ZENITH BANK PLC- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
10/29/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Zenith Bank Plc
Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2021
Index
Index
Page
Certification pursuant to section 60(2) of Investment and Securities Act No.29 of 2007
2
Statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
3
- 4
Statements of financial position
5
- 6
Statements of cash flows
7
- 8
Statements of changes in equity
9 - 10
Notes to the consolidated and separate interim financial statements
11
- 41
1
Zenith Bank Plc
Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2021
Certification pursuant to section 60(2) of Investment and Securities Act No. 29 Of 2007
We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our financial report for the period ended September 30, 2021 that:
We have reviewed the report;
To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:
Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
Omission of material fact, which would make the statements misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such statements were made;
To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the bank as of, and the periods presented in the report.
We:
Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the bank and its consolidated subsidiary is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
Have evaluated the effectiveness of the bank's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the reports;
Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
We have disclosed to the auditors of the bank and audit committee:
All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the bank's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the bank's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
Any fraud, whether or not material, that involve management or other employees who have significant role in the bank's internal controls;
We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in the internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regards to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses .
Jim Ovia
Chairman
FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002406
Ebenezer Onyeagwu
Group Managing Director/CEO
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003788
2
Zenith Bank Plc
Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2021
Statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Group
Bank
3 Months 9 Months 9 Months 12 Months
3 Months 9 Months 9 Months 12 Months
In millions of Naira
Notes
30-Sep-2130-Sep-2130-Sep-2031-Dec-20
30-Sep-2130-Sep-2130-Sep-2031-Dec-20
Gross earnings
173,114
518,673
508,975
696,450
146,523
454,723
434,109
595,921
Interest and similar income
13
104,910
308,844
318,820
420,813
83,207
244,544
257,768
342,492
Interest and similar expense
14
(30,104)
(74,098)
(93,641)
(121,131)
(23,686)
(56,008)
(77,968) (102,111)
Net interest income
74,806
234,746
225,179
299,682
59,521
188,536
179,800
240,381
Impairment charge
15
(8,999)
(28,798)
(25,108)
(39,534)
(8,763)
(26,605)
(23,144)
(37,237)
Net interest income after impairment charge
65,807
205,948
200,071
260,148
50,758
161,931
156,656
203,144
Net fee and commission income
16
30,632
78,296
59,123
79,332
26,823
65,093
44,171
61,417
Trading income
17
31,387
90,662
89,817
121,678
31,845
89,960
93,763
118,601
Other income
18
3,982
23,811
24,548
50,735
2,706
38,805
22,413
50,450
Depreciation of property and equipment
33
(5,968)
(18,893)
(18,733)
(25,125)
(5,508)
(17,305)
(16,744)
(22,686)
Amortisation of intangible assets
34
(983)
(2,753)
(2,375)
(3,537)
(871)
(2,266)
(2,102)
(2,776)
Personnel expenses
(22,730)
(60,307)
(59,925)
(79,258)
(18,273)
(46,713)
(46,426)
(61,515)
Operating expenses
19
(39,376)
(136,954) (115,243)
(148,112)
(35,577)
(126,020)
(105,800) (136,628)
Profit before tax
62,751
179,810
177,283
255,861
51,903
163,485
145,931
210,007
Income tax expense
20
(8,276)
(19,216)
(17,968)
(25,296)
(5,167)
(9,329)
(9,725)
(12,155)
Profit after tax
54,475
160,594
159,315
230,565
46,736
154,156
136,206
197,852
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss
Fair value movements on equity instruments
52
454
11,054
16,295
52
454
11,054
16,295
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation differences
(1,047)
3,847
8,955
15,011
-
-
-
-
Fair value movements on debt securities
(467)
(1,088)
1,041
1,981
-
-
-
-
Income tax relating to fair value movement on debt securities at FVOCI
-
-
-
(355)
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income/loss for the year, net of tax
(1,462)
3,213
21,050
32,932
52
454
11,054
16,295
Total comprehensive income for the year
53,013
163,807
180,365
263,497
46,788
154,610
147,260
214,147
3
Zenith Bank Plc
Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2021
Statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
In millions of Naira
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
Non-controlling interests
Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the parentNon-controllinginterests
Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of parent Basic and diluted (Naira)
Group
Bank
3 Months
9 Months
9 Months 12 Months
3 Months
9 Months
9 Months
12 Months
30-Sep-21
30-Sep-21
30-Sep-2031-Dec-20
30-Sep-21
30-Sep-21
30-Sep-20
31-Dec-20
Notes
54,437
160,463
159,150
230,374
46,736
154,156
136,206
197,852
38
131
165
191
-
-
-
-
52,985
163,673
180,186
263,277
46,788
154,610
147,260
214,147
28
134
179
220
-
-
-
-
21
1.73
5.11
5.07
7.34
1.49
4.91
4.34
6.30
4
