  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Zeng Hsing Industrial Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1558   TW0001558005

ZENG HSING INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(1558)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
133.00 TWD    0.00%
03:54aZENG HSING INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the changes of members of the company's remuneration committee
PU
08/08Zeng Hsing Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/05ZENG HSING INDUSTRIAL : Announce the 2022 2Q consolidated financial statements approved by the companys board of directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zeng Hsing Industrial : Announcement of the changes of members of the company's remuneration committee

08/17/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ZENG HSING INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/17 Time of announcement 15:43:46
Subject 
 Announcement of the changes of members of the
company's remuneration committee
Date of events 2022/08/17 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/17
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:Lin, Hung-Kang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:CPA, Ernst & Young
5.Name of the new position holder:NA
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:Resigned on August 17, 2022
due to busy business.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):
2022/08/05~2024/07/19
10.Effective date of the new member:NA
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:New member will be
selected in the next BOD meeting

Disclaimer

Zeng Hsing Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 07:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
