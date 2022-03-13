Zelira Therapeutics : Consolidation/Split - ZLD

Notification of Consolidation/Split
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Applicable security for the reorganisation
ZLD
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ZLDAA
|
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
ZLDAF
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
ZLDAL
OPTION EXPIRING 13-NOV-2023 EX $0.07
ZLDAG
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 10C
ZLDAH
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 15C
ZLDAI
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 20C
ZLDAJ
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 28C
ZLDAK
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 30C
Announcement Type
New Announcement
Date of this announcement
14/3/2022
Reorganisation type
Security consolidation
|
Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis
14/4/2022
Record Date
19/4/2022
Issue Date
27/4/2022
Notification of Consolidation/Split
For personal use only
Announcement Details
only
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type
Registration Number
use
ABN
27103782378
|
1.3 ASX issuer code
ZLD
1.4 The announcement is
personal
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
14/3/2022
1.6 Securities affected by the consolidation or split
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
ZLD
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
ZLDAA
|
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
|
ZLDAF
|
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
|
ZLDAL
|
OPTION EXPIRING 13-NOV-2023 EX $0.07
|
ZLDAG
|
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 10C
|
ZLDAH
|
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 15C
|
ZLDAI
|
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 20C
|
Notification of Consolidation/Split
ZLDAJ
|
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 28C
|
ZLDAK
|
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 30C
Part 2 - Approvals
2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the consolidation or split before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the consolidation or split.
Yes
2.2
Approval/Condition
|
Date for determination
|
Is the date estimated or
|
Approval
|
|
+Security holder approval
|
12/4/2022
|
|
received/condition met?
|
Actual
|
Comments
Part 3 - Consolidation or split timetable and details
3.1
+Record date
|
19/4/2022
|
Date of +security holder meeting
|
|
|
|
|
12/4/2022
|
3.2a Effective date of consolidation or split
|
|
|
12/4/2022
|
3.3
|
Last day for trading in the pre consolidation or split +securities
|
|
|
|
13/4/2022
|
3.4
|
Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis.
|
|
|
14/4/2022
|
3.5
|
Record date
|
|
|
|
|
19/4/2022
Notification of Consolidation/Split
3.6 First day for entity to update its register and to send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold.
20/4/2022
20/4/2022
3.7 Last day for entity to update its register and send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold and to notify ASX that this has occurred. (+Issue Date)
27/4/2022
only
27/4/2022
3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis
28/4/2022
28/4/2022
|
2/5/2022
Part 4 - Event type and details
4.1 The event is
+Security consolidation
4.1a Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every
175
5.1 +Securities on issue before and after the consolidation or split
1
4.2 Scrip fraction rounding
Fractions rounded up to the next whole number
Part 5 - +Securities on issue before and after consolidation or split
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
ZLD
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
Quoted/unquoted
Quoted
|
Number on issue pre
|
Number on issue post
|
Estimate/Actual
Quoted
|
consolidation or split
|
consolidation or split
|
Estimated
1,675,101,964
|
9,572,011
ASX +Security Code
|
ASX +Security Description
|
ZLDAA
|
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
|
|
|
Quoted/unquoted
|
|
|
Estimate/Actual
Unquoted
|
|
|
Estimated
Notification of Consolidation/Split
