Zeng Hsing Industrial : Announcement of the changes of members of the company's remuneration committee
08/17/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Provided by: ZENG HSING INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/17
Time of announcement
15:43:46
Subject
Announcement of the changes of members of the
company's remuneration committee
Date of events
2022/08/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/17
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:Lin, Hung-Kang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:CPA, Ernst & Young
5.Name of the new position holder:NA
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:Resigned on August 17, 2022
due to busy business.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):
2022/08/05~2024/07/19
10.Effective date of the new member:NA
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:New member will be
selected in the next BOD meeting
