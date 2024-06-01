Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd is a China-based company engaged in battery electric vehicle (BEV) technology business. The Company focuses on innovation in BEV architecture, hardware, software, and application of new technologies. The Company provides experience covering driving, charging, after-sales service and customer community. The Companyâs current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, ZEEKR 001 FR, ZEEKR 009 and ZEEKR X.