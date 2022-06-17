Zendesk : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(1) Restricted stock units convert into common stock on a one-for-one basis.

(2) Represents the number of shares withheld by the Issuer in satisfaction of tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of the restricted stock units listed in Table II. Such withholding is mandated by an election of the Issuer made in advance and does not represent a discretionary trade by the Reporting Person.

(3) 1/48th of the shares issuable pursuant to the restricted stock units shall vest each month after the vesting commencement date of January 15, 2019, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service to the Issuer on each such date. Unvested shares are subject to acceleration upon the occurrence of certain events.

(4) 1/48th of the shares issuable pursuant to the restricted stock units shall vest each month after the vesting commencement date of February 15, 2020, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service to the Issuer on each such date. Unvested shares are subject to acceleration upon the occurrence of certain events.

(5) 1/48th of the shares issuable pursuant to the restricted stock units shall vest each month after the vesting commencement date of February 15, 2021, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service to the Issuer on each such date. Unvested shares are subject to acceleration upon the occurrence of certain events.