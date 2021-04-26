Zenitel : Transparency Notification

Transparency Notification
26.04.2021
Zenitel received a transparency notification relating to the upward crossing of the 85 % transparency threshold on 19th April 2021 in accordance with article 14 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.
To see the complete notification, please click here. (In Dutch)'
Disclaimer
Zenitel NV published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:09:01 UTC.