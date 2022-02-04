Zelira Therapeutics : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4

Log in
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

ABN

27 103 782 378

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Harry Karelis

Date of last notice

17 November 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Gemelli Nominees Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

A/C> - Director/shareholder

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

3 February 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

49,587,680 ordinary shares

6,250,000 Class A performance rights

6,250,000 Class B performance rights

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Class A performance rights

Number acquired

6,250,000 ordinary shares

Number disposed

6,250,000 Class A performance rights

Value/Consideration

Pursuant to the satisfaction of the Class A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Performance Right milestone as announced on 10

valuation

January 2022 estimated value $0.028 per share.

No. of securities held after change

55,837,680 ordinary shares

Nil Class A performance rights

6,250,000 Class B performance rights

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Conversion of Class A Performance Rights

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

pursuant to the satisfaction of the Class A

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

Performance Right milestone as announced on 10

buy-back

January 2022

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

ABN

27 103 782 378

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Oludare Odumosu

Date of last notice

11 August 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

3 February 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

A.

5,500,655 ordinary shares

B.

17,558,328 Class A performance rights

C.

17,558,328 Class B performance rights

D.

5,000,000

Unquoted

options exercisable

at$0.10 on or before 11 August 2023.

E.

5,000,000

Unquoted

options exercisable

at

$0.15 on or before 11 August 2023 and

subject to vesting conditions.

F.

5,000,000

Unquoted

options exercisable

at

$0.20 on or before 11 August 2023 and

subject to vesting conditions.

G.

5,000,000

Unquoted

options exercisable

at

$0.28 on or before 11 August 2023 and

subject to vesting conditions.

H.

5,000,000

Unquoted

options exercisable

at

$0.30 on or before 11 August 2023 and

subject to vesting conditions.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

A.

Ordinary shares

B.

Class A performance rights

Number acquired

A.

17,558,328 Ordinary shares

Number disposed

B.

17,558,328 Class A performance rights

Value/Consideration

Pursuant

to

the satisfaction of the Class A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Performance Right milestone as announced on 10

valuation

January 2022 estimated value $0.028 per share.

No. of securities held after change

A.

23,058,983 ordinary shares

B.

Nil Class A performance rights

C.

17,558,328 Class B performance rights

D.

5,000,000

Unquoted

options exercisable

at$0.10 on or before 11 August 2023.

E.

5,000,000

Unquoted

options

exercisable

at

$0.15 on or before 11 August 2023 and

subject to vesting conditions.

F.

5,000,000

Unquoted

options

exercisable

at

$0.20 on or before 11 August 2023 and

subject to vesting conditions.

G.

5,000,000

Unquoted

options

exercisable

at

$0.28 on or before 11 August 2023 and

subject to vesting conditions.

H.

5,000,000

Unquoted

options

exercisable

at

$0.30 on or before 11 August 2023 and

subject to vesting conditions.

Nature of change

Conversion of

Class A

Performance Rights

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

pursuant

to

the

satisfaction of

the Class

A

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

Performance Right milestone as announced on 10

buy-back

January 2022

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zelda Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 06:35:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,66  0,47  0,47 
Net income 2021 -8,55 M -6,04 M -6,04 M
Net cash 2021 4,42 M 3,12 M 3,12 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 46,3 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 70 500 112x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zelira Therapeutics Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Oludare Odumosu Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Osagie O. Imasogie Chairman
Harry Karelis Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Timothy Ryan Slate Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Lisa Gray Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED-15.15%33
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.00%80 155
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.36%65 134
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS10.18%61 579
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-11.62%47 975
BIONTECH SE-31.51%42 645