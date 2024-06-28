NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (OTHER THAN SPAIN) OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

28 JUNE 2024

ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC ("Zegona" or the "Company")

Directorate Changes

Zegona appoints Rita Estevez Luaña as Non-Executive Director

Zegona Communications plc, an LSE Main Market company established to acquire and operate businesses in the European Telecommunications, Media and Technology ("TMT") sector and the owner of Vodafone Spain, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rita Estevez Luaña to the Company's Board as an additional independent non-executive director with effect from close of business today. Rita will also be a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Rita Estevez Luaña is a seasoned senior executive with almost 30 years of professional experience in both the Technology and the Financial Sector.

In her executive career, Rita has been the CEO & President of Experian Iberia, COO & Strategy officer for Europe & Asia at Deutsche Bank (PBC) and Country Head of GE Financial Insurance, among other responsibilities. Additionally, Rita has almost 10 years of experience as a non-executive director, including serving as an independent director of Linea Directa Aseguradora (a listed insurance company in Spain) and Bank MoraBanc. Rita was also an independent director in Teléfonica Consumer Finance. Additionally, Rita sits on various Advisory Boards, primarily in the Technology industry and in the Retail- Distribution sector.

Rita holds a double degree in Business Administration/Management and Law from the Universidad Pontificia de Comillas (ICADE). She has also completed various post-graduate Technology and Management specialized programs at Insead, IESE and Singularity University, among others.

Eamonn O'Hare, Executive Chairman of Zegona, commented: "We are delighted that Rita will be joining Zegona. We will benefit greatly from Rita's experience in the Spanish market and internationally."

Rita Estevez Luaña holds or has held the following directorships or has been a member of the following partnerships in the last five years.

Current directorships/partnerships Former directorships/partnerships LINEA DIRECTA Aseguradora n/a

There are no further matters in respect of Rita Estevez Luaña's appointment which would be required to be disclosed pursuant to LR9.6.13R if that rule applied to the Company.

