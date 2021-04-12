Zenitel : Does Bad Audio Mean Poor Security?

Does Bad Audio Mean Poor Security?

Picture this scenario: a security guard is protecting a facility after hours, when an individual approaches the entrance and seeks to gain access.

The security guard can pull up the video surveillance feed and see the individual and his movements, which appear to be suspicious. But he also needs to hear him to decide next decisions and actions. Does he escalate the situation, calling for backup, and for first responders' response? Or does he allow the individual access to the building because the individual works there and is authorized to enter?

The individual speaks to the security guard via the intercom solution, but because of a number of factors (ambient noise, the speaker quality, and more), they can't hear each other. If the voice experience was a good one, the visitor could be encouraged to speak for longer, and more often, so that the security guard could understand his request and intent, and take the most appropriate actions to mitigate the situation.

That's where bad audio may turn in to ineffective or 'bad' security, meaning audio via an intercom solution that does not enable people to hear, be heard, and be understood, in every situation.

That's why your intercom solution needs to employ powerful audio technology to safeguard people, property, and facilities.

For example, a10W speaker, matching 10W class D amplifier, and digital MEMS microphones can provide open, duplex, hands-free communication. And with an audio amplification that powerful, the intercom solution can also be used as a public address speaker.

In addition, the intercom should be able to adjust a voice that is too loud or too soft to an intelligible signal for the call recipient. The speaker volume should automatically adjust to an audible level to overcome ambient noise levels, even up to 30dB.

And while many intercoms impose physical constraints upon its users, where a person must stand close to the station in order to be heard clearly, your intercom solution should automatically adjust the gain on the speaker's voice, effectively maintaining a constant volume level to the receiver, regardless of the speaker's distance from the station. This drastically increases the intercom's usability and improves safety, as not only are the speaker's hands free, but they are also no longer restricted to a close proximity of the intercom.

The ability to communicate clearly is important to any situation, but especially in safety and security.

