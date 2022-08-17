Zeng Hsing Industrial : Announcement of the changes of members of the company's remuneration committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/17 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:Lin, Hung-Kang 4.Resume of the previous position holder:CPA, Ernst & Young 5.Name of the new position holder:NA 6.Resume of the new position holder:NA 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation 8.Reason for the change:Resigned on August 17, 2022 due to busy business. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________): 2022/08/05~2024/07/19 10.Effective date of the new member:NA 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:New member will be selected in the next BOD meeting