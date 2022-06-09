Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zendesk, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEN   US98936J1016

ZENDESK, INC.

(ZEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:16 2022-06-09 am EDT
71.20 USD   -11.57%
10:51aThinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Home Depot, Zendesk, Costco, or Chevron?
PR
09:38aZendesk Completes Strategic Review; to Remain Independent; Annual Meeting Scheduled for Aug. 17
MT
08:55aZENDESK, INC. : Shareholder Director Nominations (form 8-K)
AQ
Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Home Depot, Zendesk, Costco, or Chevron?

06/09/2022 | 10:51am EDT
NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AAPL, HD, ZEN, COST, and CVX.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-apple-home-depot-zendesk-costco-or-chevron-301565113.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ZENDESK, INC.
