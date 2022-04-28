Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Zenith Bank Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZENITHBANK   NGZENITHBNK9

ZENITH BANK PLC

(ZENITHBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-26
24.15 NGN   -2.62%
11:44aZENITH BANK : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/27Zenith Bank Wins Global Finance Best Bank Award for 3rd Time
AQ
03/28ZENITH BANK PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZENITH BANK : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/28/2022 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zenith Heights, Plot 84/87 Ajose Adeogun Street,P. O. Box 75315, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tel: (01) 2787000, 2927000, 4647000www.zenithbank.com|  SWIFT: ZEIBNGLA                                                       

ZENITH BANK PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH, 2022

THE BOARD

Chairman: Jim Ovia, CON  | Group Managing Director/CEO:Ebenezer Onyeagwu  | Deputy Managing Director:Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji  Executive Directors:  Ahmed Umar Shuaib | Dr. Temitope Fasoranti | Dennis Olisa | Henry Oroh | Mrs. Adobi Stella Nwapa | Mr. Anthony Akindele OgunrantiNon-Executives:Mr. Jeffrey Efeyini | Prof. Chukuka Enwemeka | Mr. Gabriel Ukpeh | Engr. Mustafa Bello | Dr. Al-Mujtaba Abubakar | Omobola Ibidapo-Obe Ogunfowora (Ph.D)   Mr. Peter Olatunde Bamkole | Mr. Chuks Emma Okoh       

Zenith Bank Plc

Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2022

Index

Index

Certification pursuant to section 60(2) of Investment and Securities Act No.29 of 2007

2

Statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

3- 4

Statements of financial position

5- 6

Statements of changes in equity

7- 8

Statements of cash flows

9-10

Notes to the consolidated and separate interim financial statements

11 - 40

1

Page

Zenith Bank Plc

Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2022

Certification pursuant to section 60(2) of Investment and Securities Act No. 29 Of 2007

We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our financial report for the period ended 31 March 2022 that:

  • (a) We have reviewed the report;

  • (b) To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:

    • (i) Any untrue statement of a material fact, or

    • (ii) Omission of material fact, which would make the statements misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such statements were made;

  • (c) To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the bank as of, and the periods presented in the report.

  • (d) We:

    • (i) Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;

    • (ii) Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the bank and its consolidated subsidiary is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;

    • (iii) Have evaluated the effectiveness of the bank's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the reports;

    • (iv) Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;

  • (e) We have disclosed to the auditors of the bank and audit committee:

    (i) All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the bank's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the bank's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and

    (ii) Any fraud, whether or not material, that involve management or other employees who have significant role in the bank's internal controls;

  • (f) We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in the internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regards to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses .

Jim Ovia

Ebenezer Onyeagwu

Chairman

Group Managing Director/CEO

FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002406

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003788

2

Zenith Bank Plc

Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2022

Statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

In millions of Naira

Notes

Gross earnings

191,523

157,309

765,558

165,961

132,147

677,283

Interest and similar income

13

126,384

101,176

427,597

103,756

80,476

340,388

Interest and similar expense

14

(25,845)

(18,008)

(106,793)

(21,732)

(12,148)

(82,718)

Net interest income

100,539

83,168

320,804

82,024

68,328

257,670

Impairment charge

15

(6,759)

(3,855)

(59,932)

(6,099)

(2,611)

(56,175)

Net interest income after impairment charge

93,780

79,313

260,872

75,925

65,717

201,495

Net fee and commission income

16

33,486

28,691

103,958

24,245

23,807

84,185

Trading income

17

32,598

12,575

167,483

31,312

12,567

171,469

Other income/ (loss)

18

(8,854)

9,935

37,594

(1,028)

10,623

53,266

Depreciation of property and equipment

33

(6,370)

(5,946)

(25,305)

(5,730)

(5,312)

(23,204)

Amortisation of intangible assets

34

(827)

(743)

(3,779)

(708)

(639)

(3,064)

Personnel expenses

(21,539)

(18,554)

(79,885)

(16,597)

(14,149)

(61,123)

Operating expenses

19

(54,283)

(44,249)

(180,564)

(50,521)

(41,285)

(165,857)

Profit before tax

67,991

61,022

280,374

56,898

51,329

257,167

Income tax expense

20

(9,793)

(7,962)

(35,816)

(6,520)

(5,182)

(24,034)

Profit after tax

58,198

53,060

244,558

50,378

46,147

233,133

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss

Fair value movements on equity instruments

3,667

1,387

5,599

3,667

1,387

5,599

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation differences

(9,980)

5,698

8,485

-

-

-

Fair value movements on debt securities

(1,150)

(1,020)

(2,227)

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period/year, net of tax

(7,463)

6,065

11,857

3,667

1,387

5,599

Total comprehensive income for the period/year

50,735

59,125

256,415

54,045

47,534

238,732

Group

Bank

3 Months 3 Months 12 Months 31-Mar-22 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-21

3 Months 3 Months 12 Months 31-Mar-22 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-21

3

Zenith Bank Plc

Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2022

Statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

In millions of Naira

Group

3 Months 3 Months 12 Months 31-Mar-22 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-21

Bank

3 Months 3 Months 12 Months 31-Mar-22 31-Mar-21 31-Dec-21

Notes

Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the parent Non-controlling interests

58,124 74

53,023 37

244,402 156

50,378 -46,147 233,133 - -

Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the parent

Non-controlling interests

50,702 33

59,067 58

256,245 170

54,045 -47,534 -238,732 -

Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of parent Basic and diluted (Naira)

21

1.85

1.69

7.78

1.60

1.47

7.43

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zenith Bank plc published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 15:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZENITH BANK PLC
11:44aZENITH BANK : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/27Zenith Bank Wins Global Finance Best Bank Award for 3rd Time
AQ
03/28ZENITH BANK PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/15Nigerian banks suspend card withdrawals abroad
RE
03/14Court Records Reveal Judge Didn't Accuse Zenith Bank of Bribing Judges, Lawyers
AQ
03/03TRANSCRIPT : Zenith Bank Plc, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 03, 2022
CI
03/03ZENITH BANK : 2021 FYE Presentation
PU
03/01Resilient Zenith Bank Beats Market Expectations With Double-Digit Growth in Gross Earni..
AQ
02/28Zenith Bank Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/28ZENITH BANK : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZENITH BANK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 697 B 1 677 M 1 677 M
Net income 2022 259 B 624 M 624 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,96x
Yield 2022 13,9%
Capitalization 758 B 1 825 M 1 825 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 6 298
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart ZENITH BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Zenith Bank Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZENITH BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 24,15 NGN
Average target price 33,50 NGN
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ebenezer Onyeagwu Senior Manager-Internal Control
Mukhtar Adam CFO & Group Head-Financial Control
Jim Ovia Chairman
Francis Chukwunyem Chief Information Officer & General Manager
Oladoyin Olugbuyi Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZENITH BANK PLC-3.98%1 825
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.21%158 803
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.10.24%74 072
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK12.33%70 038
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)15.16%58 988
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-2.18%53 420