Zendesk Last-Ditch Effort To Justify Momentive Acquisition Revealed To Be Dramatically Flawed, The Market Has Spoken: Momentive Transaction Is Wrong Path Forward For Zendesk

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners LLC today announced that it has sent a letter to the Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) Board of Directors highlighting the flaws in Zendesk's last-ditch effort to justify its proposed acquisition of Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV) (formerly SurveyMonkey).

