Zenitel : Press release results squeeze out EN.pdf

Results of the simplified squeeze-out bid on Zenitel NV by 3d investors through its subsidiary
House of Thor - Delisting
Ghent, Monday 21 June 2021, 6:00 pm (Belgian time)
The acceptance period of the simplified squeeze-out bid by 3d investors through its subsidiary House of Thor BV (the Bidder) on the shares issued by Zenitel NV (the Target), ended on Thursday 17 June 2021 (the Squeeze-out).
Results of the Squeeze-out
During the Squeeze-out, 50,461 shares in the Target were tendered.
Frank Donck, CEO of 3d investors and representative of the Bidder: "We are pleased to be able to proceed with the delisting. Zenitel can now fully concentrate on rolling out an ambitious investment strategy. Working towards an improved market position and striving for long-termgrowth remain key objectives for Zenitel."
All shares not tendered in the Squeeze-out are deemed to have been automatically transferred to the Bidder, with consignment of the necessary funds for the payment of the bid price at the Deposit and Consignment Office.
Payment
The payment of the bid price for the shares tendered in the Squeeze-out bid, will take place on Wednesday 23 June 2021.
As for the shares not tendered in the Squeeze-out, which are deemed to have been automatically transferred to the Bidder, the necessary funds for the payment of the bid price will be deposited with the Deposit and Consignment Office. Any unpaid former shareholder can obtain payment by contacting the Deposit and Consignment Office.
Delisting
With effect as of Friday 18 June 2021, the shares in the Target, which were admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, were automatically delisted with application of article 43, section 4 of the royal decree of 27 April 2007 on public takeover bids.
About House of Thor
House of Thor is a subsidiary of 3d investors, incorporated with a view to launching the public takeover bid on Zenitel. It currently holds 100% of the shares in Zenitel.
3d investors is a family investment company that chooses to support the growth of solid companies, in partnership with entrepreneurs and management. They always start from the core values: entrepreneurship, empathy, integrity, passion and agility.
3d investors is a long-term shareholder in a number of listed groups (KBC, Ackermans & van Haaren, Atenor, Barco and Zenitel), non-listed companies (including Care Cosmetics, Pauwels Consulting, Plastiflex, Studio 100 and 3P) and 3d Real Estate.
More information can be found on www.3d-investors.be
Contact: Anthony Callaert, Communications Manager Growth Inc., anthony@growth-inc.be, +32 468 20 52 65
About Zenitel
Zenitel is a major global player in the development and marketing of intelligent communication solutions where security, guaranteed availability and sound quality are essential. With nearly 120 years of experience, Zenitel has proven to be a reliable and quality provider of broadcast systems, intercom solutions and two-way radio. These systems interface with other security devices, enabling end users and integrators to build a comprehensive and integrated security solution that combines access control, video surveillance, digital messaging and other solutions. Today, Zenitel's customers include security services providers, companies and organisations active in the transportation and shipping sectors, healthcare institutions and industrial companies.
Zenitel employs approximately 300 people worldwide, is headquartered in Norway and sells its solutions under the Vingtor-Stentofon and Phontech brands.
More information can be found on www.zenitel.com
Disclaimer
This notice is also published in Dutch. If this should create uncertainty, the Dutch version will prevail.
This press release does not constitute a bid to purchase the securities of Zenitel nor a solicitation by any person in any jurisdiction thereof. The bid is only made on the basis of the prospectus approved by the FSMA. No action has been taken to enable a public takeover bid in any jurisdiction other than in Belgium. Neither this press release nor any other information in respect of the matters contained herein may be supplied in any jurisdiction where a registration, qualification or any other obligation is in force or would be with regard to the content hereof or thereof. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the financial laws and regulations of such jurisdiction. House of Thor BV/SRL and its affiliate persons explicitly decline any liability for breach of these restrictions by any person.
Disclaimer
