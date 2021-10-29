Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Zenith Bank Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZENITHBANK   NGZENITHBNK9

ZENITH BANK PLC

(ZENITHBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZENITH BANK PLC- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

10/29/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zenith Bank Plc

Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2021

Index

Index

Page

Certification pursuant to section 60(2) of Investment and Securities Act No.29 of 2007

2

Statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

3

- 4

Statements of financial position

5

- 6

Statements of cash flows

7

- 8

Statements of changes in equity

9 - 10

Notes to the consolidated and separate interim financial statements

11

- 41

1

Zenith Bank Plc

Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2021

Certification pursuant to section 60(2) of Investment and Securities Act No. 29 Of 2007

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our financial report for the period ended September 30, 2021 that:

  1. We have reviewed the report;
  2. To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:
    1. Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
    2. Omission of material fact, which would make the statements misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such statements were made;
  4. To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the bank as of, and the periods presented in the report.
  5. We:
    1. Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
    2. Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the bank and its consolidated subsidiary is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
    3. Have evaluated the effectiveness of the bank's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the reports;
    4. Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
  7. We have disclosed to the auditors of the bank and audit committee:
    1. All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the bank's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the bank's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
    2. Any fraud, whether or not material, that involve management or other employees who have significant role in the bank's internal controls;
  9. We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in the internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regards to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses .

Jim Ovia

Chairman

FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002406

Ebenezer Onyeagwu

Group Managing Director/CEO

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003788

2

Zenith Bank Plc

Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2021

Statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Group

Bank

3 Months 9 Months 9 Months 12 Months

3 Months 9 Months 9 Months 12 Months

In millions of Naira

Notes

30-Sep-2130-Sep-2130-Sep-2031-Dec-20

30-Sep-2130-Sep-2130-Sep-2031-Dec-20

Gross earnings

173,114

518,673

508,975

696,450

146,523

454,723

434,109

595,921

Interest and similar income

13

104,910

308,844

318,820

420,813

83,207

244,544

257,768

342,492

Interest and similar expense

14

(30,104)

(74,098)

(93,641)

(121,131)

(23,686)

(56,008)

(77,968) (102,111)

Net interest income

74,806

234,746

225,179

299,682

59,521

188,536

179,800

240,381

Impairment charge

15

(8,999)

(28,798)

(25,108)

(39,534)

(8,763)

(26,605)

(23,144)

(37,237)

Net interest income after impairment charge

65,807

205,948

200,071

260,148

50,758

161,931

156,656

203,144

Net fee and commission income

16

30,632

78,296

59,123

79,332

26,823

65,093

44,171

61,417

Trading income

17

31,387

90,662

89,817

121,678

31,845

89,960

93,763

118,601

Other income

18

3,982

23,811

24,548

50,735

2,706

38,805

22,413

50,450

Depreciation of property and equipment

33

(5,968)

(18,893)

(18,733)

(25,125)

(5,508)

(17,305)

(16,744)

(22,686)

Amortisation of intangible assets

34

(983)

(2,753)

(2,375)

(3,537)

(871)

(2,266)

(2,102)

(2,776)

Personnel expenses

(22,730)

(60,307)

(59,925)

(79,258)

(18,273)

(46,713)

(46,426)

(61,515)

Operating expenses

19

(39,376)

(136,954) (115,243)

(148,112)

(35,577)

(126,020)

(105,800) (136,628)

Profit before tax

62,751

179,810

177,283

255,861

51,903

163,485

145,931

210,007

Income tax expense

20

(8,276)

(19,216)

(17,968)

(25,296)

(5,167)

(9,329)

(9,725)

(12,155)

Profit after tax

54,475

160,594

159,315

230,565

46,736

154,156

136,206

197,852

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss

Fair value movements on equity instruments

52

454

11,054

16,295

52

454

11,054

16,295

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation differences

(1,047)

3,847

8,955

15,011

-

-

-

-

Fair value movements on debt securities

(467)

(1,088)

1,041

1,981

-

-

-

-

Income tax relating to fair value movement on debt securities at FVOCI

-

-

-

(355)

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income/loss for the year, net of tax

(1,462)

3,213

21,050

32,932

52

454

11,054

16,295

Total comprehensive income for the year

53,013

163,807

180,365

263,497

46,788

154,610

147,260

214,147

3

Zenith Bank Plc

Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2021

Statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

In millions of Naira

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the parent Non-controllinginterests

Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of parent Basic and diluted (Naira)

Group

Bank

3 Months

9 Months

9 Months 12 Months

3 Months

9 Months

9 Months

12 Months

30-Sep-21

30-Sep-21

30-Sep-2031-Dec-20

30-Sep-21

30-Sep-21

30-Sep-20

31-Dec-20

Notes

54,437

160,463

159,150

230,374

46,736

154,156

136,206

197,852

38

131

165

191

-

-

-

-

52,985

163,673

180,186

263,277

46,788

154,610

147,260

214,147

28

134

179

220

-

-

-

-

21

1.73

5.11

5.07

7.34

1.49

4.91

4.34

6.30

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zenith Bank plc published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZENITH BANK PLC
11:12aZenith bank plc- quarter 3 - financial statement for 2021
PU
10/27With Capacity to Boost Deposits Enhanced, Zenith Bank Leads Banking Sector With 69.9% L..
AQ
10/26Nigerian court lifts bank freeze on firms accused of buying crypto
RE
09/13FBN Holdings, Fidelity Bank, Others' Interest Income On T Bills, Bonds Shrink 12% On Lo..
AQ
09/13ZENITH BANK PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/10ZENITH BANK : Inside N15 Billion Turnover of Bamboo, Rise Vest, Other Fintech Firms Facing..
AQ
08/30ZENITH BANK : Records N117bn Profit Before Tax in H1
AQ
08/27Zenith Bank plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/15ZENITH BANK : Maintains Dominance, Emerges Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria
AQ
06/30Zenith Bank plc Announces Appointment of Omobola Lbidapo-Obe Ogunfowora as Independent ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZENITH BANK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 579 B 1 412 M 1 412 M
Net income 2021 232 B 565 M 565 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,42x
Yield 2021 12,4%
Capitalization 786 B 1 914 M 1 918 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 7 847
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart ZENITH BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Zenith Bank Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZENITH BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 25,05 NGN
Average target price 33,40 NGN
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ebenezer Onyeagwu Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Mukhtar Adam CFO & Group Head-Financial Control
Jim Ovia Chairman
Francis Chukwunyem Chief Information Officer & General Manager
Oladoyin Olugbuyi Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZENITH BANK PLC1.01%1 914
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.34%156 855
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.22.60%74 303
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.94%64 093
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.99%60 294
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.1.96%59 871