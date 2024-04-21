Zenhoren Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the rent debt guarantee business. The rent debt guarantee is a service that guarantees rent payment to lessors. The Company makes the subrogation payment on behalf of the lessee and collect the subrogated rent from the lessee at a later date for the lessee who fails to pay the rent. The Company provides rent obligation guarantee service that guarantees the payment of rent to the lessor, a joint guarantor is not required, and the lessee can smoothly conclude a lease contract. The Company provides the rent obligation guarantee service through property management companies and real estate brokerage firms that sign guarantee business agreement contracts.

Sector Consumer Lending