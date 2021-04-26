Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Zenitel NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZENT   BE0974311434

ZENITEL NV

(ZENT)
  Summary
Zenitel : Transparency Notification

04/26/2021 | 02:10am EDT
Transparency Notification
26.04.2021

Zenitel received a transparency notification relating to the upward crossing of the 85 % transparency threshold on 19th April 2021 in accordance with article 14 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

To see the complete notification, please click here. (In Dutch)'

Disclaimer

Zenitel NV published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 73,0 M 88,3 M 88,3 M
Net income 2020 7,11 M 8,61 M 8,61 M
Net cash 2020 20,8 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 77,5 M 93,4 M 93,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 302
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart ZENITEL NV
Duration : Period :
Zenitel NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZENITEL NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Koen Claerbout Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Küpers Chief Financial Officer
Jo van Gorp Chairman
Wenche Holen Independent Non-Executive Director
Liesbet van der Perre Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZENITEL NV7.34%93
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.47%237 116
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED18.67%138 389
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-0.61%128 515
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.99%94 016
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.54%92 009
