ZEN Corporation Group Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based holding company. The Company operates restaurants and other related businesses through the operations of its subsidiaries. The Company is engaged in managing approximately 13 Thai and Japanese restaurants. Its Japanese brands consists of ZEN, on the table Tokyo Cafe, AKA, Din's, ZEN BOX, Tetsu, and Sushi Cyu & Carnival Yakiniku. Its Thai Northeastern brands include Khiang and tummour. The Company's products and services consist of catering, food delivery, and retail business. It offers catering food through its 376Delivery, which provides a set of meals delivered directly to banquets, meetings, seminars or various ceremonies. Its subsidiaries include Zen Restaurant Holding Co., Ltd, Tokyo Concept Co., Ltd., Aka Interfood Co., Ltd., Gyu Grill Group Co., Ltd, Zen Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd., Zen & Spicy Co., Ltd., and Spice Synergy Co., Ltd.