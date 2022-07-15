Log in
    ZEN   US98936J1016

ZENDESK, INC.

(ZEN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
74.33 USD   +0.03%
ZENDESK INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Zendesk, Inc. - ZEN
BU
07/12ZEN ALERT : Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Zendesk to an Investor Group Led By Permira and Heller & Friedman
AQ
07/11ZENDESK, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
ZENDESK INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Zendesk, Inc. - ZEN

07/15/2022 | 07:45pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) to Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Zendesk will receive only $77.50 in cash for each share of Zendesk that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-zen/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 699 M - -
Net income 2022 -229 M - -
Net Debt 2022 88,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -42,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 163 M 9 163 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,45x
EV / Sales 2023 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Mikkel Asger Svane Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shelagh M. Glaser Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adrian McDermott Chief Technology Officer
Colleen Berube Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Jeffrey J. Titterton Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZENDESK, INC.-28.73%9 163
ADOBE INC.-33.01%174 545
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.66%41 109
AUTODESK, INC.-39.20%37 145
WORKDAY INC.-48.49%35 032
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-6.63%34 156