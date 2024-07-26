Media and Analyst Call

Six-month Report 2024

CEO Matthias Huenerwadel and CFO René Grieder 26 July 2024

Business Review HY1 2024

  • Further slowdown in construction activities
  • Divestment of Climate Ceiling Solutions business
  • Siber acquisition to strengthen Southern Europe market position

In HY1 2024, lower construction activities negatively affected both residential new build and renovation

Residential new build1

Δ 2023-

Δ 2024-

Total housing completions

2022 in

2023 in

%

%

2021 vs

2022 vs

2023 vs

2024 vs

Country

2020

2021

2022

2023

France

15%

-3%

-6%

-8%

Germany

-4%

1%

-5%

-18%

Poland

6%

2%

-8%

4%

United Kingdom

20%

3%

-11%

-2%

Italy

7%

9%

5%

-3%

Switzerland

-8%

-4%

-4%

-1%

Spain

6%

-2%

-4%

15%

Netherlands

2%

4%

-1%

-9%

Belgium

-1%

4%

-9%

-9%

Austria

2%

-2%

-7%

-14%

Total

7%

1%

-6%

-6%

  • Negative development of residential housing completions continued in HY1 2024, especially in large countries like France and Germany
  • First indications for a change in trend in countries like Spain and Poland

Residential renovation2

Δ 2023-

Δ 2024-

Residential renovation

2022 in

2023 in

%

%

2021 vs

2022 vs

2023 vs

2024 vs

Country

2020

2021

2022

2023

New building markets

Germany

0%

-1%

-2%

-1%

Italy

28%

25%

-4%

-22%

and renovation

France

7%

4%

2%

1%

markets both declined

United Kingdom

17%

7%

6%

5%

in HY1 2024

Netherlands

2%

5%

5%

1%

Spain

8%

3%

2%

2%

Belgium

4%

4%

1%

2%

Switzerland

3%

-4%

-4%

-1%

Austria

5%

5%

3%

3%

Poland

7%

8%

4%

4%

Total

8%

7%

0%

-4%

Source: Euroconstruct, June 2024; 1in thousand units; 2in MEUR

Lower sales and operating results in HY1 2024… …due to a challenging market environment

Sales

407.0

-15%

344.7

EBIT

EBIT before one-off effects

HY1 2023

HY1 2024

in MEUR

37.5

-67%

9.2%

12.5

3.6%

HY1 2023

HY1 2024

39.2

-42%

22.6

9.6%

6.6%

HY1 2023

H1 2024

Key topics in HY1 2024

  • Further slowdown in construction activities (new build and renovation)
  • Targeted cost reduction programme
  • Divestment of Climate Ceiling Solutions business
  • Investments into product innovations & market coverage
  • Siber acquisition to strengthen Southern Europe market position

Ventilation sales were affected by a decline in construction activities for new residential buildings in all geographic markets, but also strong base effect vs H1 2023

EMEA1

North America

Asia-Pacific

Sales

189.4 -17%

in MEUR

157.8

HY1 2023

HY1 2024

Sales

Sales

in MEUR

in MEUR

-11%

38.834.7

HY1 2023

HY1 2024

-32%

17.2

11.8

HY1 2023

HY1 2024

  • Further sales decrease for ventilation in HY1 2024 due to lower activities in residential buildings
  • Belgium and Germany recorded largest sales declines
  • UK and Spain with slightly positive sales trend

Markedly lower demand in the

Lower demand due to difficult

Canadian construction market

economic situation in China with a

High interest rates weighed on the

general oversupply of housing

housing market

  • First signs of stabilization

1 Europe, Middle East and Africa

"Senakw Development Project" near Vancouver (CA)

  • The "Senakw Development Project" is expected to be Canada's largest carbon neutral rental development
  • A mixed-use project with 6,000 rental housing units covering 4 million square feet will be developed in 4 phases by 2030
  • Airia's Lifebreath Metro ERVs have been selected for this project for 3,000 units for phases 1 and 2 of this iconic project

Renovation activities involving radiator replacement were again reduced in HY1 2024

EMEA1

North America

Asia-Pacific

Sales

-11%

in MEUR

134.1

119.4

HY1 2023

HY1 2024

Sales

Sales

in MEUR

in MEUR

-25%

24.118.1

HY1 2023

HY1 2024

-13%

3.5

3.0

HY1 2023

HY1 2024

  • Downward trend in radiator sales continued in HY1 2024 in France and Germany
  • Only slight sales decline in Switzerland, the UK and Italy
  • Personnel and production capacities were adapted again to the demand situation
  • Demand for radiators in Canada and the USA weakened significantly
  • Namely residential sector affected due to reduced renovation activities
  • Lower radiator sales due to weak subdued demand in China
  • Outsourcing of production

1 Europe, Middle East and Africa

Palace Oberschleissheim (DE)

  • 90 new Zehnder Charleston radiators replaced the old radiators of the old Bavarian Palace in Oberschleissheim (DE)
  • The special replacement solutions were installed with millimeter precision on the existing pipes
  • The slim, "airy" design of Zehnder's radiator Charleston corresponds harmoniously with the look of the ancient palace

Continuation of "Growth for Ventilation, Harvest for Radiators"

strategy

High

Market growth

Invest into ventilation business through market

and product development

Double-digit growth with focus on residential and light-

Strengthen system offering by combining our

commercial; expansion of market position through

heating-cooling-ventilationknow-how

innovation and add-on acquisitions

Full indoor climate solutions for residential

Further develop clean air solutions and

and selected commercial niches

heat exchangers (CORE)

New generation of fully connected clean air solutions;

extension of global leadership in plate heat exchangers

Harvest radiator business

by exploiting our strong market position

Focus on operational excellence and design

Low High

Relative market share

