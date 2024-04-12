Media Release
Annual General Meeting of Zehnder Group AG approves all motions
- Management report, annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements 2023 approved
- Dividend of CHF 1.30 per registered share A endorsed
- Reelection of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board of Directors
- Sustainability report, capital reduction and all other proposals of the Board of Directors approved
Graenichen (CH), 12 April 2024: Zehnder Group (SIX: ZEHN), a leading international provider of complete solutions for a comfortable, energy-efficient and healthy indoor climate, held the Annual General Meeting 2024 with shareholder participation yesterday. Shareholders had the opportunity to exercise their rights through physical attendance or in advance by submitting their votes in writing or electronically and granting power of attorney to the independent proxy. In total, 73.70% of the shares issued were represented. The shareholders approved all motions in accordance with the proposals of the Board of Directors.
The Annual General Meeting approved the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2023. They discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Committee for the 2023 financial year. They also approved the distribution of a dividend of CHF 1.30 (previous year: 1.80 CHF) per registered share A entitled to dividend. The dividend will be paid on 17 April 2024.
The Annual General Meeting also approved the total amounts requested as future compensation for the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Committee. The 2023 compensation report was approved in a consultative vote. The Sustainability Report 2023 was also approved.
The proposed capital reduction by cancellation of the 487,800 listed registered shares A, repurchased as part of the share buyback programme, was approved.
The Chairman, the members of the Board of Directors, and the members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee were re-elected. The Annual General Meeting also confirmed the reelection of the independent proxy and the statutory auditor.
For the detailed voting results, please refer to our website: www.zehndergroup.com/en/investor-relations/general-meeting-of-shareholders
The next Annual General Meeting of Zehnder Group AG will again be held in Suhr on 3 April 2025.
This media release is published in German and English. The German version is binding. For further information about the Zehnder Group, please visit www.zehndergroup.com.
Company profile
Zehnder Group provides worldwide leading solutions for a comfortable, energy-efficient and healthy indoor climate. The products and services of the Group include heating, cooling, indoor ventilation and air cleaning. The Group develops and manufactures its products at its own factories in Europe, China, and North America. In the financial year of 2023, the Zehnder Group had about 3500 employees and achieved sales of EUR 762 million. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: ZEHN, number: 27 653 461). The unlisted registered shares B are held by Graneco AG, which is controlled by the Zehnder families.
