Warrants ( "Tenure" ), after giving a written notice to the Company, specifying the number of warrants proposed to be exercised along with the aggregate Warrant Exercise Price payable thereon, without any further approval from the shareholders of the Company prior to or at the time of conversion. The Company shall accordingly, issue and allot the corresponding number of Equity Shares of the Company to the Warrant Holder; In the event the Warrant holder does not exercise the Warrants within 18 months from the date of allotment, the un- exercised Warrants shall lapse and the amount paid to the Company at the time of subscription of the Warrants ( i.e. Warrant Subscription Price) shall stand forfeited; The Warrant Holder shall make payment of Warrant Subscription Price and Warrant Exercise Price from their own bank account into to the designated bank account of the Company; The Warrants by itself, until exercised and converted into equity shares, shall not give to the Warrant Holder, any rights with respect to that of an Equity shareholder of the Company. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorized to decide and approve other terms and conditions of the issue of the Warrants and/or Equity Shares to be allotted on exercise of the Warrants and shall also be entitled to vary, modify or alter any of the terms and conditions, as it may deem fit, however subject to the compliance with the applicable law, guidelines, notifications, rules and regulations, without being required to seek any further consent or approval of the Members. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may in its absolute discretion deem necessary or desirable to give effect to the above resolutions, including without limitation to issue and allot Equity Shares upon exercise of the Warrants, to issue certificates/ clarifications on the issue and allotment of Warrants and thereafter allotment of Equity Shares upon exercise of the Warrants, effecting any modifications to the foregoing (including to determine, vary, modify or alter any of the terms and conditions of the Warrants including deciding the size and timing of any tranche of the Warrants), entering into contracts, arrangements, agreements, memoranda, documents to give effect to the resolutions above (including for appointment of agencies, consultants, intermediaries and advisors for managing issuance of Warrants and listing and trading of Equity Shares issued on exercise of Warrants), including making applications to NSE and BSE for obtaining of in-principle approval / trading approval, filing of requisite documents with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai ("ROC"), National Securities Depository Limited ("NSDL"), Central Depository Services (India) Limited ("CDSL") and/ or such other authorities as may be necessary for the purpose, and to take all such steps as may be necessary for the admission of the Warrants and Equity Shares (to be issued on exercise of the Warrants) with the depositories, viz. NSDL and CDSL and for the credit of such Warrants / Shares to the respective dematerialized securities account of the Warrant Holder, and to delegate all or any of the powers conferred on it by this resolution to any Director(s) or Officer(s) of the Company and to revoke and substitute such delegation from time to time, as deemed fit by the Board, to give effect to the above resolutions and also to initiate all necessary actions for and to settle all questions, difficulties, disputes or doubts whatsoever that may arise, without limitation in connection with the issue and utilization of proceeds thereof, and take all steps and decisions in this regard, without being required to seek any further consent or approval of the members of the Company or otherwise to the end and intent that they shall be deemed to have given their approval thereto expressly by the authority of this resolution." ITEM NO. 4: TO APPROVE THE TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WITH DILIGENT MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED To consider and to give assent / dissent for passing the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Section 188 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 23 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modifications(s) or re- enactment thereof for the time being in force) and subject to such approvals, consents, permissions and sanctions as may be necessary, the consent of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded for entering into Settlement Agreement with Diligent Media Corporation Limited ("DMCL"), a related party of the Company, for the settlement of the outstanding amount of ₹ 3,09,33,13,829 (Rupees Three Hundred and Nine Crore Thirty Three Lakhs Thirteen Thousand Eight Hundred and Twenty Nine Only) payable by DMCL to the Company, in lieu of which, DMCL to convey, transfer, assign and deliver unto the Company, all rights, title and interest in and to the "DNA", "dna", "dna after hrs" trademarks and any adaptation thereto, for identified classes together with, product permission and all Intellectual Property Rights including copyrights in the works of all the labels of DMCL's proprietorship in the goods in respect of the said trademarks, in respect of television rights ("Identified Trademarks"), for a consideration of ₹ 170,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred and Seventy Crores Only), on such terms and 4 conditions as the Board of the Company in its absolute discretion deem fit and appropriate, and for the balance outstanding amount of ₹ 139,33,13,829 (Rupees One Hundred and Thirty Nine Crores Thirty Three Lakhs Thirteen Thousand Eight Hundred and Twenty Nine Only), DMCL to make a payment of ₹ 12,00,00,000 (Rupees Twelve Crores Only) to the Company as full and final settlement, and the balance amount of ₹ 1,27,33,13,829 (Rupees One Hundred and Twenty Seven Crores Thirty Three Lakhs Thirteen Thousand Eight Hundred and Twenty Nine Only) be written off by the Company. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT for the purpose of giving effect to this Resolution, the Board of Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may, in its absolute discretion, deem necessary, desirable or expedient, including without limitation to do all lawful acts and things and make, execute and deliver, any and/or all other instruments in writing, and any/or all papers and necessary documents, take all other actions that may be necessary for securing, completing, or vesting in the Company full rights, title and interest in respect of the aforesaid identified Trademarks, to undertake all necessary actions or steps as may be required (including procuring all authorisations required from any relevant statutory and/or governmental authorities or other third parties) to perform all the acts and deeds required to be undertaken pursuant to this resolution; to enter into, sign and execute any contracts, arrangements, agreements, documents, papers, including settlement agreement; and to make application to the concerned governmental or regulatory authorities; and to authorize or delegate all or any of the powers conferred on it by this resolution to any director(s) or officer(s) of the Company and to revoke and substitute such delegation from time to time, as deemed fit by the Board, to give effect to the above resolution and also to initiate all necessary actions for and to settle all questions, difficulties, disputes or doubts whatsoever that may arise, and take all steps and decisions in this regard, without being required to seek any further consent or approval of the members of the Company or otherwise to the end and intent that they shall be deemed to have given their approval thereto expressly by the authority of this resolution. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorised to delegate all or any of the powers herein conferred to any Committee of Directors or any other Director(s) or the Company Secretary or any other officer(s) of the Company to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as also to execute such documents, writings, etc. as may be necessary to give effect to the aforesaid resolution." By Order of the Board For Zee Media Corporation Limited Sd/- Place: Noida Ranjit Srivastava Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Date: November 12, 2021 Membership No. A18577 Registered Office: 14th Floor, A Wing, Marathon Futurex, N M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013 CIN: L92100MH1999PLC121506 E-Mail: complianceofficer@zeemedia.esselgroup.com Website: www.zeemedia.in NOTES: In terms of the MCA circulars, the company will send Postal Ballot Notice by e-mail to all its members/ beneficial owners who have registered their e-mail addresses with the Company or Depository/ Depository Participants and the communication of assent/dissent of the members will only take place through the remote e-voting system. This Postal Ballot is accordingly being initiated in compliance with the MCA Circulars. Explanatory Statement in terms of Section 102 read with Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013, setting out the material facts are appended herein below. This Postal Ballot Notice along with the Explanatory Statement, instructions and manner of e-Voting process can be downloaded from the link 'https://www.evoting.nsdl.com/' and shall also be available on the website of the Company viz . www.zeemedia.in. The said Postal Ballot Notice shall also be available at the relevant sections of the websites of the stock exchanges on which the shares of the Company are listed i.e. BSE Ltd. (www.bseindia.com) and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (www.nseindia.com). The Postal Ballot Notice is being sent to all the Members/Beneficiaries, whose names appear in the Register of Members/Record of Depositories as on Thursday, the 11 th day of November, 2021 viz . the cut-off date, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rules made thereunder and MCA circulars. A person who is not a shareholder as on that date should treat this Notice for information purposes only. Notice of Postal Ballot is also being sent to all the Directors and Auditors of the Company. Members whose names appear on the Register of Members/List of Beneficial Owners as on Thursday, the 11 th day of November, 2021 will be considered for the purpose of e-voting. Voting Rights shall be reckoned on the paid-up value of shares registered in the name of the Member(s) as on that date. Voting period will commence on and from Monday, the 15 th day of November, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. (IST) and ends on Tuesday, the 14 th day of December, 2021 at 5:00 P.M. (IST). During this period, Shareholders of the Company, holding equity shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date i.e. Thursday, the 11 th day of November, 2021, may cast their vote by e-voting (remote). The e-voting module shall be disabled by National Securities Depository Limited ('NSDL') after the prescribed date and time for e-voting. Once the vote on resolution(s) is cast by the Shareholder, the Shareholder shall not be allowed to change it subsequently. Voting Rights in the Postal Ballot cannot be exercised by a proxy. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

