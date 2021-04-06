Log in
ZENDESK, INC.

Zendesk : Appoints Former Outcast CEO as New CMO, Names NBA and Netflix Execs to Board

04/06/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
Alex Constantinople joins the company as CMO, with Jeff Titterton expanding role as COO. New board directors Brandon Gayle of NBA San Antonio Spurs, and Netflix lead designer Steve Johnson, bring decades of product, brand, design and storytelling expertise working with some of the world’s most recognized companies.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN), a trusted and beloved CRM customer service software company and the champion of great customer service everywhere for everyone, has made a number of strategic appointments to its leadership team and Board of Directors as it positions itself for continued growth.

Alex Constantinople will join the company as Chief Marketing Officer on May 10. New board members Brandon Gayle and Steve Johnson joined its Board of Directors, effective March 31. Zendesk’s current CMO Jeff Titterton is expanding his role as Chief Operating Officer for the company.

“As we move into this next growth phase at Zendesk, it is going to be more important that we build a sense of purpose and long-term vision into our product, team, customers, and communities. We’re excited to have Alex join our leadership team, and Brandon and Steve join our board on this journey,” said Mikkel Svane, CEO, chairman and founder of Zendesk.

A creative industry leader and seasoned strategic marketer, Constantinople joins Zendesk from Outcast, the renowned San Francisco marketing agency, where until last month she served as CEO and a key partner to some of the world's most innovative technology companies for over a decade. She will play a critical role in defining, evolving and aligning Zendesk's strategy and its overall messaging and positioning in the market, and help the company continue to evolve its unique brand identity.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Zendesk team, and to lead a marketing organization that is known for building and delivering brand experiences their customers love,” said Constantinople. “There’s so much opportunity ahead for the business to keep shaping the future of customer service, particularly as it builds off last year’s $1 billion revenue momentum and history of continued high, long-term growth.”

Brandon Gayle is Executive Vice President of Revenue, Brand and Communications for Spurs Sports and Entertainment, which owns and operates the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs. Brandon’s experience connecting a company’s larger mission and purpose with its product and customers will be invaluable to Zendesk as it transitions into being a multi-billion dollar company. Prior to his current role, he had a multi-year run at Facebook and Instagram, and previous stints at Groupon, the New York Jets, and as a consultant at Bain & Company.

Steve Johnson is a user experience executive who builds, mentors and coaches creative and diverse organizations that design thoughtful products. He is currently the Vice President of User Experience at Netflix, and prior to this has designed experiences for Electronic Arts, Adobe and LinkedIn. Steve’s focus on reflecting the unique perspective of a target audience through design will be key as Zendesk continues to expand its business globally.

About Zendesk - Champions of Customer Service

Zendesk started the customer experience revolution in 2007 by enabling any business around the world to take their customer service online. Today, Zendesk is the champion of great service everywhere for everyone, and powers billions of conversations, connecting more than 100,000 brands with hundreds of millions of customers over telephony, chat, email, messaging, social channels, communities, review sites and help centers. Zendesk products are built with love to be loved. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark, built and grown in California, taken public in New York City, and today employs more than 4,000 people across the world. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.


© Business Wire 2021
