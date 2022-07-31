Zen Technologies : Press Release

Zen Technologies, India's leading anti-drone technology and defense training solutions provider announced its
financial results for Q1FY23
Commenting on the results, Mr. Ashok Atluri - Chairman and Managing Director, said:
"I am pleased to share an update to accompany our Q1FY23 results and happy to report that all our efforts during the last two years are now starting to bear fruits.
We've had a particularly strong start to the year and have delivered on our commitment by executing an export order worth ₹ 19.94 Cr. on time. This is despite the severe challenges faced due to supply chain constraints resulting in an erratic supply of critical electric components. We also remain on track for executing our anti-drone order during the year, and I am glad to share that we have already executed the First-off production model for the same.
Having overcome the supply constraints by internally re-designing our sub-systems, we remain confident that we will be able to execute our complete equipment order book (₹ 290 Cr. as of 30th June 2022) during the remaining part of the year. Given the substantial operating leverage built into our business model, we expect FY23 to be a year of robust financial performance at Zen.
On our order book and order status front, we have received an AMC contract worth ₹ 47 Cr, wherein the revenues will be recognised periodically over the next five years. Additionally, our positive interaction with customers gives us the visibility of replenishing our order book to the existing levels in the second half of the year.
As discussed earlier, two focus areas at Zen remain enhancing our focus on R&D and tapping the potential in export markets. To this effect, we have strengthened our investments in our R&D team and initiatives and roped in a professional CFO to increase our management bandwidth. Furthermore, with support from the Indian Government to focus on exports, we are taking positive strides to establish a demonstration centre in Abu-Dhabi in a phased manner.
The extremely favourable environment for the Indian defence players created by the current Government acts as an antidote to the Covid-impacted environment. One example is the Indian Government's robust simulation framework, which gives us confidence that in the coming years will see a very strong performance.
#WalkingTheTalk #Atmanirbhar initiatives and announced policy actions clearly indicate the Government's resolve to make India self-reliant in defence. This augurs well for companies like Zen which have developed and continue to invest in developing their IP for global markets."
All data ₹ in crores
Particulars
Q1FY23
Q1FY22
Q4FY22
Net Sales
33.23
9.13
15.97
Other Operating Revenue
2.15
0.74
2.60
Total Sales
35.38
9.87
18.57
Total Operating Expenses
22.00
9.17
16.07
EBITDA
13.38
0.70
2.50
EBITDA Margins
37.80%
7.05%
13.47%
Interest Cost
0.59
0.14
0.62
Depreciation
0.92
0.99
0.90
Profit Before Tax
11.87
(0.44)
0.71
Profit After Tax
8.21
(0.34)
1.40
About Zen Technologies Limited
Zen Technologies Limited is a pioneer and leader in providing world class state-of-the- art Defence Training Solutions, Drones and Anti- Drones solutions and has a proven and impeccable track record in building training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces. The company is engaged in indigenous design, development and manufacture of sensors and simulators technology based defence training systems and has relentlessly been providing Defence Training Solutions and seamless services to Ministry of Defence (Armed Forces), Security Forces Police, Para-military forces and is privileged to have served the nation for over 2.5 decades.
The company manufactures land based military training simulators, driving simulators, Live range equipment and Anti drone Systems. With a dedicated R&D (recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India) and production facility in Hyderabad, the company has applied for over 90 patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world.
Hansraj Singh Rajput
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Zen Technologies Limited cosec@zentechnologies.com
Diwakar Pingle
Abhishek Mehra
Investor Relations Advisor
Investor Relations Advisor
Ernst & Young
The Investment Lab
Diwakar.pingle@in.ey.com
abhishek@theinvestmentlab.in
