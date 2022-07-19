Zendesk Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced that it will release financial results for the second fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2022 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

As a result of the previously announced definitive merger agreement under which an investor group led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira will acquire all outstanding shares of Zendesk common stock in an all-cash transaction, Zendesk will not conduct an earnings conference call. Any further material information relevant to the transaction will be provided in subsequent press releases or public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Zendesk - Champions of Customer Service

Zendesk started the customer experience revolution in 2007 by enabling any business around the world to take their customer service online. Today, Zendesk is the champion of great service everywhere for everyone, and powers billions of conversations, connecting more than 100,000 brands with hundreds of millions of customers over telephony, chat, email, messaging, social channels, communities, review sites and help centers. Zendesk products are built with love to be loved. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark, built and grown in California, taken public in New York City, and today employs more than 5,000 people across the world. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

Source: Zendesk, Inc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005995/en/