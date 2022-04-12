Zelira Therapeutics : Update - Consolidation/Split - ZLD

Notification of Consolidation/SplitAnnouncement Summary
Entity name
For personal use only
ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
Applicable security for the reorganisation
|
ZLD
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
ZLDAA
|
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
|
ZLDAF
|
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
|
ZLDAL
|
OPTION EXPIRING 13-NOV-2023 EX $0.07
|
ZLDAG
|
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 10C
|
ZLDAH
|
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 15C
|
ZLDAI
|
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 20C
|
ZLDAJ
|
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 28C
|
ZLDAK
|
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 30C
|
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement 12/4/2022
Reason for the Update
Shareholder approval for consolidation - received at meeting held 12 April 2022
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Notification of Consolidation/Split
1 / 7
Notification of Consolidation/SplitAnnouncement Details
For personal use only
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
ZELIRA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code
ZLD
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcementRegistration Number 27103782378
Shareholder approval for consolidation - received at meeting held 12 April 2022
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update 14/3/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement 12/4/2022
1.6 Securities affected by the consolidation or splitASX +Security Code ZLD
ASX +Security Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ZLDAA
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
ZLDAF
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
ZLDAL
OPTION EXPIRING 13-NOV-2023 EX $0.07
ZLDAG
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 10C
ZLDAH
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 15C
Notification of Consolidation/Split
2 / 7
Notification of Consolidation/Split
For personal use only
|
ZLDAI
|
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 20C
|
ZLDAJ
|
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 28C
|
ZLDAK
|
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 30C
|
Part 2 - Approvals
-
2.1 Are any of the below approvals required for the consolidation or split before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required to be given/met before business day 0 of the timetable for the consolidation or split.
Yes
-
2.2 Approvals
Approval/Condition +Security holder approval
Date for determination 12/4/2022
Is the date estimated or actual?
Approval received/condition met?
Actual
Yes
Comments
Part 3 - Consolidation or split timetable and details
3.1 +Record date 19/4/2022
3.2 Date of +security holder meeting 12/4/2022
3.2a Effective date of consolidation or split 12/4/2022
3.3 Last day for trading in the pre consolidation or split +securities 13/4/2022
3.4 Trading in the post consolidation or split +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis. 14/4/2022
Notification of Consolidation/Split
3 / 7
Notification of Consolidation/Split
3.5 Record date
19/4/2022
3.6 First day for entity to update its register and to send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold.
For personal use only
20/4/2022
3.7 Last day for entity to update its register and send holding statements to +security holders reflecting the change in the number of +securities they hold and to notify ASX that this has occurred. (+Issue Date)
27/4/2022
3.8 Trading starts on a normal T+2 basis 28/4/2022
3.9 First settlement of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis 2/5/2022
Part 4 - Event type and details
4.1 The event is
+Security consolidation
4.1a Consolidation ratio: the +securities will be consolidated on the basis that every 175
(pre-consolidation) +securities will be consolidated into 1
(post-consolidation) +security (/ies).
4.2 Scrip fraction rounding
Fractions rounded up to the next whole number
Part 5 - +Securities on issue before and after consolidation or split
5.1 +Securities on issue before and after the consolidation or split
ASX +Security Code ZLD
ASX +Security Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Quoted/unquotedQuoted
Number on issue pre consolidation or split 1,675,101,964
Number on issue post consolidation or split 9,572,011
Estimate/ActualEstimated
Notification of Consolidation/Split
4 / 7
Notification of Consolidation/Split
ASX +Security Code ZLDAA
ASX +Security Description
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Quoted/unquotedUnquoted
For personal use only
ASX +Security Code ZLDAF
Quoted/unquotedUnquoted
ASX +Security Code ZLDAL
Quoted/unquotedUnquoted
ASX +Security Code ZLDAG
Quoted/unquotedUnquoted
ASX +Security Code ZLDAH
Quoted/unquotedUnquoted
ASX +Security Code ZLDAI
Quoted/unquotedUnquoted
ASX +Security Code ZLDAJ
Quoted/unquotedUnquoted
Number on issue pre consolidation or split 96,954,338
ASX +Security Description PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Number on issue pre consolidation or split 393,870,322
ASX +Security Description
Number on issue post consolidation or split 554,025
Number on issue post consolidation or split 2,250,688
OPTION EXPIRING 13-NOV-2023 EX $0.07
Number on issue pre consolidation or split 37,037,000
ASX +Security Description
Number on issue post consolidation or split 211,640
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 10C
Number on issue pre consolidation or split 4,000,000
ASX +Security Description
Number on issue post consolidation or split 22,857
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 15C
Number on issue pre consolidation or split 4,000,000
ASX +Security Description
Number on issue post consolidation or split 22,857
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 20C
Number on issue pre consolidation or split 4,000,000
ASX +Security Description
Number on issue post consolidation or split 22,857
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 28C
Number on issue pre consolidation or split 4,000,000
Number on issue post consolidation or split 22,857
Estimate/ActualEstimatedEstimate/ActualEstimatedEstimate/ActualActualEstimate/ActualActualEstimate/ActualActualEstimate/ActualActualEstimate/ActualActual
ASX +Security Code ZLDAK
ASX +Security Description
OPTION EXPIRING 11-SEP-2023 EX 30C
Quoted/unquoted
Notification of Consolidation/Split
Number on issue pre consolidation or splitNumber on issue post consolidation or splitEstimate/Actual
5 / 7