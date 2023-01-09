Zehnder Group Six-month Report 2023

Change from

1 st half-year

1 st half-year

prior year

2023

2022

in %

Sales

EUR million

407.0

399.6

1.8

EBITDA 1

EUR million

49.5

48.3

2.4

% of sales

12.2

12.1

EBIT

EUR million

37.5

36.9

1.6

% of sales

9.2

9.2

Net profit 2

EUR million

27.7

29.4

-6.0

% of sales

6.8

7.4

Cash flow from operating activities

EUR million

22.3

11.6

92.8

Investments in property, plant and equipment & intangible

EUR million

12.4

11.4

9.0

assets

Depreciation & amortisation

EUR million

12.0

11.4

5.0

Total assets

EUR million

537.6

562.7

-4.5

Non-current assets

EUR million

226.9

230.4

-1.5

Net liquidity/(net debt) 1

EUR million

24.3

23.3

4.1

Total equity

EUR million

336.0

327.7

2.5

% of total assets

62.5

58.2

Number of employees

Ø full-time

3,865

3,772

2.5

equivalents

Market closing price registered share A

CHF

72.40

56.50

28.1

Registered shares A (CHF 0.05 par value)

Units

9,756,000

9,756,000

-

Own shares

Ø Units

418,771

216,426

93.5

Registered shares B

Units

9,900,000

9,900,000

-

(not listed; CHF 0.01 par value)

Non-diluted net profit per registered share A 2

EUR

2.39

2.46

-2.9

Shareholders' equity per registered share A 2

EUR

28.2

26.8

5.2

  1. For further information please refer to:Alternative performance measures
  2. Excluding minority interests

Zehnder Group Six-month Report 2023

Company profile and locations

5

Company profile

Zehnder Group provides worldwide leading solutions for a comfortable, energy- efficient and healthy indoor climate. The products and services of the Group include heating, cooling, indoor ventilation and air cleaning. The Group develops and manufactures its products at its own factories in Europe, China and North America. In the financial year of 2022, Zehnder Group had about 4,000 employees and achieved sales of EUR 812 million. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: ZEHN, number: 27 653 461). The unlisted registered shares B are held directly or indirectly by the Zehnder family and persons closely associated with them.

Locations

