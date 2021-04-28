Log in
    ZENT   BE0974311434

ZENITEL NV

(ZENT)
Zenitel : Extension acceptance period EN 28 April 2021

04/28/2021 | 11:26am EDT
Voluntary public takeover bid on Zenitel: extension of the acceptance period of the reopening

until Friday 21 May 2021

Ghent, Wednesday 28 April 2021, 12:00 pm (Belgian time)

House of Thor BV/SRL announces that the reopened acceptance period, which was opened on Monday 26 April 2021, is extended until Friday 21 May 2021 at 4:00 pm (Belgian time).

The purpose of this extension is to provide shareholders with sufficient time to make an informed decision on the bid, taking into account the recent announcement of the increase of the bid price to EUR

25.50 and the commitment of shareholders representing approximately 6% of shares Zenitel (i.e. almost half of the shares not yet held by the bidder) to accept the improved bid (see press release of 23 April 2021).

The results of the reopened acceptance period will be announced no later than Monday 31 May 2021. At the latest on Monday 14 June 2021, House of Thor BV/SRL will pay the increased bid price to the shareholders who tendered their shares during the reopened acceptance period. On the same day, the shareholders who accepted the bid earlier will receive the additional bid price of EUR 2.25 per share.

Simultaneously with this press release, House of Thor BV/SRL publishes a supplement to the prospectus, which provides further explanations on the increased bid price, as well as on the tender commitments and the amended timetable (including the expected timetable in case of a subsequent reopening (whether or not within the framework of the simplified squeeze-out)).

This supplement, as well as the prospectus and the acceptance forms, can be obtained free of charge at the counters of KBC Bank NV/SA, or by telephone from KBC Bank NV/SA on +32 78 152 153 (KBC Live). The digital versions of the prospectus, the acceptance forms and the supplement can also be consulted on the internet at the following websites: www.kbc.be/zenitel, www.bolero.be/nl/zenitel, www.bolero.be/fr/zeniteland on the websites of 3D NV/SA (www.3d-investors.be)and the Target (www.zenitel.be).

________________

About House of Thor (the Bidder)

House of Thor is a subsidiary of 3d investors, incorporated with a view to launching the public takeover bid on Zenitel. It currently holds 86.83% of the shares in Zenitel.

3d investors is a family investment company that chooses to support the growth of solid companies, in partnership with entrepreneurs and management. They always start from the core values: entrepreneurship, empathy, integrity, passion and agility.

3d investors is a long-term shareholder in a number of listed groups (KBC, Ackermans & van Haaren, Atenor, Barco and Zenitel), non-listed companies (including Care Cosmetics, Pauwels Consulting, Plastiflex, Studio 100 and 3P) and 3d Real Estate.

More information can be found on www.3d-investors.be

Contact: Anthony Callaert, Communications Manager Growth Inc., anthony@growth-inc.be, +32 468 20 52 65

About Zenitel

Zenitel is a major global player in the development and marketing of intelligent communication solutions where security, guaranteed availability and sound quality are essential. With nearly 120 years of experience, Zenitel has proven to be a reliable and quality provider of broadcast systems, intercom solutions and two-way radio. These systems interface with other security devices, enabling end users and integrators to build a comprehensive and integrated security solution that combines access control, video surveillance, digital messaging and other solutions. Today, Zenitel's customers include security services providers, companies and organisations active in the transportation and shipping sectors, healthcare institutions and industrial companies.

Zenitel employs approximately 300 people worldwide, is headquartered in Norway and sells its solutions under the Vingtor-Stentofon and Phontech brands.

More information can be found on www.zenitel.com

Disclaimer

This notice is also published in Dutch. If this should create uncertainty, the Dutch version will prevail.

This press release does not constitute a bid to purchase the securities of Zenitel nor a solicitation by any person in any jurisdiction thereof. The bid is only made on the basis of the prospectus approved by the FSMA. No action has been taken to enable a public takeover bid in any jurisdiction other than in Belgium. Neither this press release nor any other information in respect of the matters contained herein may be supplied in any jurisdiction where a registration, qualification or any other obligation is in force or would be with regard to the content hereof or thereof. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the financial laws and regulations of such jurisdiction. House of Thor BV/SRL and its affiliate persons explicitly decline any liability for breach of these restrictions by any person.

______

Disclaimer

Zenitel NV published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 15:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 73,0 M 88,1 M 88,1 M
Net income 2020 7,11 M 8,58 M 8,58 M
Net cash 2020 20,8 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 83,4 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 302
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart ZENITEL NV
Duration : Period :
Zenitel NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZENITEL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Koen Claerbout Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Küpers Chief Financial Officer
Jo van Gorp Chairman
Wenche Holen Independent Non-Executive Director
Liesbet van der Perre Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZENITEL NV15.60%101
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.08%233 061
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED17.76%137 315
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.21%127 729
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.33%92 103
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.97%91 650
