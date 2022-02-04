Zelira Therapeutics : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Name of entity ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Harry Karelis
Date of last notice
17 November 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Gemelli Nominees Pty Ltd
A/C> - Director/shareholder
Date of change
3 February 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
49,587,680 ordinary shares
6,250,000 Class A performance rights
6,250,000 Class B performance rights
Class
Fully paid ordinary shares
Class A performance rights
Number acquired
6,250,000 ordinary shares
Number disposed
6,250,000 Class A performance rights
Value/Consideration
Pursuant to the satisfaction of the Class A
No. of securities held after change
55,837,680 ordinary shares
Nil Class A performance rights
6,250,000 Class B performance rights
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
Conversion of Class A Performance Rights
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Name of entity ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Oludare Odumosu
Date of last notice
11 August 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
Date of change
3 February 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
A.
5,500,655 ordinary shares
B.
17,558,328 Class A performance rights
C.
17,558,328 Class B performance rights
D.
5,000,000
Unquoted
options exercisable
at$0.10 on or before 11 August 2023.
E.
5,000,000
Unquoted
options exercisable
at
$0.15 on or before 11 August 2023 and
subject to vesting conditions.
F.
5,000,000
Unquoted
options exercisable
at
$0.20 on or before 11 August 2023 and
subject to vesting conditions.
G.
5,000,000
Unquoted
options exercisable
at
$0.28 on or before 11 August 2023 and
subject to vesting conditions.
H.
5,000,000
Unquoted
options exercisable
at
$0.30 on or before 11 August 2023 and
subject to vesting conditions.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Class
A.
Ordinary shares
B.
Class A performance rights
Number acquired
A.
17,558,328 Ordinary shares
Number disposed
B.
17,558,328 Class A performance rights
Value/Consideration
Pursuant
to
the satisfaction of the Class A
No. of securities held after change
A.
23,058,983 ordinary shares
B.
Nil Class A performance rights
C.
17,558,328 Class B performance rights
D.
5,000,000
Unquoted
options exercisable
at$0.10 on or before 11 August 2023.
E.
5,000,000
Unquoted
options
exercisable
at
$0.15 on or before 11 August 2023 and
subject to vesting conditions.
F.
5,000,000
Unquoted
options
exercisable
at
$0.20 on or before 11 August 2023 and
subject to vesting conditions.
G.
5,000,000
Unquoted
options
exercisable
at
$0.28 on or before 11 August 2023 and
subject to vesting conditions.
H.
5,000,000
Unquoted
options
exercisable
at
$0.30 on or before 11 August 2023 and
subject to vesting conditions.
Nature of change
Conversion of
Class A
Performance Rights
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
