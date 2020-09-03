Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Zelan    ZELAN   MYL2283OO009

ZELAN

(ZELAN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 09/03
0.115 MYR   0.00%
09/03GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome Of Meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Meetings: Outcome Of Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 11:25pm EDT

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Zelan Berhad ('the Company'), we wish to announce that all the resolutions set out in the Notice of the 44th Annual General Meeting ('44th AGM') of the Company held on 3 September 2020 were duly passed by way of poll. The results of the poll were duly verified by Boardroom Corporate Services Sdn. Bhd., the independent scrutineer appointed by the Company.

Please refer to below for details of the poll results.

This announcement is dated 3 September 2020

Disclaimer

Zelan Bhd published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 03:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ZELAN
09/03GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome Of Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 80,8 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net income 2019 2,66 M 0,64 M 0,64 M
Net Debt 2019 553 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2019 28,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 97,2 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 7,90x
EV / Sales 2019 7,74x
Nbr of Employees 371
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart ZELAN
Duration : Period :
Zelan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hazimi bin Baharum Chief Executive Officer
Anwar bin Aji Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Intan Nurulfaiza binti Yang Razali Chief Operating Officer
Yusrenawati binti Mohd Yusof Secretary & General Manager-Finance
Goon Hoong Yee Head-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZELAN35.29%23
VINCI SA-18.04%53 161
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.79%31 298
FERROVIAL-14.35%20 023
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.06%18 734
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-26.01%18 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group