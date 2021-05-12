Log in
    ZENT   BE0974311434

ZENITEL NV

(ZENT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 05/12 08:13:41 am
25.2 EUR   --.--%
Better Together: Zenitel & RS2 Technologies

05/12/2021 | 03:08pm EDT
Better Together: Zenitel & RS2 Technologies
12.05.2021

All security teams need to reduce risks and mitigate threats in order to ensure that a business can operate smoothly. Intelligent communication makes that happen.

In a previous blog post, we discussed the power of product integrations.

When people work together for a common goal, often, things can be achieved for a greater good. Working together can mean the difference between significant change and more opportunities, versus standing alone and not making forward progress.

The same can be said for security products and solutions that together, can allow security teams to mitigate risk better and faster than before.

At Zenitel, we have a number of integration partnerships that help to push our product innovations further and continue to allow people to hear, be heard, and be understood, in every situation. One of those product integrations is with the RS2 Access It! Universal.Net access control system.

The integration with Zenitel communication solutions with the RS2 Technologies Access It! Universal.NET access control system allows users to automatically connect to the intercom device and to monitor the status.

The result is intelligent communication that results in:

  • Flexibility: Integrations that can grow or expand over time, be customized, and adapt to change.
  • Control: Integrated audio, video, and alarm management create an interactive system that allows users to hear, see, and respond quickly to any situation.
  • Operational Efficiency: Automated responses to routine security events allows operators to stay focused on critical threats.
  • Reduced Risk: Use data from multiple systems to identify vulnerable areas and potentially troublesome behaviors and allocate resources more efficiently.

Discover how Zenitel Intelligent Communications integrated with the RS2 Technologies Access It! Universal.net Access Control System creates a solid security solution that keeps people, property, and assets secure.

Learn more from our new integration solution sheet!

Segment: Building Security, Government, Healthcare, Education, Detention, Finance, Transportation, Parking, Airports
Location: US

Disclaimer

Zenitel NV published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 19:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 73,0 M 88,1 M 88,1 M
Net income 2020 7,11 M 8,59 M 8,59 M
Net cash 2020 20,8 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 83,4 M 102 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 302
Free-Float 25,0%
Technical analysis trends ZENITEL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Koen Claerbout Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Küpers Chief Financial Officer
Jo van Gorp Chairman
Thomas Haegh Chief Technology Officer
Wenche Holen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZENITEL NV15.60%102
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.31%242 360
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.43%129 824
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.56%129 253
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.33%95 702
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.33%94 373