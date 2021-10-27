Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEN   CA98935P1080

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD.

(ZEN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Name Change to Zentek Ltd.

10/27/2021 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guelph, ON

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ZEN and OTC:ZENYF), a Canadian, intellectual property development company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce that it has filed articles of amendment to change its name to "Zentek Ltd." (the "Name Change"). The Name Change was approved by shareholders of the Company at its annual and special meeting held on September 27, 2021. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Change under the new name "Zentek Ltd." on or about November 1, 2021. The Company's symbol will remain "ZEN". A new CUSIP number has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN is an intellectual property development company developing and commercializing next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection, and treatment. ZEN is currently focused on commercializing ZENGuardTM, a patent-pending coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as pharmaceutical products against infectious diseases. The Company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed, highly scalable, aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

For further information:

Matt Blazei

Tel: (212) 655-0924

Email: mattb@coreir.com

To find out more about ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., please visit our website at www.ZENGraphene.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on ZEN's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although ZEN believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. ZEN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 12:07:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD.
08:08aZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Name Change to Zentek Ltd.
PU
10/21ZEN GRAPHENE : to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference
PU
10/14ZEN GRAPHENE : Announces Completion of Change of Classification on the TSX Venture Exchang..
PU
10/14ZEN GRAPHENE : Receives Exchange Approval for Switch to a Industrial, Technology, Life Sci..
MT
10/13ZEN GRAPHENE : Announces Submission of Nasdaq Listing Application
PU
10/06ZEN GRAPHENE : Announces Filing of Patent Applications under the Patent Cooperation Treaty
PU
10/04ZEN GRAPHENE : Announces Notice of Accelerated Expiry of Warrants
PU
10/04ZEN GRAPHENE : Highlights Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting
PU
09/28ZEN GRAPHENE : Announces ZENGuard Viral and Bacterial Filtration Efficiency Test Results
AQ
09/27ZEN GRAPHENE : Reaches Definitive Agreement for Manufacture of ZENGuard Surgical Masks
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,87 M -3,11 M -3,11 M
Net cash 2021 2,69 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
P/E ratio 2021 -57,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 435 M 352 M 351 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD.
Duration : Period :
ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory Fenton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter C. Wood President
Brian Gerald Bosse Chief Financial Officer & Director
Francis Dubé Executive Chairman
Colin van der Kuur Vice President-Science & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD.33.24%352
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.51.19%57 034
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-1.14%49 771
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.124.16%19 577
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.40%10 861
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.46.77%5 496