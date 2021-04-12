Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Zenitel NV    ZENT   BE0974311434

ZENITEL NV

(ZENT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 04/12 10:30:15 am
23.2 EUR   -0.85%
05:46pZENITEL  : Does Bad Audio Mean Poor Security?
PU
12:09pZENITEL  : Five Ways Intercoms Can Secure Schools
PU
11:43aZENITEL  : receives transparency notification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zenitel : Does Bad Audio Mean Poor Security?

04/12/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Does Bad Audio Mean Poor Security?
12.04.2021

Picture this scenario: a security guard is protecting a facility after hours, when an individual approaches the entrance and seeks to gain access.

The security guard can pull up the video surveillance feed and see the individual and his movements, which appear to be suspicious. But he also needs to hear him to decide next decisions and actions. Does he escalate the situation, calling for backup, and for first responders' response? Or does he allow the individual access to the building because the individual works there and is authorized to enter?

The individual speaks to the security guard via the intercom solution, but because of a number of factors (ambient noise, the speaker quality, and more), they can't hear each other. If the voice experience was a good one, the visitor could be encouraged to speak for longer, and more often, so that the security guard could understand his request and intent, and take the most appropriate actions to mitigate the situation.

That's where bad audio may turn in to ineffective or 'bad' security, meaning audio via an intercom solution that does not enable people to hear, be heard, and be understood, in every situation.

That's why your intercom solution needs to employ powerful audio technology to safeguard people, property, and facilities.

For example, a10W speaker, matching 10W class D amplifier, and digital MEMS microphones can provide open, duplex, hands-free communication. And with an audio amplification that powerful, the intercom solution can also be used as a public address speaker.

In addition, the intercom should be able to adjust a voice that is too loud or too soft to an intelligible signal for the call recipient. The speaker volume should automatically adjust to an audible level to overcome ambient noise levels, even up to 30dB.

And while many intercoms impose physical constraints upon its users, where a person must stand close to the station in order to be heard clearly, your intercom solution should automatically adjust the gain on the speaker's voice, effectively maintaining a constant volume level to the receiver, regardless of the speaker's distance from the station. This drastically increases the intercom's usability and improves safety, as not only are the speaker's hands free, but they are also no longer restricted to a close proximity of the intercom.

The ability to communicate clearly is important to any situation, but especially in safety and security.

Learn how our new TCIV+ intercom solution, with powerful audio technology, enables crystal-clear communication in any environment and situation.

Category: Zenitel Blog

Disclaimer

Zenitel NV published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 21:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZENITEL NV
05:46pZENITEL  : Does Bad Audio Mean Poor Security?
PU
12:09pZENITEL  : Five Ways Intercoms Can Secure Schools
PU
11:43aZENITEL  : receives transparency notification
PU
11:09aZENITEL  : The Power of Audio
PU
04/08ZENITEL  : reinforces Southern European market presence by appointing COINTEL as..
PU
03/29ZENITEL  : Easter Opening Hours
PU
03/29ZENITEL  : Form remote voting ASM 2021
PU
03/29ZENITEL  : Participation form ASM 2021
PU
03/29ZENITEL  : Proxy ASM 2021
PU
03/21ZENITEL  : Launches Cybersecurity Hardening Guide
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 73,0 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
Net income 2020 7,11 M 8,47 M 8,47 M
Net cash 2020 20,8 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 76,8 M 91,5 M 91,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 302
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart ZENITEL NV
Duration : Period :
Zenitel NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZENITEL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Koen Claerbout Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Küpers Chief Financial Officer
Jo van Gorp Chairman
Wenche Holen Independent Non-Executive Director
Liesbet van der Perre Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZENITEL NV7.34%92
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.14%237 902
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.46%132 273
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.15%120 052
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.16%94 026
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.01%92 738
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ