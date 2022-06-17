Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zendesk, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEN   US98936J1016

ZENDESK, INC.

(ZEN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
55.87 USD   +2.46%
05:54pZENDESK : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:54pZENDESK : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
09:42aEvercore ISI Adjusts Zendesk's Price Target to $66 From $128, Maintains In-Line Rating
MT
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zendesk : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/17/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Geschke John
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Zendesk, Inc. [ZEN] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief of Staff /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
989 MARKET STREET
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SAN FRANCISCO CA 94103
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Geschke John
989 MARKET STREET

SAN FRANCISCO, CA94103

Chief of Staff
Signatures
/s/ Albert Yeh via Power-of-Attorney for John Geschke 2022-06-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Restricted stock units convert into common stock on a one-for-one basis.
(2) Represents the number of shares withheld by the Issuer in satisfaction of tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of the restricted stock units listed in Table II. Such withholding is mandated by an election of the Issuer made in advance and does not represent a discretionary trade by the Reporting Person.
(3) 1/48th of the shares issuable pursuant to the restricted stock units shall vest each month after the vesting commencement date of January 15, 2019, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service to the Issuer on each such date. Unvested shares are subject to acceleration upon the occurrence of certain events.
(4) 1/48th of the shares issuable pursuant to the restricted stock units shall vest each month after the vesting commencement date of February 15, 2020, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service to the Issuer on each such date. Unvested shares are subject to acceleration upon the occurrence of certain events.
(5) 1/48th of the shares issuable pursuant to the restricted stock units shall vest each month after the vesting commencement date of February 15, 2021, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service to the Issuer on each such date. Unvested shares are subject to acceleration upon the occurrence of certain events.
(6) 1/48th of the shares issuable pursuant to the restricted stock units shall vest each month after the vesting commencement date of February 15, 2022, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service to the Issuer on each such date. Unvested shares are subject to acceleration upon the occurrence of certain events.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Zendesk Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 21:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
