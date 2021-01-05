Zenitel Safety & Security unit welcomes Chris Rinket as Western Europe Sales Manager,

05.01.2021

Oslo, Norway - January 5, 2021 - Zenitel, a leading provider of intelligent critical communication solutions, is pleased to announce the hiring of a key sales executive for its Safety & Security business unit.

Chris Rinket has been appointed Western Europe Sales Manager in Zenitel's EMEA Safety & Security Business Unit. Chris joined Zenitel on January 1st. He has 20 years of experience in the security industry, where he gained in-depth knowledge of CCTV, Access Control and Integrated Security Systems and solutions.

As Area Sales Manager, Chris will be responsible for Zenitel's sales engineering and sales operations, consisting of supporting not only Zenitel Centers of Excellence across the different markets, but also our Strategic Alliances and Technology partners locally, as well as rolling out the Zenitel Channel Partner Program. He is based in the Netherlands and will cover Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

'With the security market turning towards integrated platforms, it is a privilege to bring an industry expert like Chris to the Zenitel team,' says Wim van Winghe, VP of Sales for EMEA Onshore. 'His experience in video surveillance, access control and critical communication solutions makes him the perfect matchmaker in the security channel landscape in Western Europe.'

'I am really excited to join the Zenitel team,' says Rinket Rinket, 'I will use the full power of my network, knowledge, experience and drive to support our partners and develop and grow our common interests.'