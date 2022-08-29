Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zendesk, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEN   US98936J1016

ZENDESK, INC.

(ZEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:47 2022-08-29 am EDT
76.63 USD   +0.12%
09:01aLight Street Capital Proposes Superior Alternative to Zendesk's Proposed Transaction with Hellman & Friedman and Permira
PR
08:32aZendesk Investor Light Street Seeks To Nix Takeover, Oust CEO - Bloomberg News
RE
08:32aZendesk investor light street seeks to nix takeover, oust ceo -…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Light Street Capital to vote against Zendesk $10.2 billion go-private deal

08/29/2022 | 09:20am EDT
Aug 29 (Reuters) - Zendesk Inc's investor Light Street Capital Management said on Monday it will vote against the company's $10.2 billion deal with Hellman & Friedman and Permira to go private.

Light Street, which manages funds that own more than 2% of the outstanding shares of Zendesk, said the deal undervalues the company and is detrimental to shareholder interest.

Zendesk, which struck the deal in June, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 683 M - -
Net income 2022 -246 M - -
Net Debt 2022 27,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -40,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 449 M 9 449 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,63x
EV / Sales 2023 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 6 540
Free-Float 99,2%
Technical analysis trends ZENDESK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mikkel Asger Svane Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shelagh M. Glaser Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adrian McDermott Chief Technology Officer
Colleen Berube Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Jeffrey J. Titterton Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZENDESK, INC.-26.62%9 449
ADOBE INC.-32.81%178 317
AUTODESK, INC.-26.11%45 143
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.68%43 446
WORKDAY INC.-39.07%42 616
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.0.20%36 749