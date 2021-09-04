Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEN   CA98935P1080

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD.

(ZEN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZEN Graphene : Announces Grant of Options

09/04/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guelph, ON

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:ZEN and OTC:ZENYF), ) announces stock option grants for two employees. These options are exercisable for an aggregate of 100,000 common shares at an exercise price of $3.69 per common share for a period of three years from the date of the grant which will vest one-third on the date of grant, one-third after six months of the date of grant and one-third after 12 months of the date of grant.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN is a next-gen nanomaterials technology company developing and commercializing technologies that help protect people and the environment. ZEN is currently focused on commercializing ZENGuardTM, a patent pending graphene-based coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar graphene compounds as pharmaceutical products against infectious diseases. The company has a significant R&D pipeline with an interest in monomers, polymers, metal alloys, corrosion coatings, biosensors along with the production of graphene oxide and graphene quantum dots. Additionally, the company owns the unique Albany Graphite Project which provides the company with a potential competitive advantage in the graphene market. Labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA, and Canada have independently demonstrated that ZEN's Albany PureTM Graphite is an ideal precursor material that easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of mechanical, chemical, and electrochemical methods.

For further information:

Greg Fenton, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1(437) 220-8140

Email: gfenton@zengraphene.com

To find out more about ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., please visit our website at www.ZENGraphene.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on ZEN's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although ZEN believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. ZEN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 14:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD.
10:02aZEN GRAPHENE : Announces Grant of Options
PU
08/26ZEN GRAPHENE : Announces Shareholder Meeting Monday September 27th, 2021, at the..
PU
08/25ZEN GRAPHENE : Announces Proposed Change of Classification on the TSX Venture Ex..
PU
08/11ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS : Invitation to the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit
NE
07/28Zen Graphene Solutions Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
06/30ZEN GRAPHENE : Announces Addition of Dr. Ken Reed to Advisory Board
PU
06/30ZEN Graphene Solutions Adds Dr. Ken Reed to its Advisory Board
CI
06/17ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. Announces Exclusive Worldwide Rights to Commercia..
CI
06/17ZEN GRAPHENE : IIROC Trading Resumption - ZEN
AQ
06/17ZEN GRAPHENE : Announces Exclusive Worldwide Rights to Commercialize Rapid, Sali..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,87 M -3,09 M -3,09 M
Net cash 2021 2,69 M 2,14 M 2,14 M
P/E ratio 2021 -57,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 329 M 263 M 263 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD.
Duration : Period :
ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory Fenton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter C. Wood President
Brian Gerald Bosse Chief Financial Officer & Director
Francis Dubé Executive Chairman
Colin van der Kuur Vice President-Science & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD.3.07%263
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.39.39%53 056
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-3.81%48 426
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.72.21%14 872
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-7.47%10 616
MMG LIMITED12.17%4 202