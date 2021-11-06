Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Zendesk, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ZEN   US98936J1016

ZENDESK, INC.

(ZEN)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PAE, PTRS, NPTN, ZEN, MNR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

11/06/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC for $10.05 per share in cash. If you are a PAE shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to OceanFirst Financial Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Partners Bancorp shareholders may elect to receive $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of Partners Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Partners Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lumentum Holdings Inc. for $16.00 per share in cash. If you are a NeoPhotonics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Momentive Global Inc. Upon closing of the transaction, Zendesk stockholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company. If you are a Zendesk shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Industrial Logistics Properties Trust for $21.00 per share in cash. If you are a Monmouth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-pae-ptrs-nptn-zen-mnr-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301418024.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
