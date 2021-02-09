Zenitel Receives LenelS2 Factory Certification under the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program

09.02.2021

Kansas City, MO, February 9, 2021 - Zenitel today announced that it has received LenelS2 factory certification as part of the LenelS2™ OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). Zenitel's ICX-AlphaCom, AlphaCom XE, IC-EDGE, TCIV+, and TCIV interface with the OnGuard® version 8.0 access control system providing customers with solutions for a unified and scalable enterprise security platform.

'Zenitel has completed required factory testing at LenelS2 to validate the functionality of its interface to the OnGuard system. The interface between the Zenitel products and the OnGuard system provides customers with the ability to integrate intelligent communications into their security solutions,' said John Marchioli, OAAP product management, LenelS2. 'We look forward to their continued involvement in the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program.'

'We continue to remain proud of our long-lasting relationship with LenelS2. Customers are aware that when deploying LenelS2's OnGuard solution with Zenitel's systems and devices, they are deploying a unified security platform. A unified security platform not only provides complete situational awareness, which is critical during emergency situations, but also business optimization in streamlining daily operational needs,' states Kelly Lake, Director of Strategic Alliances, Zenitel. 'In today's current situation of social distancing, the security perimeter of buildings and campuses has been pushed out even further. Being able to implement audio and record its events into the OnGuard system can provide organizations with a greater peace of mind in protecting their employees, visitors, and facilities.'

The newest Zenitel product that has been certified with the OnGuard system is the TCIV+, which incorporates crystal-clear, HD voice and video technology within the same form factor as the Turbine Compact (TCIS, TCIV) range. Installation, functionality, and capabilities remain the same as with other Turbine stations, making it easy to upgrade. The wide-angle lens delivers excellent performance, day or night. The Field of View captures a wide area around the station, and a 30-per-second frame rate provides a natural look for any movement caught on camera.

For performance, the 4 x Cortex-A53 CPU cores and 512MB LPDDR4 RAM ensures that the TCIV+ series is processing data faster, which translates into stability, uptime, and a long product lifetime. The enhanced efficiency in data processing provides the opportunity for integration into various security and business platforms and opens the door for greater system capabilities in the future.