Zenitel : Results squeeze out

21.06.2021

Results of the simplified squeeze-out bid on Zenitel NV by 3d investors through its subsidiary House of Thor - Delisting.

Ghent, Monday 21 June 2021, 6:00 pm (Belgian time): The acceptance period of the simplified squeeze-out bid by 3d investors through its subsidiary House of Thor BV (the Bidder) on the shares issued by Zenitel NV (the Target), ended on Thursday 17 June 2021 (the Squeeze-out).

During the Squeeze-out, 50,461 shares in the Target were tendered. Frank Donck, CEO of 3d investors and representative of the Bidder: 'We are pleased to be able to proceed with the delisting. Zenitel can now fully concentrate on rolling out an ambitious investment strategy. Working towards an improved market position and striving for long-term growth remain key objectives for Zenitel.'

All shares not tendered in the Squeeze-out are deemed to have been automatically transferred to the Bidder, with consignment of the necessary funds for the payment of the bid price at the Deposit and Consignment Office.

The payment of the bid price for the shares tendered in the Squeeze-out bid, will take place on Wednesday 23 June 2021.

As for the shares not tendered in the Squeeze-out, which are deemed to have been automatically transferred to the Bidder, the necessary funds for the payment of the bid price will be deposited with the Deposit and Consignment Office.

Any unpaid former shareholder can obtain payment by contacting the Deposit and Consignment Office.

With effect as of Friday 18 June 2021, the shares in the Target, which were admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, were automatically delisted with application of article 43, section 4 of the royal decree of 27 April 2007 on public takeover bids.

House of Thor is a subsidiary of 3d investors, incorporated with a view to launching the public takeover bid on Zenitel. It currently holds 100% of the shares in Zenitel.

3d investors is a family investment company that chooses to support the growth of solid companies, in partnership with entrepreneurs and management. They always start from the core values: entrepreneurship, empathy, integrity, passion and agility.

3d investors is a long-term shareholder in a number of listed groups (KBC, Ackermans & van Haaren, Atenor, Barco and Zenitel), non-listed companies (including Care Cosmetics, Pauwels Consulting, Plastiflex, Studio 100 and 3P) and 3d Real Estate.

