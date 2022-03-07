Log in
    ZEN   US98936J1016

ZENDESK, INC.

(ZEN)
  Report
Zendesk To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/07/2022 | 03:14pm EST
Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) today announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences.

  • JMP Technology Conference Jason Tsai, Head of Investor Relations, will present in-person on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., Eastern Time.
  • Morgan Stanley TMT Conference Shelagh Glaser, Chief Financial Officer, and Jason Tsai, Head of Investor Relations, will present in-person on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., Eastern Time.

A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible by visiting Zendesk’s investor website at investor.zendesk.com. An archived version will be available for six months.

About Zendesk - Champions of Customer Service

Zendesk started the customer experience revolution in 2007 by enabling any business around the world to take their customer service online. Today, Zendesk is the champion of great service everywhere for everyone, and powers billions of conversations, connecting more than 100,000 brands with hundreds of millions of customers over telephony, chat, email, messaging, social channels, communities, review sites and help centers. Zendesk products are built with love to be loved. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark, built and grown in California, taken public in New York City, and today employs more than 5,000 people across the world. Learn more at www.zendesk.com


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 695 M - -
Net income 2022 -225 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -65,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 601 M 14 601 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,64x
EV / Sales 2023 6,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 860
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
Mikkel Asger Svane Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shelagh M. Glaser Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adrian McDermott Chief Technology Officer
Colleen Berube Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Michael John Curtis Independent Director & Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZENDESK, INC.14.88%14 601
ADOBE INC.-20.27%213 270
WORKDAY INC.-12.07%60 293
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.58%48 005
AUTODESK, INC.-26.15%45 680
DATADOG, INC.-20.17%44 635