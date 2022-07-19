Log in
    ZEN   US98936J1016

ZENDESK, INC.

(ZEN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
74.97 USD   +0.58%
Piper Sandler Adjusts Zendesk's Price Target to $77.50 from $140, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
ZENDESK INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Zendesk, Inc. - ZEN
BU
ZEN ALERT : Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Zendesk to an Investor Group Led By Permira and Heller & Friedman
AQ
Zendesk Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

07/19/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced that it will release financial results for the second fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2022 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

As a result of the previously announced definitive merger agreement under which an investor group led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira will acquire all outstanding shares of Zendesk common stock in an all-cash transaction, Zendesk will not conduct an earnings conference call. Any further material information relevant to the transaction will be provided in subsequent press releases or public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Zendesk - Champions of Customer Service

Zendesk started the customer experience revolution in 2007 by enabling any business around the world to take their customer service online. Today, Zendesk is the champion of great service everywhere for everyone, and powers billions of conversations, connecting more than 100,000 brands with hundreds of millions of customers over telephony, chat, email, messaging, social channels, communities, review sites and help centers. Zendesk products are built with love to be loved. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark, built and grown in California, taken public in New York City, and today employs more than 5,000 people across the world. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

Source: Zendesk, Inc


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 695 M - -
Net income 2022 -235 M - -
Net Debt 2022 88,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -42,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 189 M 9 189 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,47x
EV / Sales 2023 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 74,54 $
Average target price 91,50 $
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Managers and Directors
Mikkel Asger Svane Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shelagh M. Glaser Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adrian McDermott Chief Technology Officer
Colleen Berube Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Jeffrey J. Titterton Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZENDESK, INC.-28.53%9 189
ADOBE INC.-33.01%175 608
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-20.34%41 501
AUTODESK, INC.-37.33%38 505
WORKDAY INC.-49.21%35 240
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-6.28%34 528