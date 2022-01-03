Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zendesk, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEN   US98936J1016

ZENDESK, INC.

(ZEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zendesk Shareholders Poised to Reject Value Destroying Momentive Acquisition

01/03/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners LLC today announced that it has sent a letter to the Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) Board of Directors highlighting shareholder opposition, revealing new concerns regarding the proposed acquisition of Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV-formerly SurveyMonkey), and calling on the Board to immediately terminate the transaction. 

The full text of JANA Partners LLC's letter is available for viewing at the following link: www.janapartners.com/zendesk

Contact: IR@janapartners.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zendesk-shareholders-poised-to-reject-value-destroying-momentive-acquisition-301452812.html

SOURCE JANA Partners LLC


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ZENDESK, INC.
02:01pZendesk Shareholders Poised to Reject Value Destroying Momentive Acquisition
PR
2021INSIDER SELL : Zendesk
MT
2021Workgrid Software Announces New and Expanded Integrations with ServiceNow, UKG, Atlassi..
CI
2021ZENDESK, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Zendesk Provides Information to the Shareholders
CI
2021Pipedrive Launches Zendesk Integration to Enhance Salespeople’s Customer Communica..
CI
2021Zendesk, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2024 and 2025
CI
2021Tech Stocks Carried to Market-Leading Gains by Chipmakers
MT
2021Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Leading Tuesday Markets Rally
MT
2021Legion Partners Urges Momentive Global Board to Terminate Proposed Merger With Zendesk
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZENDESK, INC.
More recommendations