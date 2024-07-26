Media and Analyst Call
Six-month Report 2024
CEO Matthias Huenerwadel and CFO René Grieder 26 July 2024
Business Review HY1 2024
- Further slowdown in construction activities
- Divestment of Climate Ceiling Solutions business
- Siber acquisition to strengthen Southern Europe market position
In HY1 2024, lower construction activities negatively affected both residential new build and renovation
Residential new build1
Δ 2023-
Δ 2024-
Total housing completions
2022 in
2023 in
%
%
2021 vs
2022 vs
2023 vs
2024 vs
Country
2020
2021
2022
2023
France
15%
-3%
-6%
-8%
Germany
-4%
1%
-5%
-18%
Poland
6%
2%
-8%
4%
United Kingdom
20%
3%
-11%
-2%
Italy
7%
9%
5%
-3%
Switzerland
-8%
-4%
-4%
-1%
Spain
6%
-2%
-4%
15%
Netherlands
2%
4%
-1%
-9%
Belgium
-1%
4%
-9%
-9%
Austria
2%
-2%
-7%
-14%
Total
7%
1%
-6%
-6%
- Negative development of residential housing completions continued in HY1 2024, especially in large countries like France and Germany
- First indications for a change in trend in countries like Spain and Poland
Residential renovation2
Δ 2023-
Δ 2024-
Residential renovation
2022 in
2023 in
%
%
2021 vs
2022 vs
2023 vs
2024 vs
Country
2020
2021
2022
2023
▪ New building markets
Germany
0%
-1%
-2%
-1%
Italy
28%
25%
-4%
-22%
and renovation
France
7%
4%
2%
1%
markets both declined
United Kingdom
17%
7%
6%
5%
in HY1 2024
Netherlands
2%
5%
5%
1%
Spain
8%
3%
2%
2%
Belgium
4%
4%
1%
2%
Switzerland
3%
-4%
-4%
-1%
Austria
5%
5%
3%
3%
Poland
7%
8%
4%
4%
Total
8%
7%
0%
-4%
Source: Euroconstruct, June 2024; 1in thousand units; 2in MEUR
Lower sales and operating results in HY1 2024… …due to a challenging market environment
Sales
407.0
-15%
344.7
EBIT
EBIT before one-off effects
HY1 2023
HY1 2024
in MEUR
37.5
-67%
9.2%
12.5
3.6%
HY1 2023
HY1 2024
39.2
-42%
22.6
9.6%
6.6%
HY1 2023
H1 2024
Key topics in HY1 2024
- Further slowdown in construction activities (new build and renovation)
- Targeted cost reduction programme
- Divestment of Climate Ceiling Solutions business
- Investments into product innovations & market coverage
- Siber acquisition to strengthen Southern Europe market position
Ventilation sales were affected by a decline in construction activities for new residential buildings in all geographic markets, but also strong base effect vs H1 2023
EMEA1
North America
Asia-Pacific
Sales
189.4 -17%
in MEUR
157.8
HY1 2023
HY1 2024
Sales
Sales
in MEUR
in MEUR
-11%
38.834.7
HY1 2023
HY1 2024
-32%
17.2
11.8
HY1 2023
HY1 2024
- Further sales decrease for ventilation in HY1 2024 due to lower activities in residential buildings
- Belgium and Germany recorded largest sales declines
- UK and Spain with slightly positive sales trend
▪
Markedly lower demand in the
▪ Lower demand due to difficult
Canadian construction market
economic situation in China with a
▪
High interest rates weighed on the
general oversupply of housing
housing market
- First signs of stabilization
1 Europe, Middle East and Africa
"Senakw Development Project" near Vancouver (CA)
- The "Senakw Development Project" is expected to be Canada's largest carbon neutral rental development
- A mixed-use project with 6,000 rental housing units covering 4 million square feet will be developed in 4 phases by 2030
- Airia's Lifebreath Metro ERVs have been selected for this project for 3,000 units for phases 1 and 2 of this iconic project
Renovation activities involving radiator replacement were again reduced in HY1 2024
EMEA1
North America
Asia-Pacific
Sales
-11%
in MEUR
134.1
119.4
HY1 2023
HY1 2024
Sales
Sales
in MEUR
in MEUR
-25%
24.118.1
HY1 2023
HY1 2024
-13%
3.5
3.0
HY1 2023
HY1 2024
- Downward trend in radiator sales continued in HY1 2024 in France and Germany
- Only slight sales decline in Switzerland, the UK and Italy
- Personnel and production capacities were adapted again to the demand situation
- Demand for radiators in Canada and the USA weakened significantly
- Namely residential sector affected due to reduced renovation activities
- Lower radiator sales due to weak subdued demand in China
- Outsourcing of production
1 Europe, Middle East and Africa
Palace Oberschleissheim (DE)
- 90 new Zehnder Charleston radiators replaced the old radiators of the old Bavarian Palace in Oberschleissheim (DE)
- The special replacement solutions were installed with millimeter precision on the existing pipes
- The slim, "airy" design of Zehnder's radiator Charleston corresponds harmoniously with the look of the ancient palace
Continuation of "Growth for Ventilation, Harvest for Radiators"
strategy
High
Market growth
Invest into ventilation business through market
and product development
→ Double-digit growth with focus on residential and light-
Strengthen system offering by combining our
commercial; expansion of market position through
heating-cooling-ventilationknow-how
innovation and add-on acquisitions
→ Full indoor climate solutions for residential
Further develop clean air solutions and
and selected commercial niches
heat exchangers (CORE)
→ New generation of fully connected clean air solutions;
extension of global leadership in plate heat exchangers
Harvest radiator business
by exploiting our strong market position
→ Focus on operational excellence and design
Low High
Relative market share
