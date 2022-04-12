Zelira Therapeutics : Update - Consolidation/Split - ZLD

Notification of Consolidation/SplitAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Applicable security for the reorganisation

ZLD ORDINARY FULLY PAID ZLDAA OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES ZLDAF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS ZLDAL OPTION EXPIRING 13-NOV-2023 EX $0.07 ZLDAG OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 10C ZLDAH OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 15C ZLDAI OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 20C ZLDAJ OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 28C ZLDAK OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 30C Announcement Type Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement 12/4/2022

Reason for the Update

Shareholder approval for consolidation - received at meeting held 12 April 2022

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

ZLD

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcementRegistration Number 27103782378

Shareholder approval for consolidation - received at meeting held 12 April 2022

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update 14/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement 12/4/2022

1.6 Securities affected by the consolidation or splitASX +Security Code ZLD

ASX +Security Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID

ZLDAA

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

ZLDAF

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

ZLDAL

OPTION EXPIRING 13-NOV-2023 EX $0.07

ZLDAG

OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 10C

ZLDAH

OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 15C

For personal use only ZLDAI OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 20C ZLDAJ OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 28C ZLDAK OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 30C Part 2 - Approvals

2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the consolidation or split before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the consolidation or split. Yes

2.2 Approvals

Approval/Condition +Security holder approval

Date for determination 12/4/2022

Is the date estimated or actual?

Approval received/condition met?

Actual

Yes

Comments

Part 3 - Consolidation or split timetable and details

3.1 +Record date 19/4/2022

3.2 Date of +security holder meeting 12/4/2022

3.2a Effective date of consolidation or split 12/4/2022

3.3 Last day for trading in the pre consolidation or split +securities 13/4/2022

3.4 Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis. 14/4/2022

3.5 Record date

19/4/2022

3.6 First day for entity to update its register and to send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold.

20/4/2022

3.7 Last day for entity to update its register and send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold and to notify ASX that this has occurred. (+Issue Date)

27/4/2022

3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis 28/4/2022

3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis 2/5/2022

Part 4 - Event type and details

4.1 The event is

+Security consolidation

4.1a Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every 175

(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into 1

(post-consolidation) +security (/ies).

4.2 Scrip fraction rounding

Fractions rounded up to the next whole number

Part 5 - +Securities on issue before and after consolidation or split

5.1 +Securities on issue before and after the consolidation or split

ASX +Security Code ZLD

ASX +Security Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Quoted/unquotedQuoted

Number on issue pre consolidation or split 1,675,101,964

Number on issue post consolidation or split 9,572,011

Estimate/ActualEstimated

ASX +Security Code ZLDAA

ASX +Security Description

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Quoted/unquotedUnquoted

ASX +Security Code ZLDAF

Quoted/unquotedUnquoted

ASX +Security Code ZLDAL

Quoted/unquotedUnquoted

ASX +Security Code ZLDAG

Quoted/unquotedUnquoted

ASX +Security Code ZLDAH

Quoted/unquotedUnquoted

ASX +Security Code ZLDAI

Quoted/unquotedUnquoted

ASX +Security Code ZLDAJ

Quoted/unquotedUnquoted

Number on issue pre consolidation or split 96,954,338

ASX +Security Description PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Number on issue pre consolidation or split 393,870,322

ASX +Security Description

Number on issue post consolidation or split 554,025

Number on issue post consolidation or split 2,250,688

OPTION EXPIRING 13-NOV-2023 EX $0.07

Number on issue pre consolidation or split 37,037,000

ASX +Security Description

Number on issue post consolidation or split 211,640

OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 10C

Number on issue pre consolidation or split 4,000,000

ASX +Security Description

Number on issue post consolidation or split 22,857

OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 15C

Number on issue pre consolidation or split 4,000,000

ASX +Security Description

Number on issue post consolidation or split 22,857

OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 20C

Number on issue pre consolidation or split 4,000,000

ASX +Security Description

Number on issue post consolidation or split 22,857

OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 28C

Number on issue pre consolidation or split 4,000,000

Number on issue post consolidation or split 22,857

Estimate/ActualEstimatedEstimate/ActualEstimatedEstimate/ActualActualEstimate/ActualActualEstimate/ActualActualEstimate/ActualActualEstimate/ActualActual

ASX +Security Code ZLDAK

ASX +Security Description

OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 30C

Quoted/unquoted

Number on issue pre consolidation or splitNumber on issue post consolidation or splitEstimate/Actual

