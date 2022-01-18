Zelira Therapeutics : Application for quotation of securities - ZLD
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday January 18, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
ZLD
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
5,000,000
18/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
1 / 6
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
27103782378
1.3
ASX issuer code
ZLD
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
18/1/2022
2 / 6
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
3 / 6
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
No security currently exists
FROM (Existing Class) +Security description
Relates to Appendix 3G lodged on 18 November 2021
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
ZLD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
5,000,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
15/11/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
15/11/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
Yes
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Issue date
18/11/2021
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
4 / 6
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
5,000,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.03125000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Relates to Appendix 3G lodged on 18 November 2021
5 / 6
Disclaimer
Zelda Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 07:34:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
