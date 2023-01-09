Zehnder Group AG is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Zehnder group engaged in the manufacture and marketing of heating, cooling and ventilation systems. The Company's activities are structured into four segments: Heating, which offers a range of heating solutions, ranging from designer radiators and radiant ceiling panels to heat pumps; Cooling, which offers solutions for indoor cooling, ranging from cooling ceiling systems to indoor ventilation; Fresh Air, which provides ventilation systems for indoor climate, they are suitable for all residential and commercial properties, new builds and renovation projects, and Clean Air, which provides clean air in buildings. The Company's products and systems are marketed under two international brands and several national brands, including zehnder, runtal and ACOVA, among others.