Zendesk : Key Topics from Recent Shareholder Engagement

Key topics from recent shareholder engagement
Consideration offered
Zendesk entered into the transaction at a point in time wherethe exchange ratio favored Zendesk by 20% vs. the three-year average exchange ratio
As of February 4th, the implied value of our oﬀer was approximately $22 (~20% less than Momentive's closest competing cash bid of $27.25 in October)
Quality of the Momentive business
Zendesk has developed a deep understanding of Momentive's business, product, and revenue quality through our due diligence process
Momentive is in the midst of executing a strategy totransition from aself-servetosales-ledmodel - customers generate signiﬁcantly more lifetime value once they become sales-assisted. Zendesk's greater go-to-market resources and proven enterprise product playbook can accelerate Momentive's transformation.
We deeply understand and recognize the Momentive funnel from demand to close and the areas where our resources and experience can improve it
See Appendix for more detail
Momentive's product can disrupt competitors as it moves upmarket. Across surveys, voice of customer / voice of employee, and market research, Momentive is highly competitive with Qualtrics and others when time-to-value and total cost of ownership are important buying criteria
Scale and timing of synergies
Projected synergies account for6% of combined pro forma revenue in 2025. Our Board viewed this as highly achievable given the signiﬁcant opportunities to enhance and expand Momentive's go-to-market motions and our track record of consistently meeting and / or exceeding our revenue targets
Comparable SaaS acquisitions imply substantial upside in both the magnitude and timing of synergies:
SendGrid achieved estimated revenue uplift of 40%+ vs. its LTM standalone revenue growth rate in year 2 after its acquisition by Twilio in 2020
Qualtrics achieved estimated revenue uplift of 20%+ vs. its LTM standalone revenue growth rate in year 1 after its acquisition by SAP in 2019
The forecasted revenue synergy contribution to operating income drivespro forma margin expansion of 270bps vs. Zendesk standalone (15.2% vs. 12.5% in 2025, respectively)
Key topics from recent shareholder engagement
Competitive implications●Zendesk's proposed acquisition of Momentive does not in any way lessen Zendesk's commitment to open API standards
Zendesk, Momentive, and most of our SaaS peers typically build to open API standards, empowering our customers to connect with software products of their choosing
Thousands of our customers use Zendesk-built integrations to connect Zendesk with products owned by our largest competitors
Zendesk customers send over 2M customer satisfaction surveys per day via Zendesk's limited functionality - while other customers have chosen to integrate Zendesk with more advanced third-party feedback platforms (of which Momentive is an important partner)
We willcontinue to support Momentive's relationships and product integrations with other software providers as part of our commitment to customer choice
Customer overlap
Zendesk and Momentivedo not oﬀer competing products - incremental cross sale will drive increased revenue
Our acquisition of Momentive is not expected to cannibalize business or cause material dis-synergies
Zendesk and Momentive share 10,000+ customers, indicating a natural market ﬁt for our solutions; however, this overlap is actually only a minority of our customer bases, and thus represents asigniﬁcantcross-sellopportunity
Partner vs. buy
Zendesk already partners with several experience management providers via our marketplace and open API platform. Our Customer Intelligence product strategy extends far beyond what is possible via arms-length integration, and the ﬁnancial upside of ownership vs. partnership is compelling
Unifying customer interaction and sentiment data is becoming a strategic imperative for businesses, andownership of both systems signiﬁcantly enhances both our ability to innovate and the economics of that innovation
Key topics from recent shareholder engagement
Integration risk
We acknowledge that integration risk is inherent in any transaction, including the proposed Momentive transaction. As such, we have been devoting signiﬁcant time and resources to integration planning as to mitigate this risk
Zendesk has never missed its quarterly revenue guidance. We achieved the 2020 revenue target we set in 2016, and we have consistently outperformed long-term analyst consensus
Ourtrack record of execution and outperformance as well as our detailed integration planning should demonstrate that we are prepared for this next step in our growth and can appropriately manage integration risks
Our conservative synergy projections reﬂect our realistic perception of the substantial integration eﬀorts required
Team stability
We attract exceptional talent across Zendesk, including in our ﬁnance organization and on our management team
Zendesk's CFO Shelagh Glaser is a 30-year ﬁnance executive who has brought to Zendesk a proven history of driving scale, growth and proﬁtability
Professional experience at high-growth market leaders like Zendesk is highly coveted, especially in the current talent market. We are immensely proud that we have helped build and launch incredible careers across the technology industry because of our focus on people development
We are conﬁdent in our ability to continue to attract and retain the talent Zendesk needs to continue to realize its strategic objectives and ﬁnancial goals
Board process
The Board regularly reviews the company's strategy and plan for potential acquisition candidates
The deﬁnitive proxy details a Board-led contemplation of our strategy and competitive landscape, leading to the participation in the acquisition process for Momentive
When the opportunity arose to bid for Momentive, Zendesk's Board wasdisciplined and presented Momentive with a transaction that was structured to both win a competitive auction and to protect Zendesk shareholder value
Our independent directors have deep leadership experience across industries and companies - and together the board undertook this strategic process with the utmost care
