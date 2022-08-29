Light Street Capital to vote against Zendesk $10.2 billion go-private deal

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Zendesk Inc's investor Light
Street Capital Management said on Monday it will vote against
the company's $10.2 billion deal with Hellman & Friedman and
Permira to go private.
Light Street, which manages funds that own more than 2% of
the outstanding shares of Zendesk, said the deal undervalues the
company and is detrimental to shareholder interest.
Zendesk, which struck the deal in June, did not immediately
respond to a Reuters request for comment.
