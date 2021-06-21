Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Zenitel NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZENT   BE0974311434

ZENITEL NV

(ZENT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zenitel : Results squeeze out

06/21/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Results squeeze out
21.06.2021

Results of the simplified squeeze-out bid on Zenitel NV by 3d investors through its subsidiary House of Thor - Delisting.

Ghent, Monday 21 June 2021, 6:00 pm (Belgian time): The acceptance period of the simplified squeeze-out bid by 3d investors through its subsidiary House of Thor BV (the Bidder) on the shares issued by Zenitel NV (the Target), ended on Thursday 17 June 2021 (the Squeeze-out).

Results of the Squeeze-out

During the Squeeze-out, 50,461 shares in the Target were tendered. Frank Donck, CEO of 3d investors and representative of the Bidder: 'We are pleased to be able to proceed with the delisting. Zenitel can now fully concentrate on rolling out an ambitious investment strategy. Working towards an improved market position and striving for long-term growth remain key objectives for Zenitel.'

All shares not tendered in the Squeeze-out are deemed to have been automatically transferred to the Bidder, with consignment of the necessary funds for the payment of the bid price at the Deposit and Consignment Office.

Payment

The payment of the bid price for the shares tendered in the Squeeze-out bid, will take place on Wednesday 23 June 2021.
As for the shares not tendered in the Squeeze-out, which are deemed to have been automatically transferred to the Bidder, the necessary funds for the payment of the bid price will be deposited with the Deposit and Consignment Office.

Any unpaid former shareholder can obtain payment by contacting the Deposit and Consignment Office.

Delisting

With effect as of Friday 18 June 2021, the shares in the Target, which were admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, were automatically delisted with application of article 43, section 4 of the royal decree of 27 April 2007 on public takeover bids.

About House of Thor

House of Thor is a subsidiary of 3d investors, incorporated with a view to launching the public takeover bid on Zenitel. It currently holds 100% of the shares in Zenitel.
3d investors is a family investment company that chooses to support the growth of solid companies, in partnership with entrepreneurs and management. They always start from the core values: entrepreneurship, empathy, integrity, passion and agility.

3d investors is a long-term shareholder in a number of listed groups (KBC, Ackermans & van Haaren, Atenor, Barco and Zenitel), non-listed companies (including Care Cosmetics, Pauwels Consulting, Plastiflex, Studio 100 and 3P) and 3d Real Estate.

Download the press release

Disclaimer

Zenitel NV published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 16:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZENITEL NV
12:05pZENITEL  : Results squeeze out
PU
12:05pZENITEL  : Press release results squeeze out EN.pdf
PU
06/15ZENITEL  : The Importance of Intercoms and Entry Control
PU
06/14ZENITEL  : Ulstein builds next generation CLV with integrated communication from..
PU
06/11MEET OUR TEAM : Sergio Mendes
PU
06/02MEET OUR TEAM : Peter McKeag
PU
06/01BETTER TOGETHER : Zenitel and AMAG Technology
PU
05/30ZENITEL  : The Role of Audio
PU
05/26ZENITEL  : Press release results, re-opening
PU
05/26ZENITEL  : Results of the re-opening EN May 25 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 73,0 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
Net income 2020 7,11 M 8,46 M 8,46 M
Net cash 2020 20,8 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 84,8 M 100 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 302
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart ZENITEL NV
Duration : Period :
Zenitel NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Koen Claerbout Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Küpers Chief Financial Officer
Jo van Gorp Chairman
Thomas Haegh Chief Technology Officer
Wenche Holen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZENITEL NV17.43%100
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.99%231 099
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.64%129 350
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.13%124 888
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.66%98 952
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.81%93 688