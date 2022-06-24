Log in
    ZEN   US98936J1016

ZENDESK, INC.

(ZEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:47 2022-06-24 am EDT
74.62 USD   +28.77%
09:32aThinking about trading options or stock in Zendesk, Futu, Sanofi, Baidu, or Apple?
PR
09:22aWall Street Set for Gains Friday, Powell Testimony in Focus
MT
09:14aH&F, PERMIRA LED GROUP TO BUY ZENDESK FOR $77.50/SHARE IN CASH : Bloomberg
MT
Thinking about trading options or stock in Zendesk, Futu, Sanofi, Baidu, or Apple?

06/24/2022 | 09:32am EDT
NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for ZEN, FUTU, SNY, BIDU, and AAPL.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-zendesk-futu-sanofi-baidu-or-apple-301574898.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
