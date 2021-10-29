Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zendesk, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEN   US98936J1016

ZENDESK, INC.

(ZEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Momentive Global Inc. - MNTV

10/29/2021 | 11:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Momentive Global Inc. (NasdaqGS: MNTV) to Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN).  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Momentive will receive only 0.225 shares of Zendesk for each share of Momentive that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mntv/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/momentive-global-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-momentive-global-inc---mntv-301412340.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ZENDESK, INC.
10/29MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INVESTOR ALERT BY T : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
PR
10/29SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Momentive Global Inc.
PR
10/29Tech Ticks Up Despite Apple, Amazon Weakness -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10/29ZENDESK, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
10/29AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : X, wdc, zen
MT
10/29Zendesk Shares Drop After Unveiling Plans to Acquire SurveyMonkey Owner Momentive
MT
10/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BNP Paribas, Ubisoft, Amazon, Chevron, Coca-Cola...
10/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Inflation is sticking How long is temporary?
10/29Morgan Stanley Adjusts Zendesk PT to $135 From $185, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10/29Craig Hallum Adjusts Zendesk PT to $150 From $185, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZENDESK, INC.
More recommendations