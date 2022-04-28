ZENITH BANK : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH, 2022
THE BOARD
Chairman: Jim Ovia, CON | Group Managing Director/CEO:Ebenezer Onyeagwu | Deputy Managing Director:Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji ExecutiveDirectors: Ahmed Umar Shuaib | Dr. Temitope Fasoranti | Dennis Olisa | Henry Oroh | Mrs. Adobi Stella Nwapa | Mr. Anthony Akindele OgunrantiNon-Executives:Mr. Jeffrey Efeyini | Prof. Chukuka Enwemeka | Mr. Gabriel Ukpeh | Engr. Mustafa Bello | Dr. Al-Mujtaba Abubakar | Omobola Ibidapo-Obe Ogunfowora (Ph.D) Mr. Peter Olatunde Bamkole | Mr. Chuks Emma Okoh
Zenith Bank Plc
Consolidated and Separate Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2022
Index
Certification pursuant to section 60(2) of Investment and Securities Act No.29 of 2007
Statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Statements of financial position
Statements of changes in equity
Statements of cash flows
Notes to the consolidated and separate interim financial statements
Page
Certification pursuant to section 60(2) of Investment and Securities Act No. 29 Of 2007
We the undersigned hereby certify the following with regards to our financial report for the period ended 31 March 2022 that:
(a) We have reviewed the report;
(b) To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:
(i) Any untrue statement of a material fact, or
(ii) Omission of material fact, which would make the statements misleading in the light of the circumstances under which such statements were made;
(c) To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included in the report fairly present in all material respects the financial condition and results of operation of the bank as of, and the periods presented in the report.
(d) We:
(i) Are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls;
(ii) Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the bank and its consolidated subsidiary is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;
(iii) Have evaluated the effectiveness of the bank's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the reports;
(iv) Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;
(e) We have disclosed to the auditors of the bank and audit committee:
(i) All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the bank's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the bank's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and
(ii) Any fraud, whether or not material, that involve management or other employees who have significant role in the bank's internal controls;
(f) We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in the internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of our evaluation, including any corrective actions with regards to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses .
Jim Ovia
Ebenezer Onyeagwu
Chairman
Group Managing Director/CEO
FRC/2013/CIBN/00000002406
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003788
Statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
In millions of Naira
Notes
Gross earnings
191,523
157,309
765,558
165,961
132,147
677,283
Interest and similar income
13
126,384
101,176
427,597
103,756
80,476
340,388
Interest and similar expense
14
(25,845)
(18,008)
(106,793)
(21,732)
(12,148)
(82,718)
Net interest income
100,539
83,168
320,804
82,024
68,328
257,670
Impairment charge
15
(6,759)
(3,855)
(59,932)
(6,099)
(2,611)
(56,175)
Net interest income after impairment charge
93,780
79,313
260,872
75,925
65,717
201,495
Net fee and commission income
16
33,486
28,691
103,958
24,245
23,807
84,185
Trading income
17
32,598
12,575
167,483
31,312
12,567
171,469
Other income/ (loss)
18
(8,854)
9,935
37,594
(1,028)
10,623
53,266
Depreciation of property and equipment
33
(6,370)
(5,946)
(25,305)
(5,730)
(5,312)
(23,204)
Amortisation of intangible assets
34
(827)
(743)
(3,779)
(708)
(639)
(3,064)
Personnel expenses
(21,539)
(18,554)
(79,885)
(16,597)
(14,149)
(61,123)
Operating expenses
19
(54,283)
(44,249)
(180,564)
(50,521)
(41,285)
(165,857)
Profit before tax
67,991
61,022
280,374
56,898
51,329
257,167
Income tax expense
20
(9,793)
(7,962)
(35,816)
(6,520)
(5,182)
(24,034)
Profit after tax
58,198
53,060
244,558
50,378
46,147
233,133
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss
Fair value movements on equity instruments
3,667
1,387
5,599
3,667
1,387
5,599
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation differences
(9,980)
5,698
8,485
-
-
-
Fair value movements on debt securities
(1,150)
(1,020)
(2,227)
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period/year, net of tax