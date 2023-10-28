Zen Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Zen Technologies Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 665.01 million compared to INR 334.11 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 718.45 million compared to INR 365.56 million a year ago. Net income was INR 152.76 million compared to INR 56.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.83 compared to INR 0.71 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.83 compared to INR 0.7 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 1,989.48 million compared to INR 704.8 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,069.76 million compared to INR 757.96 million a year ago. Net income was INR 623.64 million compared to INR 131.07 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 7.59 compared to INR 1.65 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 7.49 compared to INR 1.61 a year ago.