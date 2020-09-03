General Meetings: Outcome Of Meeting

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Zelan Berhad ('the Company'), we wish to announce that all the resolutions set out in the Notice of the 44th Annual General Meeting ('44th AGM') of the Company held on 3 September 2020 were duly passed by way of poll. The results of the poll were duly verified by Boardroom Corporate Services Sdn. Bhd., the independent scrutineer appointed by the Company.

Please refer to below for details of the poll results.

This announcement is dated 3 September 2020