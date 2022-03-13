Log in
    ZLD   AU000000ZLD1

ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

(ZLD)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:00:28 am
0.019 AUD   +5.56%
03/13ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS : Consolidation/Split - ZLD
PU
02/28ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS : Appendix 4D & FY22 Interim Financial Report
PU
02/28ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS : Application for quotation of securities - ZLD
PU
Zelira Therapeutics : Consolidation/Split - ZLD

03/13/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Notification of Consolidation/Split

Announcement Summary



Entity name

ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Applicable security for the reorganisation

ZLD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

ZLDAA

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

ZLDAF

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

ZLDAL

OPTION EXPIRING 13-NOV-2023 EX $0.07

ZLDAG

OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 10C

ZLDAH

OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 15C

ZLDAI

OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 20C

ZLDAJ

OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 28C

ZLDAK

OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 30C

Announcement Type

New Announcement

Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

Reorganisation type

Security consolidation

Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis

14/4/2022

Record Date

19/4/2022

Issue Date

27/4/2022

Notification of Consolidation/Split



Notification of Consolidation/Split

Refer to below for full details of the announcement



Notification of Consolidation/Split



Notification of Consolidation/Split

Announcement Details



Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

ABN

27103782378

1.3 ASX issuer code

ZLD

1.4 The announcement is



New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

1.6 Securities affected by the consolidation or split

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

ZLD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

ZLDAA

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES



ZLDAF

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

ZLDAL

OPTION EXPIRING 13-NOV-2023 EX $0.07

ZLDAG

OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 10C

ZLDAH

OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 15C

ZLDAI

OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 20C

Notification of Consolidation/Split



Notification of Consolidation/Split

ZLDAJ

OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 28C

ZLDAK

OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 30C

Part 2 - Approvals

2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the consolidation or split before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the consolidation or split.



Yes

2.2

Approvals

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

Approval



+Security holder approval

12/4/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Actual

Comments

Part 3 - Consolidation or split timetable and details

3.1

+Record date

19/4/2022

3.2

Date of +security holder meeting

12/4/2022



3.2a Effective date of consolidation or split

12/4/2022

3.3

Last day for trading in the pre consolidation or split +securities

13/4/2022

3.4

Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis.

14/4/2022

3.5

Record date

19/4/2022

Notification of Consolidation/Split



Notification of Consolidation/Split

3.6 First day for entity to update its register and to send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold.

20/4/2022

3.7 Last day for entity to update its register and send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold and to notify ASX that this has occurred. (+Issue Date)



27/4/2022

3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

28/4/2022

3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis



2/5/2022

Part 4 - Event type and details

4.1 The event is

+Security consolidation

4.1a Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every



175

5.1 +Securities on issue before and after the consolidation or split

(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into

1

(post-consolidation) +security (/ies).

4.2 Scrip fraction rounding

Fractions rounded up to the next whole number

Part 5 - +Securities on issue before and after consolidation or split



ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

ZLD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue pre

Number on issue post

Estimate/Actual

Quoted

consolidation or split

consolidation or split

Estimated

1,675,101,964

9,572,011

ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

ZLDAA

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Quoted/unquoted

Estimate/Actual

Unquoted

Estimated

Notification of Consolidation/Split



This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zelda Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 03:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
