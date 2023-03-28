ZENITH BANK : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

ZENITH BANK PLC

ZENITH BANK PLC

Directors' Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

The directors present their report on the affairs of ZENITH BANK PLC ("the Bank"), together with the financial statements and the independendt auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2022.

1. Legal form

The Bank was incorporated in Nigeria under the Companies and Allied Matters Act as a private limited liability company on 30 May,1990. It was granted a banking licence in June 1990, to carry on the business of commercial banking and commenced business on June 16, 1990. The Bank was converted into a Public Limited Liability Company on 20 May 2004. The Bank's shares were listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on 21 October 2004. In August 2015, the Bank was admitted into the premium Board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The Bank is also listed on the London Stock Exchange.

There have been no material changes to the nature of the Group's business from the previous year.

2. Principal activities and business review

The principal activity of the Bank is the provision of banking and other financial services to corporate and individual customers. Such services include obtaining deposits from the public, granting of loans and advances, corporate finance and money market activities.

The Bank has six subsidiary companies namely, Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited, Zenith Pensions Custodian Limited, Zenith Bank (UK) Limited, Zenith Bank (Sierra Leone) Limited, Zenith Bank (The Gambia) Limited and Zenith Nominees Limited. During the year, the Bank opened three new branches and no branch was closed.

As at 31 December 2022 the Group had 446 branches, 166 cash centers; 2,108 ATM terminals; 233,024 POS terminals and 21,832,175 cards issued to its customers. (31 December 2021: 443 branches, 188 cash centers, 2,086 ATM terminals, 163,398 POS terminals and 14,743,191 cards issued).

3. Operating results

Gross earnings of the Group increased by 23.5% and profit before tax increased by 1.5% . Highlights of the Group's operating results for the period under review are as follows

31 December 31 December 2021 2022 N' Million N' Million Gross earnings 945,554 765,558 Profit before tax 284,650 280,374 Income tax expense (60,739) (35,816) Profit after tax 223,911 244,558 Non- controlling interest 139 (156) Profit attributable to the equity holders of the parent 224,050 244,402 Appropriations Transfer to statutory reserve 35,419 44,686 Transfer to credit risk reserve 73,458 19,580 Transfer to retained earnings and other reserves 188,631 199,716 224,050 244,402 Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira) 7.14 7.78

4. Dividends

The Board of Directors, pursuant to the powers vested in it by the provisions of section 426 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020) of Nigeria, proposed a final dividend of N2.90 per share which in addition to the N0.30 per share as interim dividend amounts to N3.20 per share (2021: Interim dividend of N3.10 per share) from the retained earnings account as at 31 December 2022. This will be presented for ratification by the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting.

Payment of dividends is subject to witholding tax rate of 10% in the hands of qualified recipients.

