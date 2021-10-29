ZENITH BANK PLC- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

Zenith Bank Plc

Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2021

Certification pursuant to section 60(2) of Investment and Securities Act No. 29 Of 2007

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our financial report for the period ended September 30, 2021 that:

We have reviewed the report;

To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:

Any untrue statement of a material fact, or Omission of material fact, which would make the statements misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such statements were made;

To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the bank as of, and the periods presented in the report.

We:

Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls; Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the bank and its consolidated subsidiary is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared; Have evaluated the effectiveness of the bank's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the reports; Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;

We have disclosed to the auditors of the bank and audit committee:

All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the bank's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the bank's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and Any fraud, whether or not material, that involve management or other employees who have significant role in the bank's internal controls;