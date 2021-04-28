Zenitel : Extension acceptance period EN 28 April 2021

Voluntary public takeover bid on Zenitel: extension of the acceptance period of the reopening

until Friday 21 May 2021

Ghent, Wednesday 28 April 2021, 12:00 pm (Belgian time)

House of Thor BV/SRL announces that the reopened acceptance period, which was opened on Monday 26 April 2021, is extended until Friday 21 May 2021 at 4:00 pm (Belgian time).

The purpose of this extension is to provide shareholders with sufficient time to make an informed decision on the bid, taking into account the recent announcement of the increase of the bid price to EUR

25.50 and the commitment of shareholders representing approximately 6% of shares Zenitel (i.e. almost half of the shares not yet held by the bidder) to accept the improved bid (see press release of 23 April 2021).

The results of the reopened acceptance period will be announced no later than Monday 31 May 2021. At the latest on Monday 14 June 2021, House of Thor BV/SRL will pay the increased bid price to the shareholders who tendered their shares during the reopened acceptance period. On the same day, the shareholders who accepted the bid earlier will receive the additional bid price of EUR 2.25 per share.

Simultaneously with this press release, House of Thor BV/SRL publishes a supplement to the prospectus, which provides further explanations on the increased bid price, as well as on the tender commitments and the amended timetable (including the expected timetable in case of a subsequent reopening (whether or not within the framework of the simplified squeeze-out)).

This supplement, as well as the prospectus and the acceptance forms, can be obtained free of charge at the counters of KBC Bank NV/SA, or by telephone from KBC Bank NV/SA on +32 78 152 153 (KBC Live). The digital versions of the prospectus, the acceptance forms and the supplement can also be consulted on the internet at the following websites: www.kbc.be/zenitel, www.bolero.be/nl/zenitel, www.bolero.be/fr/zeniteland on the websites of 3D NV/SA (www.3d-investors.be)and the Target (www.zenitel.be).

________________

About House of Thor (the Bidder)

House of Thor is a subsidiary of 3d investors, incorporated with a view to launching the public takeover bid on Zenitel. It currently holds 86.83% of the shares in Zenitel.

3d investors is a family investment company that chooses to support the growth of solid companies, in partnership with entrepreneurs and management. They always start from the core values: entrepreneurship, empathy, integrity, passion and agility.

3d investors is a long-term shareholder in a number of listed groups (KBC, Ackermans & van Haaren, Atenor, Barco and Zenitel), non-listed companies (including Care Cosmetics, Pauwels Consulting, Plastiflex, Studio 100 and 3P) and 3d Real Estate.

More information can be found on www.3d-investors.be

Contact: Anthony Callaert, Communications Manager Growth Inc., anthony@growth-inc.be, +32 468 20 52 65

About Zenitel