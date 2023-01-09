Zehnder Group Six-month Report 2023
Zehnder Group Six-month Report 2023
Key figures
3
Key figures 1st half-year
Zehnder Group Six-month Report 2023
Key figures
4
Change from
1 st half-year
1 st half-year
prior year
2023
2022
in %
Sales
EUR million
407.0
399.6
1.8
EBITDA 1
EUR million
49.5
48.3
2.4
% of sales
12.2
12.1
EBIT
EUR million
37.5
36.9
1.6
% of sales
9.2
9.2
Net profit 2
EUR million
27.7
29.4
-6.0
% of sales
6.8
7.4
Cash flow from operating activities
EUR million
22.3
11.6
92.8
Investments in property, plant and equipment & intangible
EUR million
12.4
11.4
9.0
assets
Depreciation & amortisation
EUR million
12.0
11.4
5.0
Total assets
EUR million
537.6
562.7
-4.5
Non-current assets
EUR million
226.9
230.4
-1.5
Net liquidity/(net debt) 1
EUR million
24.3
23.3
4.1
Total equity
EUR million
336.0
327.7
2.5
% of total assets
62.5
58.2
Number of employees
Ø full-time
3,865
3,772
2.5
equivalents
Market closing price registered share A
CHF
72.40
56.50
28.1
Registered shares A (CHF 0.05 par value)
Units
9,756,000
9,756,000
-
Own shares
Ø Units
418,771
216,426
93.5
Registered shares B
Units
9,900,000
9,900,000
-
(not listed; CHF 0.01 par value)
Non-diluted net profit per registered share A 2
EUR
2.39
2.46
-2.9
Shareholders' equity per registered share A 2
EUR
28.2
26.8
5.2
- For further information please refer to:Alternative performance measures
- Excluding minority interests
Zehnder Group Six-month Report 2023
Company profile and locations
5
Company profile
Zehnder Group provides worldwide leading solutions for a comfortable, energy- efficient and healthy indoor climate. The products and services of the Group include heating, cooling, indoor ventilation and air cleaning. The Group develops and manufactures its products at its own factories in Europe, China and North America. In the financial year of 2022, Zehnder Group had about 4,000 employees and achieved sales of EUR 812 million. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: ZEHN, number: 27 653 461). The unlisted registered shares B are held directly or indirectly by the Zehnder family and persons closely associated with them.
Locations
