ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited announced delivery results for the May 2024. For the month, the company delivered 18,616 vehicles, representing an increase of 115% year over year.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited
Equities
ZK
US98923K1034
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|25.2 USD
|+2.27%
|+7.78%
|-.--%
|11:55am
|ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited Announces Delivery Results for the May 2024
|CI
|May. 31
|Online comics platform Webtoon reveals revenue growth, profitability in US IPO filing
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-.--%
|6.24B
|-45.93%
|21.47B
|-41.58%
|11.43B
|-40.57%
|11.15B
|-53.43%
|10.87B
|-.--%
|6.82B
|-43.08%
|7.84B
|-32.54%
|6.55B
|-20.17%
|4.87B
|+0.45%
|2.4B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- ZK Stock
- News ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited
- ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited Announces Delivery Results for the May 2024