Zenitel : to Showcase Intelligent Communication Solutions at ISC West 2021

Zenitel, a leading supplier of intelligent critical communication solutions, announces it will showcase its intelligent communication solutions, including its IC-EDGE Video Entry Starter Kit, in booth 8038 at the ISC West exhibition in Las Vegas, from July 19-21.

ISC West is the largest security event in North America, bringing together thousands of security and safety professionals for networking, education, and discovery of new technologies.

The Zenitel IC-EDGE Video Entry Starter Kit addresses the fundamental need for intelligible audio and video, all in one easy-to-install system. With an innovative speaker design and noise cancelling technology, the Video Entry Starter Kit is equipped to handle any dynamic noise environment. The IC-EDGE Video Entry Starter Kit comes pre-programmed out-of-the-box for the stations to call one another and includes pre-recorded audio messages to announce call connection and door release.

Best of all, set up of the IC-EDGE Video Entry Starter Kit can be done in 5 minutes by opening the box, plugging in the cables, and the system will begin connecting. Plus, users can easily expand the IC-EDGE system using a web browser and no server infrastructure.

From Monday, July 19 at 10:00 am PTD through Wednesday, July 21, at 3:00pm PTD, Zenitel invites show attendees to its booth 8038 to set up an IC-EDGE Video Entry Starter Kit. The individual who sets up the kit in the fastest amount of time will receive the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Over Ear, Wireless Bluetooth Headphone with Built-In Microphone.

'Zenitel is ready to safely meet and resume in-person conversations at ISC West 2021,' says Dan Rothrock, President of Zenitel Americas. 'All Zenitel booth staff will be wearing masks and adhering to social distancing requirements as mandated by the event. We are excited to safely showcase our intelligent communication solutions to show attendees.'

Additional Zenitel intelligent communication solutions that will be displayed at Zenitel's ISC West booth 8038 include:

TCIV+ - The TCIV+ (Turbine Compact Intercom Video) Station combines the unrivaled high-quality audio of our Turbine Compact Series with exceptional video and provides users with a communication solution for any situation. It also offers seamless integration with other security solutions.

Network Ceiling Loudspeaker - The ELSIR-10C IP ceiling speaker features a 10W Class D amplifier, which allows it to deliver more than 100dB. With IP, an operator can monitor and address each speaker individually. The system is highly scalable, and adding additional speakers is easy to do.

Network Horn Speaker - The ELSII-10H horn loudspeaker features a 10W Class D amplifier, a built-in web interface for status information, control, and upgrade. It is easy to install and maintain, and all broadcasts can be logged in detailed reports.

IPDM-V2 - The IP Desk Master-V2 intercom station features a large high contrast display with backlight that allows important information about connections to be shown very clearly. The IP station supports open standards and is compatible with ICX-AlphaCom, AlphaCom XE, IC-EDGE and iPBXs using SIP technology. The solution features superb audio quality that is enabled through active noise filtering, acoustic echo cancellation, wide band audio codec, and high-power audio output features.

TCIS-4 IP and SIP Intercom - All IP stations in the Turbine series utilize the latest technology to create unparalleled audio quality. Features include HD voice quality, Open Duplex, Active Noise Cancellation, MEMS microphone, a 10W Class D amplifier and a unique speaker grill design.

TFIE6 - The TFIE-6 IP industrial intercom station is designed for harsh environments and meets industrial and offshore requirements. The housing can withstand most chemical and environmental hazards found onshore or offshore. The intercom features a full keypad with four programmable buttons, keys for manual override (PTT) and Cancel, plus display with scrolling unit. The intercom station is fully digital and offers crystal clear audio with high output through a 10W internal amplifier and 78 mm speaker, offering up to 100dB SPL.

ECPIR-3P - The ECPIR-3P is an access panel and intercom station developed for console mounting and used with either Zenitel SIP, IC-EDGE, ICX-AlphaCom, or Exigo systems. The access panel features three fully programmable buttons and a PTT button that can be used to manually select zones, initiate fire alarms, gas alarms, or other actions. The unit can be used with either a handheld PTT microphone or a gooseneck microphone, allowing an operator to make announcements.

For more information about ISC West's 'Health and Safety' policy, please visit: https://www.iscwest.com/en-us/health-and-safety.html

To register for a complimentary ISC West exhibition pass from Zenitel, please visit: http://iscwest21exh.nvytes.co/iscwest21exh/register/CIP316.html