Zelira Therapeutics : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

ABN 27 103 782 378

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Harry Karelis Date of last notice 17 November 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Gemelli Nominees Pty Ltd (including registered holder) A/C> - Director/shareholder Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 3 February 2022 No. of securities held prior to change 49,587,680 ordinary shares 6,250,000 Class A performance rights 6,250,000 Class B performance rights Class Fully paid ordinary shares Class A performance rights Number acquired 6,250,000 ordinary shares Number disposed 6,250,000 Class A performance rights Value/Consideration Pursuant to the satisfaction of the Class A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated Performance Right milestone as announced on 10 valuation January 2022 estimated value $0.028 per share. No. of securities held after change 55,837,680 ordinary shares Nil Class A performance rights 6,250,000 Class B performance rights