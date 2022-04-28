ZENITH BANK : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

(iv) Have presented in the report our conclusions about the effectiveness of our internal controls based on our evaluation as of that date;

(iii) Have evaluated the effectiveness of the bank's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the reports;

(ii) Have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the bank and its consolidated subsidiary is made known to such officers by others within those entities particularly during the period in which the periodic reports are being prepared;

(e) We have disclosed to the auditors of the bank and audit committee:

(i) All significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the bank's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the bank's auditors any material weakness in internal controls, and

(ii) Any fraud, whether or not material, that involve management or other employees who have significant role in the bank's internal controls;