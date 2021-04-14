Zenitel Appoints ELCA ACS Srl as Center of Excellence for Italy

13.04.2021

Zenitel, leading supplier of intelligent and interoperable communication solutions, announces that it has appointed ELCA ACS Srl as its new Center of Excellence for Italy for onshore safety & security solutions.

Based in Concorezzo, Italy, near Milan, ELCA ACS Srl has supported Zenitel's maritime business unit for more than 30 years, by designing, selling, and providing after-sales support of Zenitel's Intercom, Talk-Back, Batteryless Phones, Public Address & General Alarm, Master-Clock, IP-DECT, IPTV, CCTV and Wireless Paging solutions to the maritime market.

With this new role, ELCA ACS Srl, will now support all existing and new channel partners who sell Zenitel's onshore intercom and intelligent communication solutions that keep people safe, by enabling everyone to hear, be heard and be understood - every time and everywhere.

'Providing better channel support and building closer relationships will now be possible, with the experienced team at ELCA ACS,' says Wim Van Winghe, VP Sales EMEA BU Onshore. 'We have known and worked with ELCA ACS for many years, and we are excited that their team is now representing our brand and company in the Italian onshore market as our Center of Excellence. We look forward to continued growth and success.'

'We are proud to become a Zenitel Center of Excellence for Italy,' says Sergio Caminada, CEO of ELCA ACS. 'With Zenitel, we have found an innovative company whose solutions complement our vision and growth plans. We are excited to move this partnership forward by now offering additional Zenitel communication solutions to our customers.'

Contact: Sylvie Hagege

sylvie.hagege[at]zenitel[dot]com

About the Zenitel Group

Zenitel is a leading provider of Intelligent Critical Communication solutions for maritime & energy and onshore safety & security that allow people to hear, be heard, and be understood, in every situation. Because communication is critical in all areas of business, Zenitel intercom systems interface with other security systems including CCTV, access control, and alarm systems for a comprehensive security solution.

About ELCA ACS Srl

ELCA ACS Srl, based in Concorezzo, Italy, specializes in the distribution of power electronic components for medium and high frequency induction heating and marine communication systems. It is the official representative of leading manufacturers in those market sectors, and it provides advanced products and technical support.